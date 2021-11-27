Twitter reactions to Michigan football’s dominant win over Ohio State

Trent Knoop
·3 min read
In this article:
ANN ARBOR, Mich — The nine-game losing streak is over after Michigan defeated Ohio State, 42-27 on Saturday afternoon — it sure was an emotional afternoon, to say the least. There were a few altercations on and off the field on Saturday, but Michigan held its composure and showed it was the better team.

The Wolverines dominated in the trenches on both sides of the ball from the start. Michigan ran for 297 yards, and Hassan Haskins rushed for 169 yards along with five touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, Aidan Hutchinsons broke the single-season sack record by recording three sacks on the day, which made him have 13 for the entire season.

Michigan outgained the prolific Ohio State offense 487 yards to 458 yards. The only mistake Michigan made in the game was an errant pass by Cade McNamara in the red zone in the first half, but other than that it was a smooth sailing game for Michigan.

There were plenty of reactions after the game, and here were the best ones from Twitter.

Taylor Lewan

Brandon Brown

Nico Collins

Kirk Herbstreit

Scott Bell

Chris Balas

Dan Wetzel

Stephen A. Smith

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Dick Vitale

Sam Webb

Brett McMurphy

Jeff Goodman

Stephen A. Smith part 2

