Twitter reactions: Enjoy these Cowboy tears, Bears fans
Something about Cowboys fans' tears just hits differently.
Throughout the Bears' 31-24 win on Thursday night, Cowboys fans - *cough, cough* especially Skip Bayless - took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with Jason Garrett, Jerry Jones and just life.
So please Bears fans, enjoy this and maybe even inject it right into your veins.
First up, obviously, Skip:
The Cowboys couldn't tackle ME.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 6, 2019
That is horrendously embarrassingly mind-blowingly bad.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 6, 2019
Then, there were former players who really were not pleased:
.@EmmittSmith22: "I think the Cowboys may end up leaving Jason Garrett in Chicago." pic.twitter.com/1EW8zjKV6n
— Bud Light (@budlight) December 6, 2019
Once you've lost Michael Irvin, you've lost it man
(via @nflnetwork) pic.twitter.com/ZRF7tVpa6n
— Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) December 6, 2019
And then, of course, the internet remains undefeated:
How bout them Cowboys#DALvsCHI pic.twitter.com/IWjqifr4Yu
— SportsIndiaShow (@SportsIndiaShow) December 6, 2019
Spotted at the Cowboys-Bears game tonight pic.twitter.com/EK4o6xx8qh
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 6, 2019
— Conrad 🤓 (@Conrad163) December 6, 2019
The Bears' playoff chances are still not great, but today was a good day.
