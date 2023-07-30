Twitter Reaction: Top recruits have rave reviews for Oregon’s Saturday Night Live
One of the biggest recruiting days of the year took place for the Oregon Ducks over the weekend, with Dan Lanning and the Oregon coaching staff hosting several dozen high school prospects for the annual Saturday Night Live camp in Autzen Stadium.
Some of the top prospects in the nation, both committed and uncommitted, flocked to Oregon for a visit to the Ducks and a skills camp that allowed coaches to evaluate their abilities. A handful of offers went out after the camp, and a couple of commitments came in for the Ducks, including one from 4-star WR Adrian Wilson, the No. 85 player in the 2025 class.
Unsurprisingly, the reviews from recruits has been extremely positive, with many of them taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post photos and videos from the day.
Here are some of the best reactions we’ve seen:
4-star QB Akili Smith Jr.
Saturday night. #oregon pic.twitter.com/bvo8cBylAy
— Akili Smith Jr (@Akilismithjr) July 30, 2023
2027 RB Caleb Bey Jr.
Out hear in Eugene living my best life @oregonfootball @duckscrootin @Locklyn33 @ColinLockett15 @GregBiggins @BrandonHuffman @adamgorney @MDFootball pic.twitter.com/98UkCoucDC
— Caleb Bey Jr . C/O 2027 (@BeyCalebjr) July 30, 2023
2026 WR Jalen Lott
After a great conversation with @CoachDanLanning I’m blessed to say I have received an offer from the University of Oregon!!🦆@ChrisRossLOJO @Coach_Lavender @coach_jackson49 pic.twitter.com/HF7Hc2xlb2
— Jalen Lott (@JLott2026) July 30, 2023
4-star TE A.J. Pugliano
Oregon TE commit AJ Pugliano with a nice grab here. pic.twitter.com/xnIENPoCrG
— Jared Mack (@Jared_Mack7) July 30, 2023
4-star OT Fox Crader
Vancouver (Wash.) Evergreen four-star OL Fox Crader, a commit to Oregon, going through drills at Oregon’s SNL Camp https://t.co/SAyvQsMQqT pic.twitter.com/rAhdz8uZGz
— Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) July 30, 2023
4-star CB Blake Woodby
Video of four-star CB @blake_woodby jumping a route and just missing the interception.
Woodby, I thought, was the best CB at SNL tonight, coming away with multiple interceptions and passes defended. pic.twitter.com/QAV8DIqsUy
— Jared Mack (@Jared_Mack7) July 30, 2023
Oregon K Commit Gage Hurych
So good to be back home!!@CoachDanLanning pic.twitter.com/U1XOTqEgaJ
— Gage Hurych (@GHurych) July 30, 2023
2024 QB Ryder Hayes
“Texas👢➡️Eugene🦆” -LOCKED IN @_AParks4 @CoachWillStein @CoachDanLanning pic.twitter.com/xsyWA3kNJs
— ryderhayes14 (@ryderhayes22) July 30, 2023
2025 4-star WR Adrian Wilson
“Texas👢➡️Eugene🦆” -1000% COMMITTED @_AParks4 @CoachWillStein @junioradams13 @CoachDanLanning pic.twitter.com/n1YBwBDHl4
— Adrian Wilson (@adr1anwilson) July 30, 2023
2024 CB Ugochukwu Odoemelam
Had great time competing at @oregonfootball SNL today!! Big thanks to the coaches for the coaching and putting together a great camp!@CoachDanLanning @coach_meat @Coach_CHampton @CoachJoeLorig @WS_TITAN_FB @AlphaFootballOR @DY_Lee11 @ifo14 @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/yvFyTLWb90
— Ugochukwu Odoemelam (@heyitsugo) July 30, 2023
Fight Night Mixed In
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) July 30, 2023
3-star S Elyjah Gordon
After a great conversation with Coach @CoachDanLanning I am blessed to say I have received an offer for the University of Oregon @GregBiggins @Rivals @DannyLockhartS1 @TEAMHUSTLEFTBL @BrandonHuffman @RCHSCougarsFB pic.twitter.com/pLxcDlneOi
— Elyjah Gordon (@ElyjahGordon) July 30, 2023
3-star WR Jase Nix
Had an amazing time today at Oregon’s SNL thank you to all the coaches for having me out… Can’t wait to be back #Scoducks @JHopkinsSD @junioradams13 @CoachKaai pic.twitter.com/p4jQ4VJGjT
— Jase (@jasenix2) July 30, 2023
3-star IOL Daniel Boyd
Had a great time at Oregon Today🦆 can’t wait to be back! @105CoachTerry @Cale56baker @coach_cavanaugh @105CoachTerry #goducks pic.twitter.com/uAulQtI1pj
— DANIEL BOYD‼️ 3 ⭐️ (@DanielBoyd06) July 29, 2023
Oregon Legend Akili Smith
Saturday night lights!!!
Well done @CoachWillStein and @Jordan_Salkin… A1 Coaching…
Qb’s left to right… @qbhank19 @malikw2025 @Akilismithjr @mike3k_ #QB_U #U_OF_O pic.twitter.com/7I9QYYqJj8
— Akili Smith (@akili_smith) July 30, 2023
2026 LB Donnie Vercher
Had a great #SNL camp at @oregonfootball today. I really appreciate the guidance and coaching from @CoachLup and @CoachMikeLBs. I'll be back! #scoducks 🦆@CoachPyne67 @ccramfootball @B12PFootball @BrandonHuffman @247Sports @AndrewNemec @JordanJ_ @PrepRedzoneOR @PrepRedzone… pic.twitter.com/ZxJdFzVSEb
— Donnie Vercher III (@dverch3) July 30, 2023
3-star OT Raphael Greene
#UpDaSco🦆 pic.twitter.com/PSTFFbUPrc
— Raphael “Big Ralph” Greene 🇬🇭 (@RaphaelGreene73) July 30, 2023