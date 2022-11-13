Twitter reactions from Michigan football defeating Nebraska

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan moved to 10-0 on the season after defeating Nebraska on Saturday, 34-3.

The Wolverines used the ground game to eat up the clock and control the game. The maize and blue ran for 264 yards and had 412 yards of total offense. J.J. McCarthy struggled to hit the deep balls once again, but not all was his fault. The receivers failed to separate themselves downfield which forced difficult throws.

The Michigan defense was a juggernaut on Saturday. It held Nebraska to 146 yards of offense. The Wolverines sacked the Cornhuskers’ signal callers twice and Michigan found itself in the backfield most of the day — just didn’t bring down the quarterback.

Michigan was excellent in the red zone on Saturday. It reached the red zone four times and the Wolverines were able to score three touchdowns. All three came in different ways: Corum touchdown, McCarthy pass, and run.

Here are the best Twitter reactions from the Michigan win.

Anthony Broome

12 plays, 80 yards. Blake Corum touchdown. That's been the recipe all year. Michigan 7, Nebraska 0, 4:26 to go in the 1st quarter. — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) November 12, 2022

Michigan Football

Rich Eisen

Even I can see from Germany that a plant leg just got smoked by Nebraska but it’s called running into the kicker. 💩💩💩#BussinBowl — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 12, 2022

Nick Baumgardner

Story continues

Jim Harbaugh knows how to recruit the tight end position, ladies and gentlemen. — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) November 12, 2022

Tom VanHaaren

With a touchdown today, #Michigan running back Blake Corum is the third Big Ten player over the last 15 seasons with at least one rush touchdown in their teams' first 10 games of the season (Rex Burkhead, Montee Ball) per @ESPNStatsInfo — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) November 12, 2022

Erik Schlitt

Brandon Justice

Blake Corum (103 yards) has his 7th-straight 100+ yard game. Over 100 in every Big Ten game so far. — Brandon Justice (@BrandonJustice_) November 12, 2022

Michigan on BTN

Most consecutive 💯-yard rushing games by a Michigan player, since 2000: 8 – Mike Hart, 2007

7 – Karan Higdon, 2018; Blake Corum, 2022 #B1Gstats pic.twitter.com/UBF6Mcvfgv — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 12, 2022

Clayton Sayfie

Put the pancake block on the Heisman reel pic.twitter.com/SNcI5CdgtG — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 12, 2022

Alejandro Zuniga

Michigan has outscored its last five opponents 114-3 in the second half. — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) November 12, 2022

Heather Dinich

This is Blake Corum's 7th straight game with 100+ rush yards and a rush TD, the longest streak by a Michigan player over the last 25 seasons, per @ESPNStatsInfo He should absolutely be in Heisman discussion. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) November 12, 2022

Heather Dinich part 2

One of reasons I like Corum is b/c you KNOW he's coming at you. Their oline might be the best in the country. This is their identity. And yet .. there he goes again. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) November 12, 2022

Scott Bell

Michigan's defense averaged 20 first downs allowed in its first 3 B1G games this season (Maryland: 23, Iowa: 16, Indiana: 21). Here's how many first downs Michigan's last four opponents have gained: – Penn State: 10

– Michigan State: 11

– Rutgers: 5

– Nebraska: 8 — Scott Bell (@sbell021) November 12, 2022

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire