Twitter reactions from Michigan football defeating Rutgers

Trent Knoop
·3 min read

Michigan has had its hands full with Rutgers in recent years. It appeared that this year would be no different when the Wolverines went into halftime down 17-14.

But that was far from the case.

The second half belonged to Michigan. The Wolverines outscored Rutgers 28-0 in the third quarter and the maize and blue moved to 9-0 on the year after winning in Piscataway, 52-17.

The Wolverines outgained Rutgers 433-180 yards and Michigan had 282 rushing yards compared to the Scarlet Knights gaining 14 yards on the ground. Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards rushed for 109 yards each and they combined for three touchdowns.

The maize and blue intercepted Gavin Wimsatt three times on the night and one of those was a pick-six from Michael Barrett. Michigan was able to get pressure on the young quarterback and the Wolverines sacked him three times.

Here are the best Twitter reactions that we found during and after the big Michigan win over Rutgers.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire

