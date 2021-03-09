Twitter reactions to Dak Prescott agreeing to terms with Cowboys

The long national nightmare has finally come to it’s inevitable ending, as the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott have finally agreed to a deal. But there’s two types of football fans, those that know that Prescott is worth every penny of the contract he’s about to slap his name on, and then the other kind, the one’s that get muted.

For all the real ones out there, it is a day of celebration, and what’s a better way to celebrate than to check in on the immediate reaction to the Cowboys locking in their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Let’s start with the NFL Twitter brain trust that recognizes that analytics are real and understands the value of a top-end quarterback.

Dak Prescott has been among the league's most efficient passers on downfield attempts (10+ air yards) since 2018. Prescott ranks 3rd in EPA per dropback on passes of 10+ air yards since 2018 (+0.65), despite facing the 2nd-highest pressure rate among qualified QB (35.8%). https://t.co/zTNiho5fve pic.twitter.com/4bfkHTDGej — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 9, 2021

Dak Prescott is the ONLY QB to rank top-5 in… …passing EPA

…YPA

…success %

…explosive pass rate

…and aDOT the last two seasons. He led the NFL in QB point production prior to getting injured last season pic.twitter.com/hm32GsERjr — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 9, 2021

also this from August, no reason pic.twitter.com/I5WOqrAErB — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) March 9, 2021

Dak bet on himself and won. Pretty awesome…and not easy to do in the NFL. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 9, 2021

This guy might have a future in the league. But Mina Kimes as always hits the nail on the head. Agent Todd France and Prescott had the Dallas brass over the proverbial barrel and made them pay dearly for failing to deliver the bag at any point over the last three offseasons.

But how do his teammates feel about it? Surely his massive contract is ruffling some feathers in the locker room right? After all, he played only five games last year. What was he even doing post-injury?

@dak was around the team constantly even after that horrific leg injury. Took COViD tests everyday to be around them and rehab there. The always envisioned him being their guy even when others thought the injury would change their mind — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 9, 2021

If that doesn’t say everything there is to say about the kind of leader Prescott is, nothing ever will. In a lost season, after contentious talks that failed to get him the long term security he always wanted with the team he’s rooted for his entire life, he still showed up every day to be with his guys.

The outpouring from teammates felt more like a sigh of relief. No one blinked at the deal and ultimately are incredibly pumped up for a guy who never once left their side in 2020 despite having every reason in the world to. They’re probably going to get a dinner or two out of him as well.

For those keeping track at home, damn near every member of the Cowboys’ offense seems pumped about the deal. Randall Cobb, who was here for a year, said on Twitter that Dak is one of the best teammates he’s ever had. So yeah, it matters. pic.twitter.com/p6B1q7srr8 — David Helman (@HelmanDC) March 9, 2021

Enough mushy stuff. The most fun thing about sports is the trash talk. And, because it’s always a good time to dunk on rivals, let’s make like a mid-90s Shawn Kemp and put the NFC East on a poster.

Dak is a very good QB so I'm happy he got a nice deal. In NFC East parlance, he's as good as Eagles fans wanted Carson Wentz to be, as good as Giants fans thought 2012+ Eli Manning was, and as good as typical QB facing a Washington defense before Ron Rivera arrived. — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) March 9, 2021

Tough look for some mediocre quarterbacks out there. Speaking of which:

The Dallas Cowboys are paying less for Dak Prescott to quarterback their team in 2021 than the Philadlephia Eagles are paying for Carson Wentz to quarterback somebody else. https://t.co/gy6Ow6pkBo — David Helman (@HelmanDC) March 9, 2021

For those keeping track at home, the two quarterbacks Prescott was most often compared to over the last five seasons and were drafted 133 and 134 spots ahead of him are no longer with the teams that drafted with them because they were bad at football.

Let us not forget the the folks who get paid handsomely to have terrible takes. Let’s start at the top of this cottage industry and work down from there. There’s nobody that epitomizes the hot take better than a guy whose been trying to tear down quarterbacks in Dallas for four straight decades and deserves no introduction whatsoever.

My gut is, Dak Prescott is on his way out of town and that he is about to play on a final year’s deal. More @Undisputed, now on FS1.

pic.twitter.com/dHej0XncAD — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 8, 2021

That aired Monday morning, March 8, 2021. Prescott and the Cowboys agreed to terms on the same date, in case anyone’s keeping score. Speaking of which:

What’s old Dan Orlovsky up to now? After the devastation of Carson Wentz’s 2020 campaign the man is in shambles. But wait, here he comes off the top rope with more bad takes:

.@danorlovsky7 does not believe the Cowboys will get a deal done with Dak. After they tag him, he believes three things will happen: 1. The Cowboys will stink this year.

2. This will be Dak's last year in Dallas.

3. Next offseason will be pandemonium. pic.twitter.com/qf00AeMQQU — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 8, 2021

Then there’s the straw that stirs the drink, or so he’s been called. This is not to take a pot shot at running back Ezekiel Elliott, no it’s much more than that. It’s for all the people who told on themselves by thinking that a running back mattered more than a great quarterback.

"If I was Zeke, I wouldn't play this year. The Cowboys are getting ready to give Dak $25M, Zeke's a lot better than him; they're gonna give Amari Cooper $15-18M, he's better than him. Zeke's mentality should be 'I am your QB! You don't have a season without me.'" — @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/EL8JwZDrtT — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 26, 2019

For the record, Prescott got more than $25 million. He got a four year contract worth far more than that. Who else has a four year contract? This guy.

Talent isn’t everything. And finally, one last terrible take from the man whose mistakes led to another under-appreciated quarterback making the roster:

I KNOW THE DALLAS COWBOYS LIKE MY BACK HAND. YES THEY DIDN'T PUT DAK ON THE 2021 HYPE VIDEO ON PURPOSE. MISS ME WITH THE EXCUSES 🙄 — QUINCY CARTER (@QuincyLCarter) February 9, 2021

