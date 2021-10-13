Twitter reactions after Blake Gillikin snubbed for Special Teams Player of the Week
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin had the best game of his young career against the Washington Football Team, but he wasn’t recognized as NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Instead that honor belongs to T.J. Edwards, a Philadelphia Eagles backup linebacker who blocked a punt last week.
Naturally fans and media close to the team raised an uproar over this on Twitter:
No Blake Gillikin love huh? pic.twitter.com/y3qtZl0Ujn
— John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) October 13, 2021
Blake Gillikin is not the Special Teams Player of the Week 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 13, 2021
Blake Gillikin, after one of the best punting performances in NFL history, did not win NFC special teams player of the week.
— Amie Just 👻🎃 (@Amie_Just) October 13, 2021
🤔🤔 No appreciation for punters @blakegillikin https://t.co/7CJkEND3Sr
— Wil Lutz (@wil_lutz5) October 13, 2021
Punter who was “punting the s – – – out of the ball” doesn’t win Special Teams Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/PdCFB4CtQP
— Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) October 13, 2021
The Blake Gillikin breakout game goes unnoticed. Can a punter have a better game?!?! #WhoDat
— BarryB (@Kikuyu09) October 13, 2021
Gillikin literally had one of the best performances by a punter in recent history
— Theo (@DerTheooo) October 13, 2021
Gillikin killed us where is he lmao
— Nishant (@wshfootballcnty) October 13, 2021
#Saints punter @blakegillikin put on a performance that we might not see again for another 25+ years!
60 yard punt rolled OB @ the 1
57 yard punt rolled OB @ the 3
53 yard punt downed @ the 2
How about a little recognition for the guy?? @NFL #Gameball
(Also.. @shonrp2 🔒💰) https://t.co/Qd4AIFeZCz
— Nader El-Awar (@__Nader) October 13, 2021
LMAO are you telling me that one blocked punt is better than 3 punts inside of the 5 and basically winning the game for your team? 🤡 @blakegillikin snubbed.
— Alexander Alava (@MrAlexoChonchol) October 13, 2021
A game changing blocked punt is huge, but you gotta give it to the Saints punter, he literally had 3 punts downed inside the 3 yard line
— 雨宮 K ⚜️🐯 🇭🇰 (@LuvAmamiyaSora) October 13, 2021
