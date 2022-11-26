Twitter reactions from Michigan football defeating Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was a glorious day for Michigan football.

The Wolverines went into the ‘Shoe and took down the mighty Buckeyes on Saturday. This is the second year in a row the maize and blue defeated their arch-rival. Last season, Michigan won 42-27 and it was an even larger margin on Saturday after the Wolverines won, 45-23.

Michigan used a huge second half to take control of the game. Donovan Edwards was gigantic in the fourth quarter running for a 75 and an 85-yard touchdown run.

With no Blake Corum, J.J. McCarthy was asked to shoulder the load for the first time all year. He came through masterfully en route to beating the Buckeyes. McCarthy threw three touchdowns and he ran one in for a score.

The defense intercepted C.J. Stroud twice and the secondary did what it needed to do to limit the passing attack and get the offense off the field.

After the big win, the media and players reacted. Here are the best out there.

Iron Sheik

MICHIGAN THE REAL OHIO STATE THE BIG TIME JABRONI — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) November 26, 2022

Mike Morris

Jeremiah Davis (father of five-star Jaydn Davis)

ESPN

It's a vibe for Michigan pic.twitter.com/LHphGwjY7N — ESPN (@espn) November 26, 2022

Trae Young

WOW MICHIGAN😳🔥🔥🔥 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) November 26, 2022

Jake Butt

Said pregame I thought UM needed 300 yards passing, 150 rushing and, most importantly, no turnovers. UM passing- 278. Rushing- 252!! And no turnovers. Almost flawless execution. Patient but timely and creative play calling. An all around great day coaching — Jake Butt (@Jbooty88) November 26, 2022

Braylon Edwards

Under Ryan Day…The Buckeyes have become soft in the trenches and average on defense. Think about it @UMichFootball has made @OhioStateFB quit two years in a row. Last year UM wasn’t ranked before the season and this year they were ranked #14….Ryan day has one more UM game..🥾 — Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) November 26, 2022

DPJ

Sorry but Ohio y’all gotta let me enjoy this one today 😂 — Donovan Peoples-Jones (@dpeoplesjones) November 27, 2021

PFF College

College GameDay

A lot has happened between @UMichFootball winning games at The Shoe 👀 pic.twitter.com/e7MMuXG9sH — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 26, 2022

Nico Collins

Yessirr…Go Blue!!🗣〽️ — Nico Collins (@lbg_nico7) November 26, 2022

Dick Vitale

3 years ago many Maize & Blue fans were screaming for Jim Harbaugh’s head / today they all would want to put a statue outside the Big House in Ann Arbor ! @UMichFootball 12-0 beats Ohio State 45-23! WOW! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 26, 2022

Sam Webb

College football world needs to tip it's cap to @CoachJim4UM after today. Clearly exceed the expectations of every national pundit not named @CharlesWoodson and @DesmondHoward — Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) November 26, 2022

Tracy Wolfson

RG3

Donovan Edwards giving God all the glory after he ran Ohio State off their own field with for 216 yards and 2 TDs just gave me ALL THE FEELS. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 26, 2022

Nichole Auerbach

Michigan blew out Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State all this year, beating those three by an average of 22.7 points. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 26, 2022

Michigan Football

So nice we did it twice#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6oqOsNdnwe — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 26, 2022

Chris Fowler

The single most impressive win of the whole college football season. And it's not close. @UMichFootball Wow. Headed back to the CFP. And with a win in Indy, as the 2 seed, would likely avoid a rematch with the Dawgs. — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) November 26, 2022

Pete Thamel

Michigan’s “Hail To The Victors” echoing through Ohio Stadium after a 45-23 thrashing of Ohio State. Big plays, all day for the Wolverines. They played essentially without Blake Corum and it didn’t matter. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 26, 2022

LeBron James

Good Ole Old Fashion A** Kicking!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 26, 2022

