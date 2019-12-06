Twitter reactions: Enjoy these Cowboy tears, Bears fans

Something about Cowboys fans' tears just hits differently.

Throughout the Bears' 31-24 win on Thursday night, Cowboys fans - *cough, cough* especially Skip Bayless - took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with Jason Garrett, Jerry Jones and just life.

So please Bears fans, enjoy this and maybe even inject it right into your veins.

First up, obviously, Skip:

The Cowboys couldn't tackle ME. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 6, 2019

That is horrendously embarrassingly mind-blowingly bad. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 6, 2019

Then, there were former players who really were not pleased:

.⁦@EmmittSmith22: "I think the Cowboys may end up leaving Jason Garrett in Chicago." pic.twitter.com/1EW8zjKV6n — Bud Light (@budlight) December 6, 2019

Once you've lost Michael Irvin, you've lost it man



(via @nflnetwork) pic.twitter.com/ZRF7tVpa6n



— Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) December 6, 2019

And then, of course, the internet remains undefeated:

Spotted at the Cowboys-Bears game tonight pic.twitter.com/EK4o6xx8qh — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 6, 2019

The Bears' playoff chances are still not great, but today was a good day.

