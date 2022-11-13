Twitter reactions from Michigan football defeating Nebraska

Trent Knoop
·3 min read

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan moved to 10-0 on the season after defeating Nebraska on Saturday, 34-3.

The Wolverines used the ground game to eat up the clock and control the game. The maize and blue ran for 264 yards and had 412 yards of total offense. J.J. McCarthy struggled to hit the deep balls once again, but not all was his fault. The receivers failed to separate themselves downfield which forced difficult throws.

The Michigan defense was a juggernaut on Saturday. It held Nebraska to 146 yards of offense. The Wolverines sacked the Cornhuskers’ signal callers twice and Michigan found itself in the backfield most of the day — just didn’t bring down the quarterback.

Michigan was excellent in the red zone on Saturday. It reached the red zone four times and the Wolverines were able to score three touchdowns. All three came in different ways: Corum touchdown, McCarthy pass, and run.

Here are the best Twitter reactions from the Michigan win.

