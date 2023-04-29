Twitter reactions: Cincinnati Bengals selected DJ Turner
Michigan football has now had three players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Mazi Smith and Luke Schoonmaker both were selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first and second rounds, respectively. Then with the 60th pick in the second round, the Cincinnati Bengals took the Wolverines’ cornerback DJ Turner.
There was much talk of Turner leaping into the first round with his 40-time, but Turner ultimately went in the third round to the Bengals.
Last year, Cinciannti took Michigan’s Daxton Hill in the first round and now he will team up with his former teammate in the secondary.
As usual, Twitter had its say on the matter. Here are the best Twitter reactions to Turner landing with the Bengals.
Cincinnati Bengals
The call to @djturner_5 📞
Draft Dey | @IEL_LLC pic.twitter.com/wn5kfmESsF
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 29, 2023
Blake Jewell
Some notable Bengals secondary 40 times
DJ Turner 4.26💨
Dax Hill 4.38💨
Cam Taylor-Britt 4.38💨
Tycen Anderson 4.36💨
— Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) April 29, 2023
Michigan Football
Another DB prowling in the @Bengals secondary! @djturner_5 #ProBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/yITp9osIqx
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 29, 2023
Chris Simms
The @Bengals defense is gonna be scary next year. DJ Turner is the second best man to man corner in the draft in my opinion. He is tough and he can absolutely fly. With unreal change of direction ability. A real Island type corner.
— Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2023
NFL
The @Bengals new CB @djturner_5 runs an insane 4.26. 👀 @UMichFootball | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/qm1YCrVoWX
— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2023
Jesse Minter
DJ!! Let’s go! https://t.co/RKl8xlgKTh
— Jesse Minter (@Coach_Minter) April 29, 2023
Anthony Broome
"When you draft someone in Cincinnati, you have to grab someone who knows how to win in the state of Ohio." – Rich Eisen on DJ Turner
— Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) April 29, 2023
Denard Robinson
GO DJ!!!!!!
— Denard Robinson (@DenardX) April 29, 2023
Scott Bell
A third Wolverine — CB DJ Turner — goes in the top 60. He’s landing in Cincinnati to play for the Bengals.
— Scott Bell (@sbell021) April 29, 2023
Bengals Writer
DJ Turner has some of the best hips and athleticism in the class. Does a great job of utilizing the sideline and has very good ball skills. Love the pick. pic.twitter.com/kqDT4AnQzu
— mike (@bengals_sans) April 29, 2023
Rich Eisen
Sometimes, draft analysis is simple. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/MYmmxU3JXj
— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) April 29, 2023