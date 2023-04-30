Twitter reaction to Tennessee players selected in 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft was held Thursday-Saturday in the plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

Five former Vols were selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

Tennessee football’s 2023 NFL draft picks:

Round 1 (No. 10 overall), Darnell Wright, offensive line, Chicago Bears

Round 3 (No. 68 overall), Hendon Hooker, quarterback, Detroit Lions

Round 3 (No. 73 overall), Jalin Hyatt, wide receiver, New York Giants

Round 3 (No. 74 overall), Cedric Tillman, wide receiver, Cleveland Browns

Round 3 (No. 77 overall), Byron Young, edge rusher, Los Angeles Rams

Following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL draft, Vols Wire looks at social media buzz for Tennessee players and is listed below.

The Wright guy for the job. Welcome to Chicago, @darnell_5232! pic.twitter.com/iXoEPWCURt — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 28, 2023

With the tenth pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft, the Bears select Darnell Wright 🐻 pic.twitter.com/eNGSklgp3M — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 28, 2023

New bodyguard in the 312 😤 pic.twitter.com/gsqmVgUfI3 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 28, 2023

Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright selected by Chicago in the 2023 NFL draft. https://t.co/4duBaC6RBj — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) April 28, 2023

The bond between Hendon Hooker and his father, Alan 🥺🧡 Hendon will start his NFL journey with the Lions! #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/NuBXgdn0Jb — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 29, 2023

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker selected by Detroit in the 2023 NFL draft. https://t.co/dFSzOXu1O7 — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) April 29, 2023

So excited to watch you continue your journey! The @Giants got a great person and a game changer! @jalinhyatt #NFLVols #GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/yNgjtD3KQz — Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) April 29, 2023

Former Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt selected by the Giants in the 2023 NFL draft. https://t.co/7DkqjjCqRl — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) April 29, 2023

Former Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman selected by Cleveland in the 2023 NFL draft. https://t.co/Vuqjj9vgag — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) April 29, 2023

4⃣ straight years, 5⃣ WRs drafted. The longest streak in the @SEC and tied for longest in the nation.#NFLDraft | #NFLVols pic.twitter.com/M7mfGeC63W — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) April 29, 2023

Couldn’t be more proud of you @byron_97 ! the Rams organization got themselves a great one! @RamsNFL #GBO🍊 pic.twitter.com/q3Go4JKB15 — Rodney Garner (@coachg76) April 29, 2023

So fired up for @byron_97 @NFL @RamsNFL @Vol_Football They will make a movie out of his life story. Can’t wait to watch his NFL chapter💯🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/3YUPzOQYKo — Mike Ekeler (@CoachEkelerUT) April 29, 2023

Rocky Top to LA!! No one has worked harder to get where you are! @byron_97 #NFLVols #GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/IdteVxu3Yv — Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) April 29, 2023

Tennessee’s Byron Young selected by the Rams in the 2023 NFL draft. https://t.co/RSt0WnuScT — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) April 29, 2023

5⃣ picks in the first three rounds of the #NFLDraft 2nd most in the nation!#NFLVols | #GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/RpkweMtGrP — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) April 29, 2023

