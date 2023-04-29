Twitter reaction to Tuli Tuipulotu being picked by Chargers in NFL draft

Tuli Tuipulotu grew up in Southern California. He played college football in Southern California. He will now play NFL football in Southern California.

Tuli is staying home. The Los Angeles Chargers picked him with the 54th selection in the NFL draft on Friday night. The Bolts made Tuli a second-round pick and a top-60 pick, a very good draft position for a man who earned a significant Sunday paycheck.

Chargers Wire had more on Tuli:

“The Chargers needed more players capable of disrupting opposing quarterbacks behind Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack and Tuipolutu fits that billing, having logged 42 quarterback pressures and 13.5 sacks last season.

“Tuipolutu was the 2022 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. He also had 22 tackles for loss, which was second in the nation.”

Get an extensive taste of Twitter reaction, analysis, insights, and evaluations after the pick was announced on Friday night:

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire