Twitter reactions: Michigan football defeats Colorado State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football took care of business on Saturday against a rebuilding Colorado State team.

The Wolverines entered the season ranked No. 8 in the nation and Michigan did what any top 10 team should do when facing an unranked team, the maize and blue defeated the Rams 51-7 on Saturday.

Offensively, Michigan didn’t do much in the passing game, save for a 61-yard screen pass to Roman Wilson that went for a touchdown. But the Wolverines did generate 234 yards on the ground and 440 yards of total offense.

The defense is what was on a different level on Saturday. The new-look Michigan team generated seven sacks against Clay Millen and the Rams. The Michigan edge defenders were causing so much havoc in the backfield and Millen had to constantly look behind his shoulder so he wouldn’t get hit.

The maize and blue compiled two turnovers on the day as well. Rod Moore intercepted his first collegiate pass — thanks to pressure by Braiden McGregor — and DJ Turner had a scoop n’ score touchdown which was credited to Mike Morris forcing the fumble.

With the Wolverines winning big, it of course made talking points all over Twitter.

Here are the best Twitter reactions to the victory.

Michigan on BTN

7️⃣ sacks in the first game since Aidan and David left for the @NFL. Perspective: @UMichFootball has had more just once (9 vs. ND in 2007) in the last 25 seasons. 🤯 Watch all of them ⤵️.#B1Gstats pic.twitter.com/0kxuptNEeg — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 3, 2022

Michigan Football

Starting the year right! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3JhpWjy5JC — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 3, 2022

ESPN College Football

TO THE HOUSE 💨 Roman Wilson with the 61-yard TD‼️ pic.twitter.com/mCxgyqx9tM — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 3, 2022

Brad Galli

VIDEO: Michigan RB Blake Corum hurdling over a defender pic.twitter.com/rXBrcse0f1 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 3, 2022

Mike Meltser

Cade McNamara will always have a special place in the hearts of Michigan fans for beating Ohio State and winning the B1G, but if this program hits whatever ceiling it has given demographics/recruiting/etc, JJ McCarthy has to be the guy — Mike Meltser (@MikeMeltser) September 3, 2022

Zach Shaw

Michigan's defense today:

-7 sacks

-12 tackles for loss

-7 carries of >5 yards allowed

-3 completions of >10 yards allowed

-2 turnovers with 82 return yards

-3.7 yards per play allowed

-0 penalties

-9 for 11 on 3rd-down stops

-Tied Colorado State's offense in points — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) September 3, 2022

Sam Webb

Final impressions from #Michigan's victory today – splendid debut by @Coach_Minter's crew. Hard to be more impressive than 7 sacks, 11 TFLs, 1 INT, 1 FF (returned for a TD). Did exactly what you're supposed to do to a team like CSU… stomp them out!! — Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) September 3, 2022

Alejandro Zuniga

JJ McCarthy's first carry of the 2022 season is good for a touchdown. — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) September 3, 2022

Isaiah Hole

As expected at this time last year, your Michigan sack leaders are Mike Sainristil and Eyabi Anoma. — Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) September 3, 2022

Marcus Whitman

Blake Corum, the Michigan back is real nice. Dude just looks the part. — Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) September 3, 2022

PFF College

Robert Griffin III

First time at THE BIG HOUSE WAS EPIC pic.twitter.com/mKQsn0JnYt — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 3, 2022

Braylon Edwards

247Sports

Rod Moore has Michigan back in business ‼️ pic.twitter.com/gwGukHOUOn — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 3, 2022

The Athletic CFB

DJ Turner picks up the fumble and takes it to the house ‼️ 🎥 @espnpic.twitter.com/oe1phCV7mh — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) September 3, 2022

