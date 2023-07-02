Twitter Reaction: Oregon coaches, fans celebrate following commitment from No. 3 OT in 2024

The Oregon Ducks had a big day on Saturday, kicking off the month of July in style.

The Ducks landed a commitment from 4-star OT JacQawn McRoy, a 6-foot-8, 365-pound tackle who is rated as the No. 3 player at his position and the No. 59 overall player in the 2024 class. This is the 17th commitment for Oregon in the 2024 class, where they rank No. 8 in the nation.

Landing McRoy was a big deal because it further exemplifies the work that OL coach A’lique Terry is putting in on the recruiting trail after taking over for Adrian Klemm this offseason. After the announcement on Sunday, a load of Oregon players and fans took to social media to react to the news. Here are some of the best reactions.

🦆 — Dan Lanning (@CoachDanLanning) July 1, 2023

QUAAAACK- Oregon lands a BIG commitment from 4* OL JacQawn McRoy (6-8, 340) out of Pinson, Alabama. McRoy is rated the #3 best OT on 247Sports and ESPN. Profile- https://t.co/Q6VNlyncYB pic.twitter.com/psbPfEM1Yt — Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) July 1, 2023

BREAKING: 4⭐️ OT JacQawn McRoy has committed to Oregon 🦆 McCroy picked the Ducks over Kentucky, Ole Miss and Arkansas 🏈 MORE: https://t.co/7keuuuGr2P pic.twitter.com/6kWf7SX8bO — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 1, 2023

Big Shaq!! Welcome home brother!🦆 https://t.co/aaKMFS4gbS — Michael Van Buren (@mike3k_) July 1, 2023

A'lique Terry's first O-Line class at Oregon has the makings of a good one. Terry showed the ability to recruit this region (all three previous commits are essentially in-state kids), and now he goes into SEC country to pull one of the most coveted players from that region. — Erik Skopil (@Erik_Skopil) July 1, 2023

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Jac’Qawn McRoy has Committed to Oregon! The 6’8 365 OT from Pinson, AL chose the Ducks over Arkansas, Ole Miss, & Kentucky He joins Oregon’s Top 10 Class in the 2024 Team Rankings 🦆https://t.co/Urs9X5n1sC pic.twitter.com/ANrNSGsUuA — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 1, 2023

The moment he made it official 🙌 4⭐️ OT Jacqawn McRoy commits to Oregon over Kentucky, Ole Miss and Arkansas 🏈 FULL COMMITMENT: https://t.co/kSJXKmNC6C pic.twitter.com/mrxl4Wml3M — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 1, 2023

"First of all, it's my dream school since I was in eighth grade. Then, really, the facilities helped separate it." Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville offensive lineman JacQawn McRoy is the latest member of Oregon's 2024 class after announcing his commitment.https://t.co/tiQKDZwhU4 pic.twitter.com/cKvPKxl3x4 — Matt Moreno (@MattRMoreno) July 1, 2023

