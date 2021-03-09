Twitter reactions to Dak Prescott agreeing to terms with Cowboys

Tony Thompson
·7 min read
The long national nightmare has finally come to it’s inevitable ending, as the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott have finally agreed to a deal. But there’s two types of football fans, those that know that Prescott is worth every penny of the contract he’s about to slap his name on, and then the other kind, the one’s that get muted.

For all the real ones out there, it is a day of celebration, and what’s a better way to celebrate than to check in on the immediate reaction to the Cowboys locking in their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Let’s start with the NFL Twitter brain trust that recognizes that analytics are real and understands the value of a top-end quarterback.

This guy might have a future in the league. But Mina Kimes as always hits the nail on the head. Agent Todd France and Prescott had the Dallas brass over the proverbial barrel and made them pay dearly for failing to deliver the bag at any point over the last three offseasons.

But how do his teammates feel about it? Surely his massive contract is ruffling some feathers in the locker room right? After all, he played only five games last year. What was he even doing post-injury?

If that doesn’t say everything there is to say about the kind of leader Prescott is, nothing ever will. In a lost season, after contentious talks that failed to get him the long term security he always wanted with the team he’s rooted for his entire life, he still showed up every day to be with his guys.

The outpouring from teammates felt more like a sigh of relief. No one blinked at the deal and ultimately are incredibly pumped up for a guy who never once left their side in 2020 despite having every reason in the world to. They’re probably going to get a dinner or two out of him as well.

Enough mushy stuff. The most fun thing about sports is the trash talk. And, because it’s always a good time to dunk on rivals, let’s make like a mid-90s Shawn Kemp and put the NFC East on a poster.

Tough look for some mediocre quarterbacks out there. Speaking of which:

For those keeping track at home, the two quarterbacks Prescott was most often compared to over the last five seasons and were drafted 133 and 134 spots ahead of him are no longer with the teams that drafted with them because they were bad at football.

Let us not forget the the folks who get paid handsomely to have terrible takes. Let’s start at the top of this cottage industry and work down from there. There’s nobody that epitomizes the hot take better than a guy whose been trying to tear down quarterbacks in Dallas for four straight decades and deserves no introduction whatsoever.

That aired Monday morning, March 8, 2021. Prescott and the Cowboys agreed to terms on the same date, in case anyone’s keeping score. Speaking of which:

What’s old Dan Orlovsky up to now? After the devastation of Carson Wentz’s 2020 campaign the man is in shambles. But wait, here he comes off the top rope with more bad takes:

Then there’s the straw that stirs the drink, or so he’s been called. This is not to take a pot shot at running back Ezekiel Elliott, no it’s much more than that. It’s for all the people who told on themselves by thinking that a running back mattered more than a great quarterback.

For the record, Prescott got more than $25 million. He got a four year contract worth far more than that. Who else has a four year contract? This guy.

Talent isn’t everything. And finally, one last terrible take from the man whose mistakes led to another under-appreciated quarterback making the roster:

