Twitter reactions from LSU’s 2023 spring football scrimmage
LSU ended its spring camp on a high note on Saturday with a public scrimmage in front of the Tigers faithful.
Fans were treated to a couple of impressive highlight plays — namely a one-handed grab from Kyren Lacy that led to a 70-yard touchdown as well as a pick-six from true freshman linebacker Whit Weeks.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels impressed leading the first-team offense, while backup Garrett Nussmeier wasn’t shabby with the second-teamers, either. Both threw two touchdown passes and were very efficient.
There was also a lot of star power on hand for the game with Angel Reese, Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, Marcus Spears and Clyde Edwards-Helaire in attendance, to name a few.
Here were the reactions online from LSU alumni, fans and media.
Joe Burrow and Angel Reese.
Two LSU legends. And champs 💍
This pic is 🔥
(📸: @LSUwbkb) pic.twitter.com/Jtod4ZFMoP
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 22, 2023
Five-star edge rusher Colin Simmons is a top target for LSU in 2024. He’s in town for the spring game this afternoon.
Huge weekend for the Tigers on the recruiting front.#LSU pic.twitter.com/pMCmcDcZN3
— Glen West (@glenwest21) April 22, 2023
LSU's receiving corps remains in sync during the Spring Game.
Stats at Halftime:
Jayden Daniels: 8 completions | 134 yards | 1 TD
Kyren Lacy: 4 receptions | 92 yards | 1 TD
Malik Nabers: 3 receptions | 35 yards
Brian Thomas Jr: 3 receptions | 66 yards| 1 TD pic.twitter.com/pwjldzAGGd
— Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 22, 2023
#LSU Football recruits getting to meet The Bayou Barbie pic.twitter.com/po174VE3Zn
— The Jordy Culotta Show (@CulottaShow) April 22, 2023
I think Whit Weeks is gonna be a very good player for LSU. Been a few years since LSU's had a consistent young presence at MIKE linebacker. Weeks can become that.
— Will (@rozenwill) April 22, 2023
LSU's spring game is over. The wide receivers stood out. Kyren Lacy led them with four catches, 92 yards and a touchdown.
Onto the offseason. Four months until Florida State.
— Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) April 22, 2023
JD to Malik Nabers…..SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED. https://t.co/kVcWW3VXtw #LSU #WRU pic.twitter.com/BoYXcTnt58
— Lonn Phillips Sullivan (@LonnPhillips) April 22, 2023
BOOZE CREWS X2 IN TIGER STADIUM🔥 #LSU #BoozeCrews pic.twitter.com/vuwuBsuLb7
— Mik’d Up (@Mikdup_8) April 22, 2023
#LSU LEGEND Ja’Marr Chase is in attendance pic.twitter.com/zqr0c2fYni
— The Jordy Culotta Show (@CulottaShow) April 22, 2023
Aaron Anderson figures to be a big part of @LSUfootball plans in 2023. #LSU pic.twitter.com/JATs4n1aqQ
— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) April 22, 2023
https://t.co/jEIu8Nnt5T pic.twitter.com/39EQkG0VxO
— Cayden (@Cdav261) April 22, 2023
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/3Qbds57Vax
— Ernest Harvey Jr. (@campmoula_MG) April 22, 2023
These tigers gonna be special 💜💜💜🐯🐯🐯🐯 https://t.co/w9fVFL6VJy
— austin sharpe (@austinsharpe18) April 22, 2023
Needs to be framed! 💛💜 LEGENDS. 🏆 https://t.co/yIw7TKFcjk
— Kristen 💜🐯💛 (@misskris10_RN) April 22, 2023
