Twitter reactions ahead of Vols-Tigers Orange Bowl matchup

Adam Dubbin
·3 min read

The 2022 Orange Bowl kicks off shortly as the Tennessee Volunteers face the Clemson Tigers in a New Year’s Six matchup that has a representative from the Southeastern Conference facing one from the Atlantic Coast Conference. The venue is Hard Rock Stadium, the location is Miami and the time is set for 8 p.m. EST as the two collegiate heavyweights duke it out in South Florida.

Ahead of the game, the team and fanbase took to Twitter looking to ramp up the excitement for the two programs’ final game of the 2022 campaign. The Vols bring in a 10-2 record that included a 6-2 mark in SEC play while the Tigers earned their conference’s title with an 11-2 season that featured a perfect 8-0 performance in ACC play.

Take a look below at some of the best tweets from around the Vols Nation — and beyond — ahead of the 2022 Orange Bowl. We will keep updating this list up until kickoff.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire

Recommended Stories