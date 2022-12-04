Twitter reactions from Michigan football defeating Purdue
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan did it. The Wolverines are your Big Ten Champions for the second straight season.
It was a magical regular season for Michigan. The maize and blue captured a 12-0 regular season with big wins against rivals Michigan State and Ohio State. After going 12-0, Michigan punched its ticket to the Big Ten title game against the Big Ten West winner, Purdue.
It was another slow start again on Saturday for Michigan, but like every week, the Wolverines were excellent in the second half and trounced the Boilermakers. Michigan won the Big Ten outright on Saturday with a 43-22 win.
With the win against the Boilermakers, Michigan will go dancing for a consecutive year, and the Wolverines will make it to the College Football Playoff. If everything goes as planned, the Wolverines will be the No. 2 seed.
After the big win on Saturday, Twitter reacted to the Michigan win over Purdue.
Tracy Wolfson
JJ making plays #GOBLUE
— Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) December 4, 2022
Adam Rittenberg
Going to go out on a limb and say Colston Loveland will be a stud for #Michigan after what we've seen the past two weeks.
— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 4, 2022
Drew Hallett
Get your futures bet on Loveland to win the Mackey during his career while you can.
— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) December 4, 2022
Adam Rittenberg
All season, people in and around Michigan and J.J. McCarthy wondered what would happen when the offense truly turned him loose. Starting to see it the last two games. Electric player.
— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 4, 2022
Pat Forde
Donovan Edwards just Buckeyed the Purdue defense — but the Boilers did at least have someone deep enough to prevent a touchdown.
— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 4, 2022
Pat Forde (again)
Yeah, Michigan might not miss Blake Corum until the national championship game. If then.
— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 4, 2022
Michael Spath
Back to back Big Ten champions. Amazing. These two seasons are as good as it gets (well, there still ONE more thing to do!) but just awesome. Go Blue.
— MSpath (@MichaelSpathITH) December 4, 2022
Blake Corum
The DON…love you bro @DEdwards__
— #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) December 4, 2022
Braylon Edwards
WHOEVER….WHENEVER…WHEREVER!!!!! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/tYPV7C5ThE
— Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) December 4, 2022
Brandon Justice
Michigan’s most impactful players tonight were all underclassmen. J.J. McCarthy, Will Johnson, Colston Loveland, and Donovan Edwards are each 19 or younger.
— Brandon Justice (@BrandonJustice_) December 4, 2022
Enow Etta
— Enow-M’beleke Etta🇨🇲🦏 (@EnowEtta1) December 4, 2022
Clayton Sayfie
BACK 2 BACK pic.twitter.com/dUuRegO1aQ
— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 4, 2022
Big Ten Football
🎉〽️ 𝙃𝙖𝙞𝙡 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙑𝙞𝙘𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙨! @UMichFootball are 2022 #B1GFCG champions! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/TLviWj72T5
— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 4, 2022
Adam Scheftner
Back-to-back Big Ten champions for the first time since 2003-04: pic.twitter.com/drCxwtGnWq
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2022
Rich Eisen
Back to back!
13 wins in a season for first time ever!
So proud, so excited. @UMichFootball, Big 10 champs!#GoBlue
— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 4, 2022