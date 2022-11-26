Twitter reactions from Michigan football defeating Ohio State

Trent Knoop
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was a glorious day for Michigan football.

The Wolverines went into the ‘Shoe and took down the mighty Buckeyes on Saturday. This is the second year in a row the maize and blue defeated their arch-rival. Last season, Michigan won 42-27 and it was an even larger margin on Saturday after the Wolverines won, 45-23.

Michigan used a huge second half to take control of the game. Donovan Edwards was gigantic in the fourth quarter running for a 75 and an 85-yard touchdown run.

With no Blake Corum, J.J. McCarthy was asked to shoulder the load for the first time all year. He came through masterfully en route to beating the Buckeyes. McCarthy threw three touchdowns and he ran one in for a score.

The defense intercepted C.J. Stroud twice and the secondary did what it needed to do to limit the passing attack and get the offense off the field.

After the big win, the media and players reacted. Here are the best out there.

