Twitter reaction to Oregon joining the Big Ten Conference as Pac-12 dies

Oregon has officially accepted an invitation to the Big Ten Conference. The school’s board of trustees unanimously approved the move. The Big Ten extended the invitation. Done deal.

Speaking of done: The Pac-12 appears to be done as well, given that there are hardly any schools left to cobble together a conference. The Pac-12 has been picked clean, down to the bone. It’s very hard to imagine Stanford and Washington State inviting UNLV, Rice, Fresno State, Tulane, New Mexico, and Wyoming to be part of a lower-tier Pac-10 with Cal and Oregon State.

For Oregon, this move is a lot like USC’s move to the Big Ten a year ago. The move was done for money and stability. The Ducks escaped a sinking ship. They didn’t genuinely want to leave the Pac-12, but they had to. USC had to last year. USC got this process started. Oregon joined the Big Ten on the back end and in a more urgent situation, with the Pac-12 about to die. That’s an obvious difference between the two schools. Yet, in the end, both UO and USC realized the Pac-12 was a clown-car conference and had to be left behind.

You can imagine how wild Twitter was during all of this. Here is a small sampling of the many memes, jokes, and official statements which flew across social media when the Ducks flew to their B1G new home:

Is Dan Lanning gonna give a snarky quote making fun of the teams they are leaving behind? — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 4, 2023

Welcome to the Big Ten, Oregon and Washington. Ok, Florida State, let's get this done now too. I will say for the first time publically that I know you guys are pushing to get into the Big Ten. Let's get the deal done. https://t.co/fVfEj6xYs6 — Big Ten information. College football fan (@Genetics56) August 4, 2023

Very shocked that USC is going along with the Big Ten adding more West Coast schools. Oregon and Washington will boost the league’s football landscape https://t.co/ly9TfDHG5Y — King of DC Sports (@dcsportsking) August 4, 2023

We can hold our own in there #GoDucks 🟢🟡 https://t.co/73PDg3wrzL — Dakota (@dcampagna11) August 4, 2023

Eugene, Oregon is 1600 miles away from the next closest Big Ten school. This doesn’t make any sense at all!!! https://t.co/ld5ukxoL1b — Cole Robicheaux (@Miserable_PhD) August 4, 2023

If the last 24 hours for the #Pac12 were a single FB play…… pic.twitter.com/LaejNZbhEt — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) August 4, 2023

That’s smart biz from Oregon & UW. Fascinated to see what the $$ looks like https://t.co/NQf3mISJ5O — Preston Hiefield (@PC_Hiefield) August 4, 2023

Lmao USC thought they were getting away from Oregon. Not so fast my friend. Y’all don’t have the pull you thought you did https://t.co/ZVuJ5mHdJm — J (@Nino_BlaQ) August 4, 2023

Don’t love this at all. I hate all of this. I loved my Ducks playing in the P12. Loved the scar tissue w/opponents, shared tradition, etc … However the landscape of college sports has changed and you have to adapt with the times. I trust Oregon’s leadership. Go Ducks https://t.co/tO1mlmV7O3 — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) August 4, 2023

Ok RIP to ALL THOSE USC account. This ink is hot and receipts will last forever! Duck fans prep the flood gates! @GeauxDuck @scoduckz https://t.co/3lg7tkfdrB — 🦆B1G Sco🦆 (@Sco_Duck) August 4, 2023

Oregon & Washington set to join the Big Ten in 2024 👀 🚨 https://t.co/6q6qyIphPj — Brendan Moore (@bmoorecfb) August 4, 2023

Looking forward to Oregon-Maryland uniform clashes, aka the "Burned Retinas Bowl". https://t.co/tllI88YGxW — Andrew Streeter (@andrewstreeter_) August 4, 2023

Wow! Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA joining the Big 10 is going to be odd. https://t.co/H72xR0wCVz — Nick Whalen (@_NickWhalen) August 4, 2023

Oregon and Washington officially joining the B1G. Those Michigan games @ Washington/Oregon at 10:45 PM are gonna be wild man. Halftime is gonna be at midnight in the Eastern Time Zone. https://t.co/W3ad3lrB0K — UofmUpdates247 (@UofmUpdates247) August 4, 2023

Life comes at you fast in college football realignment. A year ago, USC and UCLA had no interest in Oregon following them into the Big Ten. Now, the Pac-12 is on its funeral march, and Oregon and Washington are the newest members of an 18-team Big Ten. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) August 4, 2023

Fresh out of the bunker Steve Holwerda calls the meeting to order to say Oregon is considering joining the Big Ten — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) August 4, 2023

University of Oregon Board of Trustees chair Steve Holwerda is literally voting to join the Big Ten from the golf course. College football is AWESOME! pic.twitter.com/VhvhApQyPM — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 4, 2023

Where were you when Oregon decided to join the Big Ten? pic.twitter.com/LS74B9W5qC — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) August 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire