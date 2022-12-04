Twitter reactions from Michigan football defeating Purdue

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan did it. The Wolverines are your Big Ten Champions for the second straight season.

It was a magical regular season for Michigan. The maize and blue captured a 12-0 regular season with big wins against rivals Michigan State and Ohio State. After going 12-0, Michigan punched its ticket to the Big Ten title game against the Big Ten West winner, Purdue.

It was another slow start again on Saturday for Michigan, but like every week, the Wolverines were excellent in the second half and trounced the Boilermakers. Michigan won the Big Ten outright on Saturday with a 43-22 win.

With the win against the Boilermakers, Michigan will go dancing for a consecutive year, and the Wolverines will make it to the College Football Playoff. If everything goes as planned, the Wolverines will be the No. 2 seed.

After the big win on Saturday, Twitter reacted to the Michigan win over Purdue.

