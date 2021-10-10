Twitter reactions to Michigan football defeating Nebraska

What a game — Michigan went into Lincoln and won for the first time ever, 32-29.

The Wolverines looked like they were going to dominate the game after the first half, as they went into the locker room ahead 13-0 with all the momentum.

The second half was a different animal, and it got wild. Nebraska scored a touchdown four and of the first five drives in the second half and the Michigan defense looked lost. The linebackers were out of position and the defense as a whole got fooled by the Cornhusker option attack.

The Michigan defense had two major stops at the end of the game to seal the deal: a forced fumble by Brad Hawkins and then a fourth-down stop to win the game.

Thanks to the leg of Jake Moody and the last two stops the Wolverines came away victorious.

There were plenty of reactions to the Michigan win against Nebraska on Saturday, here are some of the best.

Former Michigan tight end Jake Butt

Butter up that corn — jbooty (@JakeButtTE) October 10, 2021

Scott Bell

Jim Harbaugh is fired up. Scott Frost is not. Both of these situations are very much my preference. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) October 10, 2021

Sam Webb with the Michigan Insider

#Michigan got the win and gave Scott Frost that constipated look. Ya love to see it! — Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) October 10, 2021

Michael Spath

Honestly, mad props to this Michigan football team. That game went south in the third quarter and the offense responded big time and defense got the one stop it had to have. Also can I insure Jake Moody’s leg? Kid is gold! — Michael Spath (@MichaelSpathITH) October 10, 2021

Former Michigan legend Desmond Howard

Welp! I whole bunch of people just had to delete messages they were going to fire off at me. #GoBlue — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) October 10, 2021

Bob Wojnowski from Detroit News

One more victory for each, and Michigan and MSU will meet Oct. 30 as 7-0 teams. Truly amazing. Spartans rolled at Rutgers, and Michigan didn't flinch at Nebraska. — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) October 10, 2021

Former Michigan offensive lineman Taylor Lewan

Go blue! — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) October 10, 2021

Josh Henschke with 247sports

Credit to the defense. Held onto their butts and did what it needed to. Wasn't pretty but sometimes it never is. Great game. Great win. — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) October 10, 2021

Patrick Barron, MGoBlog photographer

FINAL:

Michigan – 32

Nebraska – 29 pic.twitter.com/rjVW4YfzER — Pa’trick-or-treat’ Barron (@BlueBarronPhoto) October 10, 2021

EPSN College GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit

How GREAT is College Football!?!?!?? Nothing like it!! — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 10, 2021

College analyst Brett McMurphy

With losses by Alabama, BYU, Penn State & Wyoming, there remains only 13 unbeatens: ACC: Wake

Big Ten: Iowa, Michigan, Mich St

Big 12: OU, Okla St

SEC: Georgia, Kentucky

AAC: Cincinnati, SMU

C-USA: UTSA

MW: SDSU

SB: Coastal

Independents, MAC, Pac-12: None — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 10, 2021

Steve Lorenz with 247Sports

Bigger win than Michigan will get credit for. — Steve Lorenz (@TremendousUM) October 10, 2021

