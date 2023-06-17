Twitter reaction to USC and Gonzaga basketball arranging to play each other

USC versus Gonzaga. It will happen on December 2 of this year. It happened in March of 2021 with a Final Four berth on the line.

We wrote about that Elite Eight game two years ago:

“The USC Trojans had a great NCAA Tournament. An Elite Eight is a terrific result — the Men of Troy got that far in the brackets for just the second time since 1954. What was the big problem with USC in this tournament? The Gonzaga Bulldogs were the problem. They swatted away the Trojans, one stop short of the Final Four on Tuesday night.”

That game in Indianapolis had little to do with USC’s flaws. There was only one team in the 2021 college basketball season which had a good chance of beating Gonzaga. That was Baylor. The Bears proved they were better than the Zags when they defeated GU in the national championship game. Gonzaga fell one game short of becoming an unbeaten college basketball national champion.

Now USC and Gonzaga will meet again, the latest high-profile game USC has scheduled for the coming season. Bronny James will make USC a television magnet. Showcase games like this will proliferate.

See what social media had to say about this big college hoops announcement:

THE ANNOUNCEMENT

Gonzaga and USC are finalizing an agreement to play Dec. 2 in Las Vegas, source told @Stadium. ‘Zags have reloaded with transfers and Trojans have heralded freshmen duo of Isaiah Collier and Bronny James. Game would likely be at MGM Grand Garden or Mandalay Bay. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 16, 2023

BIG WEEKEND

USC fans could be traveling to Las Vegas to watch their football team play in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Dec. 1 and their men’s basketball team play Gonzaga on Dec. 2. https://t.co/YvuEeL86Ku — The Sporting Tribune (@SportingTrib) June 16, 2023

VEGAS, BABY!

The amount of games they keep scheduling in Vegas every season is starting to feel personal against my liver. #GoZags https://t.co/W0j4BADxb3 — ZagsChick 🏀 (@LissaTripp1818) June 16, 2023

HARD TO DENY THIS

The attention on Bronny seems to be forcing a schedule upgrade #USC https://t.co/DcmxFyxfJk — InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) June 16, 2023

GONZAGA WILL PLAY ANYONE

Gonzaga ducks no one in their out of conference schedule you got to respect that about their program #Gonzaga https://t.co/ntDid0KfwO — Makuti Lee (@MakutiLee) June 16, 2023

GONZAGA PODCASTER AND FORMER TROJANS WIRE WRITER REACTS!

Mark your calendars ‼️ https://t.co/kZC7bLLdFh — Andy Patton (@AndyPattonCBB) June 16, 2023

LOADED SLATE

This is the night after the Pac-12 title game for football(also in Vegas) which USC should be in. Woooooooo boy this could be the greatest weekend of all time. https://t.co/eD6rNs8BrR — Will D (@wfdelong) June 16, 2023

WASHINGTON FANS COULD HAVE A WEEKEND TOO

So if UW is in conference championship on Friday, December 1…🤔 https://t.co/LZlXN3DYza — Troy Hunter (@troybhunter) June 16, 2023

HOT TICKET

We’ll we’ll we’ll lol 👀. Wonder how much these tickets gone run https://t.co/KYta39pP4P — Lincoln Riley saved USC (@IDKMAN30) June 16, 2023

MORE VEGAS GAMES

Awesome matchup, but yet another neutral site game. Trojans may as well just rent a space in Vegas this season. https://t.co/T8ADU646om — Will (@ShootyHoopsWill) June 16, 2023

MAXIMUM EXPOSURE

USC doing everything possible to capitalize off that Bronny James hype train https://t.co/IwhNNgb8cj — Neal D (@neald_93) June 16, 2023

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW

Gonzaga playing USC in basketball in Vegas the same weekend as the Pac12 football championship is another reason why I’m most likely going to be there…again. — 🍍Andy Splatz🍍 (@AndySplatz) June 16, 2023

GONZAGA WAS ELITE THAT YEAR

Remember when people thought USC and the Mobley Brothers’ length could bother Gonzaga in the Elite Eight and they went out and scored 49 points in the first half? That was fun. — Steven Karr (@SKarrG0) June 16, 2023

STACKED

