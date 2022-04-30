Twitter’s reaction to TE Jake Ferguson being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

On Saturday afternoon, former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th overall pick.

Ferguson was a constant threat as both a run-blocker and receiving threat for the Badgers as their starting tight end since 2018. Last season, Ferguson finished with 450 total receiving yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 46 receptions.

Below are some of the best reactions on Twitter to Jake Ferguson being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys:

Wisconsin media members

Star in the making ⭐️ Our guy @jqfergy11 bringing that Fergalicious swagger to the @dallascowboys #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/UBRqk3vStU — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 30, 2022

FERG TO DALLAS With the 129th overall pick, the Dallas Cowboys selected Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson. The Madison product earned All-Big Ten honors the last two seasons and recorded a team-high 46 catches in 2021. https://t.co/P5Ji2YsIte — WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) April 30, 2022

Cowboys media members

Cowboys love players from Senior Bowl and here’s Jake Ferguson’s TD reception from that game. He had 3 catches for 62 yards that day. pic.twitter.com/TrbRQFxXOB — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) April 30, 2022

Wisconsin TE Jake Ferguson at 129 is solid. Won’t be as flashy, but he’s about as reliable as they come at the catch point and can help right away as a blocker. Similar to the other fourth round tight end on the roster that the Cowboys selected a couple years ago. — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) April 30, 2022

I'm just not a big Jake Ferguson fan. VERY meh. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 30, 2022

Jake Ferguson making a tough grab through contact. I think he will reliable into a reliable short-to-intermediate option on critical downs in a couple years, much like Dalton Schultz. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/Gd8iUAhHq1 — John Owning (@JohnOwning) April 30, 2022

Wisconsin/Cowboys fans

I actually like the Jake Ferguson pick by the Dallas Cowboys. Did any watch him I'm the senior game? — Kawhilockemdown (@kawhilockemdown) April 30, 2022

Jake Ferguson is just the most cowboys TE ever. Will block, finds the openings in the defense, doesn’t have drops — StrawberryShortBlake (@BlakeH_42) April 30, 2022

JAKE TO THE COWBOYS PROUD OF YOU, BUDDY LOVE,

GRANDPA — Scary Alvarez (@barryisthedon) April 30, 2022

WHY DO THE COWBOYS HAVE TO TAKE ALL MY FAVORITE PLAYERS https://t.co/yMU47Cp6cW — Not Hoodie Maybin (@HoodieMaybin) April 30, 2022

