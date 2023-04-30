Twitter reaction to Tennessee players selected in 2023 NFL draft
The 2023 NFL draft was held Thursday-Saturday in the plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.
Five former Vols were selected in the 2023 NFL draft.
Tennessee football’s 2023 NFL draft picks:
Round 1 (No. 10 overall), Darnell Wright, offensive line, Chicago Bears
Round 3 (No. 68 overall), Hendon Hooker, quarterback, Detroit Lions
Round 3 (No. 73 overall), Jalin Hyatt, wide receiver, New York Giants
Round 3 (No. 74 overall), Cedric Tillman, wide receiver, Cleveland Browns
Round 3 (No. 77 overall), Byron Young, edge rusher, Los Angeles Rams
Tennessee football’s free agent signings tracker after 2023 NFL draft
Following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL draft, Vols Wire looks at social media buzz for Tennessee players and is listed below.
Rocky Top to the Windy City!@darnell_5232 ➡️ @ChicagoBears
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) April 28, 2023
The Wright guy for the job.
Welcome to Chicago, @darnell_5232! pic.twitter.com/iXoEPWCURt
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 28, 2023
With the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 @NFLDraft, the @ChicagoBears select Darnell Wright!@NewEraCap | #DaBears
— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
With the tenth pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft, the Bears select Darnell Wright 🐻 pic.twitter.com/eNGSklgp3M
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 28, 2023
Yessir!!!! Game changer! Earned every bit of this! @darnell_5232 @ChicagoBears #NFLVols #GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/SxNElYQCUU
— Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) April 28, 2023
DRAFTED ✔️
With the 10th pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft, the @ChicagoBears select @Vol_Football's Darnell Wright!#SECFB x #ItJustMeansMore pic.twitter.com/I9XPxaPA3C
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) April 28, 2023
Life changing moment for @darnell_5232
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) April 28, 2023
No words 🥹🫶@darnell_5232 @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/HzYaC4wjJh
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) April 28, 2023
New bodyguard in the 312 😤 pic.twitter.com/gsqmVgUfI3
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 28, 2023
Back together again @VelusJr 🤝 @darnell_5232 #DaBears | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/a2rVrJ7etR
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) April 28, 2023
Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright selected by Chicago in the 2023 NFL draft. https://t.co/4duBaC6RBj
— Vols Wire (@VolsWire) April 28, 2023
The newest Chicago Bear#DaBears #NFLDraft – April 27-29 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/aKWVZgKX2A
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) April 28, 2023
Hendon is headed to the Motor City!!@Lions 🤝 @henhook2
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) April 29, 2023
Home sweet home to me, @henhook2 🪕🪕🪕 pic.twitter.com/gNiaaGQ6jm
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 29, 2023
HIMDON ➡️ DETROIT IN ROUND 3! @Vol_Football | @Lions pic.twitter.com/K8B6qiqpEU
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 29, 2023
Traded up to get @henhook2 🔥
— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2023
Let’s GOOO!!!! So proud of you! Excited to see you chase your dreams! @henhook2
#NFLVols #GBO pic.twitter.com/058BVsMGW1
— Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) April 29, 2023
The bond between Hendon Hooker and his father, Alan 🥺🧡
Hendon will start his NFL journey with the Lions! #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/NuBXgdn0Jb
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 29, 2023
Perfect fit 😃 @henhook2 #NFLDraft | #OnePride pic.twitter.com/vp9MT4bUXG
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) April 29, 2023
The moment 🥹#NFLDraft | #OnePride pic.twitter.com/gLWsO9QYdV
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) April 29, 2023
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker selected by Detroit in the 2023 NFL draft. https://t.co/dFSzOXu1O7
— Vols Wire (@VolsWire) April 29, 2023
Bright lights. Big stage. Jalin should fit right in 😤@jalinhyatt is headed to the @Giants #NFLDraft | #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/5O6uq1aGYV
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) April 29, 2023
We got a WEAPON 😤
— New York Giants (@Giants) April 29, 2023
Tennessee ➡️ New York
Jalin Hyatt is headed to the Giants at pick No. 73‼️ #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/9PTO7b7eDL
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 29, 2023
So excited to watch you continue your journey! The @Giants got a great person and a game changer! @jalinhyatt #NFLVols #GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/yNgjtD3KQz
— Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) April 29, 2023
Dream ➡️ Reality
Ready for the Big Apple! 🚀#NFLDraft | #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/xyeq4wRcSW
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) April 29, 2023
Let’s get to work @jalinhyatt 😤 pic.twitter.com/qye8p33XgQ
— New York Giants (@Giants) April 29, 2023
𝑵𝑬𝑾. 𝒀𝑶𝑹𝑲. 𝑮𝑰𝑨𝑵𝑻. pic.twitter.com/vEyP7rZq56
— New York Giants (@Giants) April 29, 2023
Former Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt selected by the Giants in the 2023 NFL draft. https://t.co/7DkqjjCqRl
— Vols Wire (@VolsWire) April 29, 2023
Rocky Top to The Land!@Ctillman04 ➡️ @Browns
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) April 29, 2023
THOSE @Vol_Football WIDE RECEIVERS 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/c0qJYSqiFM
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 29, 2023
Dawg incoming 🙌
Welcome to the fam, @Ctillman04!!#NflDraft | #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/zdiSGT3E9S
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 29, 2023
Let’s gooooooooooooo 🚀 https://t.co/Z9fApwf8iD
— Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) April 29, 2023
Can't wait to see you dominate on Sundays @Ctillman04 #NFLVols #GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/49f37mF8si
— Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) April 29, 2023
With the No. 74 overall pick in the 2023 @NFLDraft, the @Browns select Cedric Tillman!
— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2023
Former Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman selected by Cleveland in the 2023 NFL draft. https://t.co/Vuqjj9vgag
— Vols Wire (@VolsWire) April 29, 2023
4⃣ straight years, 5⃣ WRs drafted.
The longest streak in the @SEC and tied for longest in the nation.#NFLDraft | #NFLVols pic.twitter.com/M7mfGeC63W
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) April 29, 2023
With the No. 77 overall pick in the 2023 @NFLDraft, the @RamsNFL select Byron Young!
— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2023
Comin' off the edge.
Welcome to LA, @byron_97! pic.twitter.com/sdQ7qA5RFP
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 29, 2023
Byron is Cali Bound!!@RamsNFL 🤝 @byron_97
Round 3 Pick 77#NFLDraft | #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/wwl7ayOQoq
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) April 29, 2023
It doesn’t get any better than this 🥹
The dream realized 👏👏 @byron_97 #NFLDraft | #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/NWx4aRzltY
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) April 29, 2023
Couldn’t be more proud of you @byron_97 ! the Rams organization got themselves a great one! @RamsNFL #GBO🍊 pic.twitter.com/q3Go4JKB15
— Rodney Garner (@coachg76) April 29, 2023
So fired up for @byron_97 @NFL @RamsNFL @Vol_Football They will make a movie out of his life story. Can’t wait to watch his NFL chapter💯🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/3YUPzOQYKo
— Mike Ekeler (@CoachEkelerUT) April 29, 2023
Rocky Top to LA!! No one has worked harder to get where you are! @byron_97 #NFLVols #GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/IdteVxu3Yv
— Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) April 29, 2023
Tennessee’s Byron Young selected by the Rams in the 2023 NFL draft. https://t.co/RSt0WnuScT
— Vols Wire (@VolsWire) April 29, 2023
5⃣ picks in the first three rounds of the #NFLDraft
2nd most in the nation!#NFLVols | #GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/RpkweMtGrP
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) April 29, 2023