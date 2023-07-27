Twitter reaction to reports of Colorado exploring a move to the Big 12

Colorado could be on its way out the door in the Pac-12. The Buffaloes could head for the Big 12, maybe even by the time you read this piece.

Buffaloes Wire’s Tony Cosolo wrote the following about moving to the Big 12:

“Realignment rumors have been running rampant ever since Deion Sanders was named head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team, and I’ll take some credit for bringing up a move to the Big 12 last July. This is mainly because CU football is once again an appealing program for other conferences. Plus, the mismanagement of the Pac-12 Conference essentially forced the Buffs out.”

See how Twitter reacted to the initial reports of Colorado creating another massive realignment earthquake in college sports:

IT BEGINS

Since the Buffs are returning to the Big 12 I thought it was only right to show the highlights of the Buffs 2001 Big 12 Championship! #SkoBuffs #WeComing pic.twitter.com/kSGi5bxiHr — Sidelines – Colorado 🦬 (@SSN_Colorado) July 26, 2023

UCONN

As I said, no one would report "discussions" if they weren't a done deal. Colorado will be official on Thursday. I believe UConn to the Big 12 is next, in the next week or so ⌛️⌛️ https://t.co/cVB5HtImcL — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) July 27, 2023

MOVIE RERUN

As a new old member.https://t.co/LTDs7Qy7wh — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) July 27, 2023

QUESTIONS

And there it is. Colorado to the #Big12 is not just a thing, but its thiiiiiiis close to becoming reality.

What now for the #Pac12? How does this affect the media rights deal they're currently trying to finalize? What of other P12 schools… do they leave? https://t.co/uX7Xaqi3r6 — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_KSL) July 27, 2023

THIS NEVER MADE SENSE

But remember, the longer the Pac-12 waits, the better the media deal gets. https://t.co/2qrElsCm4E — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) July 27, 2023

PRIME TIME

Coach Prime bringing his Louis Vuitton and putting the entire university in the transfer portal https://t.co/JE1w8XKAOu — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) July 27, 2023

YUP

In retrospect, perhaps the Pac12 should have started poaching teams from the AAC or even the Big12 once UT and OU said "deuces" and bolted for the SEC. https://t.co/0C3ewgy5Zn — Scott Anderson (@MustangScott) July 27, 2023

UNIQUE VIEW

Yes we’ve talked for a while about the Pac-12 imploding, but what if it doesn’t happen overnight? A 9-team Pac-12 in 2024 sends all remaining teams looking for a non-con opponent to fill their 12th game, does it not? https://t.co/mEMzTYIBxZ — Justin Karp (@jskarp) July 27, 2023

POSSIBILITIES ARE ENDLESS

Other dominoes could move quickly from here https://t.co/t4wMopW8UR pic.twitter.com/4NroAkPreL — Coach Hurst (@peopleschamp87) July 27, 2023

ANOTHER PIECE

No way Colorado is doing this alone. Wonder who else jumps ship https://t.co/77s1Z6OAMM — D0ugBr0wn (@Br0wnD0ug) July 27, 2023

DROPPING THE BALL

December: Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff boasts about the impact Deion Sanders would have on the conference's next media rights deal. July: The Pac-12 still doesn't have a deal, and Colorado is set to leave for the Big 12. pic.twitter.com/YRPWEwEW2K — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 27, 2023

DEATH BLOW IF TRUE

Colorado is likely to move within the next 48 hours. Also, there's another school in the Pac-12 beyond the rumored four corners that will surprise people and is seriously contemplating a jump to the Big 12. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) July 26, 2023

WE SHALL SEE

Is the Pac-12 officially dead after today’s Colorado to the Big 12 news? — Sidelines – CFB (@SSN_CollegeFB) July 26, 2023

END OF AN ERA

With Colorado moving to the Big 12 next season, this will be the last true season of the Pac-12. Soak it all in. Change is coming. — Brendan Moore (@bmoorecfb) July 27, 2023

BIG IF

If the Big 12 can trend up despite losing OU and Texas by adding Colorado along with the new 4, the Pac-12 can survive with some quick additions … IF THERE’S A MEDIA DEAL MW schools make jack squat. Pac-12 doesn’t have to offer full $ share – for now – for both sides to win — Pete Fiutak (@PeteFiutak) July 27, 2023

BUFF BLUFF

"Well, if this is it, old boy, I hope you don't mind if I go out speaking the King's" Yes, Colorado leaving for the Big 12 is about BUSINESS, but (if it happens) … 12 years in Pac-12 58-94 overall, 27-76 in Pac-12 0 bowl wins 2 winning seasons, 1 was 2020 (clap … clap) — Pete Fiutak (@PeteFiutak) July 27, 2023

PAC-12 VIEW

Unless I missed something, Colorado is still bottom tier in the Pac-12 athletically which is pretty on par with the majority of the remaining teams in the Big 12. They have a better chance at winning in that conference. — Beaver Bullpen (@BeaverBullpen) July 27, 2023

NOT THAT SIMPLE

Colorado hasn’t really done any good for the Pac-12 their entire time in the conference. Let them go back to the Big 12. It wouldn’t really be a loss. — Alex Markham (@AMarkhamRivals) July 26, 2023

LAST ONE OUT TURN OFF THE LIGHTS

Colorado to the Big 12 is the right move at the right time. The Pac 12 is going to be forgotten and probably crumble when USC and UCLA leave. CU is getting out before the exodus. Now let’s just forgot all about that sorry last decade of University of Colorado sports. — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) July 26, 2023

MAYBE

Colorado to the Big 12 likely blows up any current negotiations with the Pac-12's media deal. It might not take things back to step one – but close to it. The conference also loses even more leverage as it looks like an unstable mess. I don't see how you get a favorable deal. — 𝕬𝖓 801 𝕺𝖗𝖎𝖌𝖎𝖓𝖆𝖑 (@TheJazzyUte) July 26, 2023

