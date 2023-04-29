Twitter reactions: Cincinnati Bengals selected DJ Turner

Michigan football has now had three players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Mazi Smith and Luke Schoonmaker both were selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first and second rounds, respectively. Then with the 60th pick in the second round, the Cincinnati Bengals took the Wolverines’ cornerback DJ Turner.

There was much talk of Turner leaping into the first round with his 40-time, but Turner ultimately went in the third round to the Bengals.

Last year, Cinciannti took Michigan’s Daxton Hill in the first round and now he will team up with his former teammate in the secondary.

As usual, Twitter had its say on the matter. Here are the best Twitter reactions to Turner landing with the Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals

Blake Jewell

Some notable Bengals secondary 40 times DJ Turner 4.26💨

Dax Hill 4.38💨

Cam Taylor-Britt 4.38💨

Tycen Anderson 4.36💨 — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) April 29, 2023

Michigan Football

Chris Simms

Story continues

The @Bengals defense is gonna be scary next year. DJ Turner is the second best man to man corner in the draft in my opinion. He is tough and he can absolutely fly. With unreal change of direction ability. A real Island type corner. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2023

NFL

Jesse Minter

Anthony Broome

"When you draft someone in Cincinnati, you have to grab someone who knows how to win in the state of Ohio." – Rich Eisen on DJ Turner — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) April 29, 2023

Denard Robinson

GO DJ!!!!!! — Denard Robinson (@DenardX) April 29, 2023

Scott Bell

A third Wolverine — CB DJ Turner — goes in the top 60. He’s landing in Cincinnati to play for the Bengals. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) April 29, 2023

Bengals Writer

DJ Turner has some of the best hips and athleticism in the class. Does a great job of utilizing the sideline and has very good ball skills. Love the pick. pic.twitter.com/kqDT4AnQzu — mike (@bengals_sans) April 29, 2023

Rich Eisen

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire