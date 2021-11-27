Twitter reactions to Michigan football’s dominant win over Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich — The nine-game losing streak is over after Michigan defeated Ohio State, 42-27 on Saturday afternoon — it sure was an emotional afternoon, to say the least. There were a few altercations on and off the field on Saturday, but Michigan held its composure and showed it was the better team.

The Wolverines dominated in the trenches on both sides of the ball from the start. Michigan ran for 297 yards, and Hassan Haskins rushed for 169 yards along with five touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, Aidan Hutchinsons broke the single-season sack record by recording three sacks on the day, which made him have 13 for the entire season.

Michigan outgained the prolific Ohio State offense 487 yards to 458 yards. The only mistake Michigan made in the game was an errant pass by Cade McNamara in the red zone in the first half, but other than that it was a smooth sailing game for Michigan.

There were plenty of reactions after the game, and here were the best ones from Twitter.

Tom VanHaaren

From the start of the season to the end, @Coach_Gattis and @Coach_SMoore deserve a lot of credit for what the Michigan offense did today. How people talk about Michigan's offense now compared to the beginning of the season is completely different. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) November 27, 2021

Taylor Lewan

Brandon Brown

Just an unreal vibe in and around the stadium right now. What a performance and an accomplishment by Jim Harbaugh and #Michigan. — Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) November 27, 2021

Nico Collins

Kirk Herbstreit

Congrats @UMichFootball on a game well played in every phase-Well prepared-Dominated the line of scrimmage-Defense contained the Ohio St explosive offense. Played like they wanted more-with an edge. 4 Qtrs from a @B1Gfootball Title & a place in the @CFBPlayoff Congratulations! — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 27, 2021

Scott Bell

Big Ten East champion Michigan is one win from a Big Ten title. It’s two wins from a berth into the national title game. It’s three wins for a national championship. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) November 27, 2021

Chris Balas

Ryan Day vowed last year to put 100 on Michigan the next time these two teams played. He came up 73 short. 42-27 — Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) November 27, 2021

Dan Wetzel

There are as many 50 and 60 year olds storming the field as students. Long time coming. pic.twitter.com/3UePf2GHI4 — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) November 27, 2021

Stephen A. Smith

Whoa! Ojabo of @UMichFootball just did the @KingJames after sacking Stroud of @OhioStateFB. No worries. That’s a sign of respect when all is said and done — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 27, 2021

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Congratulations @UMichFootball 👏🏾 a long time coming.. very proud alum — Donovan Peoples-Jones (@dpeoplesjones) November 27, 2021

Dick Vitale

Finally Jim HARBAUGH can have a great time as a coach after a battle with @OhioStateFB ! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 27, 2021

Sam Webb

Brett McMurphy

728 days since Ohio State’s last win over Michigan in football. #OhioState #Michigan — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 27, 2021

Jeff Goodman

Pretty sure @H_Dickinson24 could have gotten into the end zone on that last TD. Congrats to the Michigan fans who have waited what seems like an eternity for this. Yes, even my annoying nephews @jmack737 and @apmack444 — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 27, 2021

Stephen A. Smith part 2

Wow! Jim Harbaugh finally did. He’s about to lift @UMichFootball over @OhioStateFB. Finally! Didn’t see this coming. Congrats. Now he finally deserves his props! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 27, 2021

