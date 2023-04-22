Twitter reactions from LSU’s 2023 spring football scrimmage

Tyler Nettuno
LSU ended its spring camp on a high note on Saturday with a public scrimmage in front of the Tigers faithful.

Fans were treated to a couple of impressive highlight plays — namely a one-handed grab from Kyren Lacy that led to a 70-yard touchdown as well as a pick-six from true freshman linebacker Whit Weeks.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels impressed leading the first-team offense, while backup Garrett Nussmeier wasn’t shabby with the second-teamers, either. Both threw two touchdown passes and were very efficient.

There was also a lot of star power on hand for the game with Angel Reese, Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, Marcus Spears and Clyde Edwards-Helaire in attendance, to name a few.

Here were the reactions online from LSU alumni, fans and media.

