Twitter reaction to Tyler Buchner choosing Alabama

When former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner entered the transfer portal earlier this week it took about three seconds for reports to surface that he would be looking at Alabama. Late Thursday morning Buchner made his commitment to Nick Saban,Tommy Rees, and the Crimson Tide official.

Notre Dame loses depth at quarterback in 2023 and likely who would have been their starting quarterback in 2024. Some Notre Dame fans and observers are losing their minds and others are barely fazed. Some in the Yellowhammer State are less than thrilled.

We here at Fighting Irish Wire certainly wish Tyler the best at his new destination. Here is a look at how just some of the college football world and fans from both Notre Dame and Alabama took the news.

John McKechnie

Buchner is not an upgrade as a passer over Milroe and Milroe is the much better athlete. Bama isn't going to have the luxury of being able to throw all over everybody this year no matter who's back there. Will be interesting to see how they reshape the offense. https://t.co/ik32vIvIE6 — John McKechnie (@johns_tailgate) April 27, 2023

Always Irish - our very own John Kennedy

College football is wild. Of all the possibilities. A rees / buchner Bama team facing a BK lsu team was not on my bingo card — Always Irish ☘️ (@AlwaysIrishINC) April 27, 2023

Mason Plummer

It’s written in the stars. Notre Dame is going to face Tommy Rees, Tyler Buchner and Alabama this postseason. Guaranteed — Mason (@MasonPlummer_) April 27, 2023

SEC Mike

Alabama adding Tyler Buchner suggests they have little confidence in their other QBs. Notre Dame added Sam Hartman because they had little confidence in Buchner. Bama may not have a top 3 QB room in the SEC West. https://t.co/gwA5Y7Oy9R — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) April 27, 2023

Ralph D. Russo

Alabama has won national championships with Jacob Coker and Greg McElroy and Georgia just turned a 5-11 walk-on into a two-time national champ. Color me a little skeptical about what adding Buchner means for the Tide. But please don't tell me Bama CAN'T win with this guy. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) April 27, 2023

Slap the Sign

Why are ND fans getting worried that Tommy is potentially recruiting Buchner to Bama? Lol Rees also JUST recruited Hartman to ND because he didn’t believe in his QB room enough. Just saying. — SlapTheSign (@SlapTheSign) April 25, 2023

Mike McDaniel

Before people say Buchner isn’t good enough for Alabama 1. He’s a former high 4-star from a really good HS program in La Jolla. 2. He committed to ND over Bama out of HS and was heavily pursued by Saban and Sarkisian Solid athlete. Interested to see him with more playing time — Mike McDaniel (@MikeMcDanielSI) April 27, 2023

Bama Beat

For those saying Buchner would not transfer to Bama without being guaranteed the starting role, two words…Jake Coker. Saban doesn’t make promises. Buchner will have to compete and win the job. — Bama Beat (@TheBamaBeat) April 27, 2023

Ohio State fans chime in

Is it not weird that Tyler Buchner can’t win the starting job at Notre Dame but thinks he can at Bama? — Ohio State Football Talk (@OhioStateFootb4) April 27, 2023

Owen Habel

Well it seems like the reason they added a (subpar) QB in Buchner is bc they weren't confident in how good the QBs they had already are. So no not at all lol. The opposite really, it's likely to be the least good starting QB Saban has had at Bama. https://t.co/5PNq1gH6Y9 — Owen Habel (@owenhabel) April 27, 2023

Michael Hyland

Dumb move. Followed Rees into an even worse position he was in at ND. Probably won’t play this year and Bama has a recruit coming in even better than the one ND does. Buchner is never seeing the field at Bama — Michael Hyland (@mhyland18) April 27, 2023

Turnover Tyler?

Buchner is a competitive player, but the guy can’t play quarterback. He’s a turnover machine. If he’s the starter that’s an issue for Bama . I don’t care what’s around him. I’ve seen him play multiple times and throw interception after interception. — Michael (@Joesportscaller) April 27, 2023

Notre Dame Football Recruiting

Tyler Buchner lost the QB competition at Notre Dame, so naturally he found a place where he’d have a better chance to start: Alabama. Honestly, that being a reality feels good. Feels amazing to have Sam Hartman leading this football team. — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) April 27, 2023

Eric Taylor

Alabama QB Room:

Ty Simpson 0.9883 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Jalen Milroe 0.9631 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Eli Holstein 0.9581 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Dylan Lonergan 0.9359 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ – Transfer

Tyler Buchner 0.9684 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Alabama QB development issues confirmed. — Eric Taylor 🏆🏆 (@EricTaylorTBR) April 27, 2023

Crazy turn of events...

Wonder if this pushes one of the Bama QBs to transfer? Don’t they have four on campus now before adding Buchner? — Babaganoush (@PLACT_ITFDB) April 27, 2023

