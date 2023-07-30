Twitter Reaction: Top recruits have rave reviews for Oregon’s Saturday Night Live

One of the biggest recruiting days of the year took place for the Oregon Ducks over the weekend, with Dan Lanning and the Oregon coaching staff hosting several dozen high school prospects for the annual Saturday Night Live camp in Autzen Stadium.

Some of the top prospects in the nation, both committed and uncommitted, flocked to Oregon for a visit to the Ducks and a skills camp that allowed coaches to evaluate their abilities. A handful of offers went out after the camp, and a couple of commitments came in for the Ducks, including one from 4-star WR Adrian Wilson, the No. 85 player in the 2025 class.

Unsurprisingly, the reviews from recruits has been extremely positive, with many of them taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post photos and videos from the day.

Here are some of the best reactions we’ve seen:

4-star QB Akili Smith Jr.

2027 RB Caleb Bey Jr.

2026 WR Jalen Lott

After a great conversation with @CoachDanLanning I’m blessed to say I have received an offer from the University of Oregon!!🦆@ChrisRossLOJO @Coach_Lavender @coach_jackson49 pic.twitter.com/HF7Hc2xlb2 — Jalen Lott (@JLott2026) July 30, 2023

4-star TE A.J. Pugliano

Oregon TE commit AJ Pugliano with a nice grab here. pic.twitter.com/xnIENPoCrG — Jared Mack (@Jared_Mack7) July 30, 2023

4-star OT Fox Crader

Vancouver (Wash.) Evergreen four-star OL Fox Crader, a commit to Oregon, going through drills at Oregon’s SNL Camp https://t.co/SAyvQsMQqT pic.twitter.com/rAhdz8uZGz — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) July 30, 2023

4-star CB Blake Woodby

Video of four-star CB @blake_woodby jumping a route and just missing the interception. Woodby, I thought, was the best CB at SNL tonight, coming away with multiple interceptions and passes defended. pic.twitter.com/QAV8DIqsUy — Jared Mack (@Jared_Mack7) July 30, 2023

Oregon K Commit Gage Hurych

2024 QB Ryder Hayes

2025 4-star WR Adrian Wilson

2024 CB Ugochukwu Odoemelam

Fight Night Mixed In

3-star S Elyjah Gordon

3-star WR Jase Nix

Had an amazing time today at Oregon’s SNL thank you to all the coaches for having me out… Can’t wait to be back #Scoducks @JHopkinsSD @junioradams13 @CoachKaai pic.twitter.com/p4jQ4VJGjT — Jase (@jasenix2) July 30, 2023

3-star IOL Daniel Boyd

Oregon Legend Akili Smith

2026 LB Donnie Vercher

3-star OT Raphael Greene

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire