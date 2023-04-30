Twitter reaction to Tennessee players selected in 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft was held Thursday-Saturday in the plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

Five former Vols were selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

Tennessee football’s 2023 NFL draft picks:

Round 1 (No. 10 overall), Darnell Wright, offensive line, Chicago Bears
Round 3 (No. 68 overall), Hendon Hooker, quarterback, Detroit Lions
Round 3 (No. 73 overall), Jalin Hyatt, wide receiver, New York Giants
Round 3 (No. 74 overall), Cedric Tillman, wide receiver, Cleveland Browns
Round 3 (No. 77 overall), Byron Young, edge rusher, Los Angeles Rams

Following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL draft, Vols Wire looks at social media buzz for Tennessee players and is listed below.

