Twitter reactions: Michigan football defeats Colorado State

Trent Knoop
·3 min read

ANN ARBOR, Mich. —  Michigan football took care of business on Saturday against a rebuilding Colorado State team.

The Wolverines entered the season ranked No. 8 in the nation and Michigan did what any top 10 team should do when facing an unranked team, the maize and blue defeated the Rams 51-7 on Saturday.

Offensively, Michigan didn’t do much in the passing game, save for a 61-yard screen pass to Roman Wilson that went for a touchdown. But the Wolverines did generate 234 yards on the ground and 440 yards of total offense.

The defense is what was on a different level on Saturday. The new-look Michigan team generated seven sacks against Clay Millen and the Rams. The Michigan edge defenders were causing so much havoc in the backfield and Millen had to constantly look behind his shoulder so he wouldn’t get hit.

The maize and blue compiled two turnovers on the day as well. Rod Moore intercepted his first collegiate pass — thanks to pressure by Braiden McGregor — and DJ Turner had a scoop n’ score touchdown which was credited to Mike Morris forcing the fumble.

With the Wolverines winning big, it of course made talking points all over Twitter.

Here are the best Twitter reactions to the victory.

List

Five takeaways: Michigan football defeats Colorado State

