Twitter Reaction: Oregon coaches, fans celebrate following commitment from No. 3 OT in 2024

Zachary Neel
·2 min read

The Oregon Ducks had a big day on Saturday, kicking off the month of July in style.

The Ducks landed a commitment from 4-star OT JacQawn McRoy, a 6-foot-8, 365-pound tackle who is rated as the No. 3 player at his position and the No. 59 overall player in the 2024 class. This is the 17th commitment for Oregon in the 2024 class, where they rank No. 8 in the nation.

Landing McRoy was a big deal because it further exemplifies the work that OL coach A’lique Terry is putting in on the recruiting trail after taking over for Adrian Klemm this offseason. After the announcement on Sunday, a load of Oregon players and fans took to social media to react to the news. Here are some of the best reactions.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

