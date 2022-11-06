Twitter reactions from Michigan football defeating Rutgers

Michigan has had its hands full with Rutgers in recent years. It appeared that this year would be no different when the Wolverines went into halftime down 17-14.

But that was far from the case.

The second half belonged to Michigan. The Wolverines outscored Rutgers 28-0 in the third quarter and the maize and blue moved to 9-0 on the year after winning in Piscataway, 52-17.

The Wolverines outgained Rutgers 433-180 yards and Michigan had 282 rushing yards compared to the Scarlet Knights gaining 14 yards on the ground. Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards rushed for 109 yards each and they combined for three touchdowns.

The maize and blue intercepted Gavin Wimsatt three times on the night and one of those was a pick-six from Michael Barrett. Michigan was able to get pressure on the young quarterback and the Wolverines sacked him three times.

Here are the best Twitter reactions that we found during and after the big Michigan win over Rutgers.

Nick Baumgardner

Michigan will run the football until something breaks or pops. — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) November 5, 2022

Clayton Sayfie

Seven (7) of nine (9) Michigan opponents have gone three and out on their opening possessions this season. — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 5, 2022

Tom VanHaaren

#Michigan running back Blake Corum scored his 15th rushing touchdown earlier in the game. That's the fastest a Wolverines running back has gotten to 15 since Anthony Thomas did it in 2000 per @ESPNStatsInfo — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) November 6, 2022

John U. Bacon

Rocky first half for Michigan, to say the least — down 17-14 to Rutgers — but after slow starts this season they have adjusted well for the second half. See if that holds in Piscataway. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) November 6, 2022

Scott Bell

Donovan Edwards: certified weapon — Scott Bell (@sbell021) November 6, 2022

Angelique Chengelis

Barrett INT — here come the buffs 😎 pic.twitter.com/zs0YoePpr1 — angelique (@chengelis) November 6, 2022

Nicole Auerbach

Michigan is starting to pull away from Rutgers now. So, one of the top-six teams is safe. The other two (Clemson, Bama) are decidedly not. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 6, 2022

Tracy Wolfson

Aaron McMann

Will Johnson interception sets up another Michigan TD, this time a J.J. McCarthy pass to Cornelius Johnson. Michigan 42, Rutgers 17. This game flipped very quickly. — Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) November 6, 2022

Brandon Justice

Michigan puts up a 50 burger. Most points in the Big Ten this week, albeit against Rutgers — Brandon Justice (@BrandonJustice_) November 6, 2022

Big Ten Network

Three picks in the third quarter for @UMichFootball. 😱 pic.twitter.com/XPUWsUBdBI — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 6, 2022

Brice Marich

Every win matters at this time of year… ask Clemson, Alabama and Tennessee. Could be an interesting playoff show this week. https://t.co/zbofUEZu8q — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) November 6, 2022

Nicole Auerbach

for those who tuned out — Michigan outscored Rutgers 38-0 in the second half. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 6, 2022

