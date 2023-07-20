Twitter reaction after Tennessee’s SEC media days appearance

Dan Harralson
Southeastern Conference media days concluded Thursday at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was the final SEC head coach to speak on the main stage at media days. Tennessee student-athletes Joe Milton III, Omari Thomas and Jacob Warren also represented the Vols at media days.

The Vols will kick off their 2023 season on Sept. 2 versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff between Tennessee and the Cavaliers is slated for noon EDT and will be televised by ABC.

The 2023 season will be the third for Tennessee under Heupel.

Below is social media buzz from the Vols’ SEC media days appearance in Nashville.

