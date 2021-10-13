Twitter reactions after Blake Gillikin snubbed for Special Teams Player of the Week

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Sigler
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin had the best game of his young career against the Washington Football Team, but he wasn’t recognized as NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Instead that honor belongs to T.J. Edwards, a Philadelphia Eagles backup linebacker who blocked a punt last week.

Naturally fans and media close to the team raised an uproar over this on Twitter:

1

1

Recommended Stories