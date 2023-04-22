Twitter reactions from LSU’s 2023 spring football scrimmage

LSU ended its spring camp on a high note on Saturday with a public scrimmage in front of the Tigers faithful.

Fans were treated to a couple of impressive highlight plays — namely a one-handed grab from Kyren Lacy that led to a 70-yard touchdown as well as a pick-six from true freshman linebacker Whit Weeks.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels impressed leading the first-team offense, while backup Garrett Nussmeier wasn’t shabby with the second-teamers, either. Both threw two touchdown passes and were very efficient.

There was also a lot of star power on hand for the game with Angel Reese, Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, Marcus Spears and Clyde Edwards-Helaire in attendance, to name a few.

Here were the reactions online from LSU alumni, fans and media.

Joe Burrow and Angel Reese. Two LSU legends. And champs 💍 This pic is 🔥 (📸: @LSUwbkb) pic.twitter.com/Jtod4ZFMoP — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 22, 2023

Five-star edge rusher Colin Simmons is a top target for LSU in 2024. He’s in town for the spring game this afternoon. Huge weekend for the Tigers on the recruiting front.#LSU pic.twitter.com/pMCmcDcZN3 — Glen West (@glenwest21) April 22, 2023

LSU's receiving corps remains in sync during the Spring Game. Stats at Halftime: Jayden Daniels: 8 completions | 134 yards | 1 TD

Kyren Lacy: 4 receptions | 92 yards | 1 TD

Malik Nabers: 3 receptions | 35 yards

Brian Thomas Jr: 3 receptions | 66 yards| 1 TD pic.twitter.com/pwjldzAGGd — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 22, 2023

#LSU Football recruits getting to meet The Bayou Barbie pic.twitter.com/po174VE3Zn — The Jordy Culotta Show (@CulottaShow) April 22, 2023

I think Whit Weeks is gonna be a very good player for LSU. Been a few years since LSU's had a consistent young presence at MIKE linebacker. Weeks can become that. — Will (@rozenwill) April 22, 2023

LSU's spring game is over. The wide receivers stood out. Kyren Lacy led them with four catches, 92 yards and a touchdown. Onto the offseason. Four months until Florida State. — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) April 22, 2023

#LSU LEGEND Ja’Marr Chase is in attendance pic.twitter.com/zqr0c2fYni — The Jordy Culotta Show (@CulottaShow) April 22, 2023

Aaron Anderson figures to be a big part of @LSUfootball plans in 2023. #LSU pic.twitter.com/JATs4n1aqQ — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) April 22, 2023

These tigers gonna be special 💜💜💜🐯🐯🐯🐯 https://t.co/w9fVFL6VJy — austin sharpe (@austinsharpe18) April 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire