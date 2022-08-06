Twitter reactions to James Franklin’s Penn State media day press conference

One of the best ways to follow media day coverage is through the use of Twitter. Naturally, Twitter was all over James Franklin’s press conference at Penn State media day on Saturday.

We have a full rundown of everything James Franklin said at Penn State media day, but here is a roundup of some of the tweets covering the press conference for a bite-sized summary of the main area of focus during Franklin’s media day presser inside Beaver Stadium.

First a look at the picture-perfect day for media day

Happy Media Day!!! pic.twitter.com/l8ttB8phX6 — Penn State FB Communications (@PennStFBComms) August 6, 2022

James Franklin stresses the improved depth on the roster

James Franklin begins media day presser by praising his team's improved depth, overall.

First question? About Parker Washington. JF says Lions need him to have a big season. — Frank Bodani (@YDRPennState) August 6, 2022

JF: PSU has more depth than in recent years "for a number of reasons." Building in areas where there are "question marks." — Donnie Collins (@PennStateTT) August 6, 2022

Franklin once again hammering home that team depth has improved over last season. Also think receiver group could exceed production from last year, even if nobody really replaces Jahan Dotson in terms of individual production. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) August 6, 2022

James Franklin says who is leading punting competition

Barney Amor is "leading the pack right now," Penn State coach James Franklin says when talking about his punting situation. — Greg Pickel (@GregPickel) August 6, 2022

Franklin says punter, middle linebacker, the offensive line and the rushing offense are the biggest question marks heading into the season. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) August 6, 2022

James Franklin's biggest questions for 2022

Offensively: you guessed it, the offensive line. Like Franklin said at media day, he's going to let the play on the field prove it. — Black Shoe Diaries (@BSDtweet) August 6, 2022

James Franklin on defensive coordinator Manny Diaz

Franklin on drops a little nugget on the defense under Manny Diaz: "We are emphasizing turnovers like crazy. … We are getting our hands on so many more balls." — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) August 6, 2022

Franklin says, "One of the things I've noticed right away with Manny (Diaz) is we are emphasizing turnovers like crazy." — Elton Hayes (@EHDC12) August 6, 2022

James Franklin on offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich

JF: Biggest thing for Yurcich is learning personnel, relationship w/ Clifford. "Ton of value" in having same coordinator/system back. He has learned the league. "We have the ability to do some pretty good things on offense this year." — Donnie Collins (@PennStateTT) August 6, 2022

James Franklin compliments new offensive transfers

James Franklin calls it a "smart move" that WR Mitchell Tinsley is living with QB Sean Clifford. Maybe he doesn't know about the cats? — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) August 6, 2022

Back to the o-line and transfer Hunter Nourzad:

"He is fast, really fast, explosive and strong and, obviously, intelligent. We've had better depth up front than what we’ve had the past couple of years." — Frank Bodani (@YDRPennState) August 6, 2022

James Franklin on Big Ten expansion with USC and UCLA

Franklin expects adding USC and UCLA to help Penn State from a recruiting standpoint. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) August 6, 2022

Franklin says he found out about USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten a day or two before it was announced. He says their addition could help recruiting opportunities. — Centre County Report (@CentreCountyRep) August 6, 2022

James Franklin stumping for an international airport in Happy Valley. — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) August 6, 2022

James Franklin hints at possible starter in defensive secondary?

Preseason camp alert: Franklin says former transfer cornerback Johnny Dixon with a strong start to practice sessions. — Frank Bodani (@YDRPennState) August 6, 2022

James Franklin goes out of his way to mention that CB Johnny Dixon is having a nice camp. — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) August 6, 2022

James Franklin on NIL and Penn State

Franklin on NIL: "With a school as big as Penn State and the number of alumni we have, there's still plenty of opportunities out there." — Onward Sports (@OnwardStSports) August 6, 2022

