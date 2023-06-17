Twitter reaction to USC and Gonzaga basketball arranging to play each other

Matt Wadleigh
·3 min read

USC versus Gonzaga. It will happen on December 2 of this year. It happened in March of 2021 with a Final Four berth on the line.

We wrote about that Elite Eight game two years ago:

“The USC Trojans had a great NCAA Tournament. An Elite Eight is a terrific result — the Men of Troy got that far in the brackets for just the second time since 1954. What was the big problem with USC in this tournament? The Gonzaga Bulldogs were the problem. They swatted away the Trojans, one stop short of the Final Four on Tuesday night.”

That game in Indianapolis had little to do with USC’s flaws. There was only one team in the 2021 college basketball season which had a good chance of beating Gonzaga. That was Baylor. The Bears proved they were better than the Zags when they defeated GU in the national championship game. Gonzaga fell one game short of becoming an unbeaten college basketball national champion.

Now USC and Gonzaga will meet again, the latest high-profile game USC has scheduled for the coming season. Bronny James will make USC a television magnet. Showcase games like this will proliferate.

See what social media had to say about this big college hoops announcement:

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire

