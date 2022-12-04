Twitter reactions from Michigan football defeating Purdue

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan did it. The Wolverines are your Big Ten Champions for the second straight season.

It was a magical regular season for Michigan. The maize and blue captured a 12-0 regular season with big wins against rivals Michigan State and Ohio State. After going 12-0, Michigan punched its ticket to the Big Ten title game against the Big Ten West winner, Purdue.

It was another slow start again on Saturday for Michigan, but like every week, the Wolverines were excellent in the second half and trounced the Boilermakers. Michigan won the Big Ten outright on Saturday with a 43-22 win.

With the win against the Boilermakers, Michigan will go dancing for a consecutive year, and the Wolverines will make it to the College Football Playoff. If everything goes as planned, the Wolverines will be the No. 2 seed.

After the big win on Saturday, Twitter reacted to the Michigan win over Purdue.

https://mydigitalpublication.com/publication/?m=69045&i=770175&p=1&ver=html5

Tracy Wolfson

JJ making plays #GOBLUE — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) December 4, 2022

Adam Rittenberg

Going to go out on a limb and say Colston Loveland will be a stud for #Michigan after what we've seen the past two weeks. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 4, 2022

Drew Hallett

Get your futures bet on Loveland to win the Mackey during his career while you can. — Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) December 4, 2022

Adam Rittenberg

Story continues

All season, people in and around Michigan and J.J. McCarthy wondered what would happen when the offense truly turned him loose. Starting to see it the last two games. Electric player. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 4, 2022

Pat Forde

Donovan Edwards just Buckeyed the Purdue defense — but the Boilers did at least have someone deep enough to prevent a touchdown. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 4, 2022

Pat Forde (again)

Yeah, Michigan might not miss Blake Corum until the national championship game. If then. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 4, 2022

Michael Spath

Back to back Big Ten champions. Amazing. These two seasons are as good as it gets (well, there still ONE more thing to do!) but just awesome. Go Blue. — MSpath (@MichaelSpathITH) December 4, 2022

Blake Corum

Braylon Edwards

Brandon Justice

Michigan’s most impactful players tonight were all underclassmen. J.J. McCarthy, Will Johnson, Colston Loveland, and Donovan Edwards are each 19 or younger. — Brandon Justice (@BrandonJustice_) December 4, 2022

Enow Etta

Clayton Sayfie

BACK 2 BACK pic.twitter.com/dUuRegO1aQ — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 4, 2022

Big Ten Football

Adam Scheftner

Back-to-back Big Ten champions for the first time since 2003-04: pic.twitter.com/drCxwtGnWq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2022

Rich Eisen

Back to back! 13 wins in a season for first time ever! So proud, so excited. @UMichFootball, Big 10 champs!#GoBlue — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 4, 2022

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire