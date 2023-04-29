Twitter reaction to Tuli Tuipulotu being picked by Chargers in NFL draft

Tuli Tuipulotu grew up in Southern California. He played college football in Southern California. He will now play NFL football in Southern California.

Tuli is staying home. The Los Angeles Chargers picked him with the 54th selection in the NFL draft on Friday night. The Bolts made Tuli a second-round pick and a top-60 pick, a very good draft position for a man who earned a significant Sunday paycheck.

Chargers Wire had more on Tuli:

“The Chargers needed more players capable of disrupting opposing quarterbacks behind Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack and Tuipolutu fits that billing, having logged 42 quarterback pressures and 13.5 sacks last season.

“Tuipolutu was the 2022 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. He also had 22 tackles for loss, which was second in the nation.”

Get an extensive taste of Twitter reaction, analysis, insights, and evaluations after the pick was announced on Friday night:

CHARGERS WIRE

What the selection of Tuli Tuipulotu means for the Los Angeles Chargers. https://t.co/sfF8YJkPpk — Chargers Wire (@TheChargersWire) April 29, 2023

NOT SWEATING IT

New Chargers DE Tuli Tuipulotu says he wasn't watching the draft when he received the phone call that the Chargers were drafting him. He was in the backyard hanging with family. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) April 29, 2023

GETTING BETTER

This is the first time #USC has had a least one pick in the first three rounds of the draft since 2018. Jordan Addison (No. 23)

Tuli Tuipulotu (No. 54)

Mekhi Blackmon (No. 102) — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) April 29, 2023

ANALYSIS

Story continues

New Chargers’ Tuli Tuipulotu was my ninth-ranked EDGE. Tuipulotu has the upfield explosion, heavy and determined hands, lateral agility and rush instincts to avoid blockers and change gaps and plus strength to be a good run defender. Very high ceiling. — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) April 29, 2023

TEAM PLAYER

"I'll do whatever I can to help the team," USC DE Tuli Tuipulotu says — mentioning he'd even step into a special teams role despite not much experience there. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) April 29, 2023

USC BOLTS

With the selection of edge Tuli Tuipulotu, the #Chargers have picked 12 defensive players from USC in the Common Draft Era, which is the most for any team in the NFL. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) April 29, 2023

MORE INSIGHTS

The Chargers go with EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu in round two over guys like Darnell Washington. EDGE rushers went quickly in round two and it feels like a bit of a reach, but I liked him. Great motor, good strength and inside/out versatility. — Daniel Wade (@dantalkssports) April 29, 2023

SOMEONE IS SOLD

LOVE THE CHARGERS PICK OF TULI TUIPULOTU!!! The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame collegiate player of the year @PolynesianFBHOF. #Relentless — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) April 29, 2023

FILM

Chargers needed more on the DL and Tuli Tuipulotu provides that with his versatility. Awesome motor, developed hands, and knock back power. High floor player. Should help the run D a lot: pic.twitter.com/NJI1WgVbze — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 29, 2023

THE FIT WORKS

#Chargers 2nd round pick Tuli Tuipulotu said he wanted to be drafted by a team that had veteran pass rushers he could learn from, “Man, Joey Bosa and Khalil? That’s crazy. I am excited about the opportunity.” — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) April 29, 2023

MEETING A NEED

#Chargers NEEDED to go EDGE in round two tonight if they were going after that position for quality depth on defense. They did exactly that – selecting EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu. — Dan W. (@DanWSports) April 29, 2023

FANS KNOW WHAT THEY WANT

I don’t care about depth. I care about sacking Mahomes a lot. — Blueblitz (@MedicareAdvice1) April 29, 2023

MORE FILM

Chargers EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu has great rush instincts and hands. Sets up by getting square to force the tackle off-balance mid-rush before swiping the hands, bending and closing for the sack.pic.twitter.com/naMmaCwmH9 — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) April 29, 2023

NOSE FOR THE BALL

Here is @dpbrugler on Tuli Tuipulotu: "There are a few concerning areas about his game, but Tuipulotu finds his way to the football because of his pass-rush instincts, natural power and relentless effort — and that should continue in the NFL." — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) April 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire