Twitter reaction after Tennessee’s SEC media days appearance

Southeastern Conference media days concluded Thursday at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was the final SEC head coach to speak on the main stage at media days. Tennessee student-athletes Joe Milton III, Omari Thomas and Jacob Warren also represented the Vols at media days.

The Vols will kick off their 2023 season on Sept. 2 versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff between Tennessee and the Cavaliers is slated for noon EDT and will be televised by ABC.

The 2023 season will be the third for Tennessee under Heupel.

Below is social media buzz from the Vols’ SEC media days appearance in Nashville.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said Thursday at SEC Media Days the Vols fell short of goal last year and the goal is to win the East. He said he was glad UT didn’t get bowl ban or impose one 2 years ago since it would not be fair to innocent players. @SportsAnimal991 — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) July 20, 2023

“I don’t recommend anyone going through this.” – Josh Heupel on coaching with self-imposed penalties the past two seasons. He said opponents sensationalized the potential penalties on the recruiting trail. — Adam Sparks (@AdamSparks) July 20, 2023

Head Vol Josh Heupel and company meeting with fans before the madness of #SECMD begins! pic.twitter.com/1HLetrN6O2 — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) July 20, 2023

Josh Heupel on QB Joe Milton: “his leadership is continuing to grow, he’s got great habits and I can’t wait to see what he’ll do.”@Vol_Football @WSMV pic.twitter.com/8dpvvQbU6q — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) July 20, 2023

The #Vols and Joe Milton have arrived to Nashville for #SECMD23 pic.twitter.com/6kW4qqna0l — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) July 20, 2023

They don't call @Vol_Football QB Joe Milton III "Joe Cool" for nothing. His TE, senior Jacob Warren, said Milton loves wearing his sunglasses whether he's inside or outside. "He has shades that have speakers in them," Warren said. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) July 20, 2023

What’s next step for Tennessee? Joe Milton says winning SEC East. — Adam Sparks (@AdamSparks) July 20, 2023

.@FarragutFB alumnus Jacob Warren (@jwarren808) had a conversation with his high school head coach, Eddie Courtney, before he left for SEC Media Days. Courtney, of course, was thrilled for Warren. #Vols pic.twitter.com/W0lKiDVwq5 — Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) July 20, 2023

Vols TE Jacob Warren says the sky is the limit for QB Joe Milton. pic.twitter.com/xe3fL0bxao — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) July 20, 2023

Josh Heupel’s shoes at SEC media days. pic.twitter.com/5mGehNfRQ2 — Dan Harralson (@danharralson) July 20, 2023

Omari Thomas (@901_sxvxge) is iced out at SEC Media Days. The defensive lineman explains his fit. #Vols pic.twitter.com/WXKlZFUyLE — Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) July 20, 2023

Was good talking about Memphis with “Big O” Omari Thomas (@901_sxvxge) at @SEC Media Days today. Big O represents the 901 well! He was a standout at @Football_BCS and was selected to play in the @AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game in 2019. #SECMD23 #Memphis pic.twitter.com/eOD9SPE5CX — AutoZone Liberty Bowl (@AZOLibertyBowl) July 20, 2023

Senior Omari Thomas shining at #SECMD23 like the diamonds on his Big-O necklace 😉@wvlt pic.twitter.com/DAM6s32lrx — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) July 20, 2023

Josh Heupel themes from today:#Vols are hungry

Milton’s ready for his opportunity

Defense will be better pic.twitter.com/69sB9KU7Gb — Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) July 20, 2023

Joe Milton III and Omari Thomas at SEC media days. pic.twitter.com/Ren7XSqdj7 — Dan Harralson (@danharralson) July 20, 2023

Asked how many picks he’s thrown as UT QB, Joe Milton hesitated and said none. Said any QB would be proud of that. Does that speak to his decision-making? ‘It speaks to coaches,’ he said. Milton has 12 TD passes at UT. — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) July 20, 2023

Tennessee QB Joe Milton knows how to bring in a crowd. Two big games on Kentucky’s schedule this season against South Carolina and the Volunteers. Catch a preview of both teams at 7:30 on @BBNTonight. pic.twitter.com/xJFTkExaG5 — Kinsey Lee (@kinseyleetv) July 20, 2023

Tennessee TE Jacob Warren fields questions at SEC media days in Nashville @99.1thesportsanimal. pic.twitter.com/Syj60ZCyjo — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) July 20, 2023

Tennessee DT Omari Thomas at SEC media days in Knoxville. https://t.co/XkD0YJkkzt pic.twitter.com/Viv6BTCfxt — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) July 20, 2023

“Coach Heup wants me to be more vocal. He wants me to be more of a leader.” – Omari Thomas pic.twitter.com/sUYXkKgsEj — Tyler Ivens (@TylerIvens) July 20, 2023

Josh Heupel asked whether Tennessee or Texas is the real UT. His answer was epic https://t.co/qfCeYYw5KG — Knox News (@knoxnews) July 20, 2023

Texas and its burnt orange is headed to the SEC next year, but @Vol_Football's Josh Heupel fired a bit of a salvo Thursday at the SEC Media Days. "There's only one real UT, one right shade of orange." — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) July 20, 2023

