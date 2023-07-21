Twitter reaction to Oklahoma beating USC and Lincoln Riley for Taylor Tatum

You knew this was coming: not just that Oklahoma was going to win the Taylor Tatum recruitment over USC, but that when it happened, Sooner fans were going to let loose and relish beating Lincoln Riley.

It’s human nature, and there’s nothing wrong with it, either. Oklahoma fans spent 2022 in a box of misery. They watched Riley and USC win 11 games and reach the Pac-12 Championship Game. They watched former Sooner quarterback Caleb Williams win the Heisman Trophy. They watched Riley exceed expectations in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Sooner fans had to endure a brutal 2022 Oklahoma football season in which OU was near .500. The Sooners were a non-factor in the Big 12 championship chase. They didn’t sniff a major bowl game. Of course OU fans were going to revel in finally getting a victory of importance over and against Lincoln Riley.

We will see how many on-field victories Oklahoma and USC produce this year, as this new rivalry (created on November 28, 2021) continues.

Here’s how it all went down on Twitter Friday morning once Taylor Tatum chose the Sooners over the Trojans:

OU FANS OUT IN FORCE

Lincoln Riley watching Taylor Tatum commit to OU!#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/wlZELN15lp — JERY 🏴‍☠️ (@YesJustOneR) July 21, 2023

THE NEWS

Taylor Tatum, the No. 1 running back in the 2024 class, picks Oklahoma over USC. — Ahmad Akkaoui (@AhmadMAkkaoui) July 21, 2023

THEY REMEMBER THOSE WORDS

Y’all member when Linc basically said he can’t recruit as well at OU as he could at USC? https://t.co/nCr8ju5xYq — Avery Acosta (@Alan_Burgundy) July 21, 2023

USC VIEWPOINT

SEC! SEC!

“One of the main things was going to the SEC. Being a big dog in football and baseball… I’m going to be part of the big dogs. Getting a chance to play baseball and football in the SEC is just something I couldn’t deny.” –

NEW #Sooners RB commit Taylor Tatum from his ceremony — Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) July 21, 2023

DEMARCO MURRAY IS NOT THE MOST HATED GUY ON THE USC CAMPUS, BUT WHATEVER

Coach @DeMarcoMurray has stuck it to USC again! The Most hated guy on their campus! His recruitment, Barnes, and now Tatum! Appreciate You Coach! Enjoy TBOW. Keep running from the SEC. #Boomer! https://t.co/9G2Z1FlzhW — John Shupe (@BoomerShupe99) July 21, 2023

YEAH, IT'S SO MUCH BETTER NOW FOR OU!

Remember when Lincoln would lose these everytime lmao. God I’m glad those days are over https://t.co/ampvBf2bsi — SECSooner_Life (@Sooner_kyle7) July 21, 2023

WHOA, THAT'S A NEW ONE!

USC checks not clearing this cycle? https://t.co/HhzGo2G3Nx — C🦁 (@chris2turnt) July 21, 2023

LINCOLN IS SURELY CRUSHED

Hopefully lincoln riley learns from this and doesnt make the mistake of allowing another player to hold him up from recruiting other running backs https://t.co/MobZUcB0sM — willie jr (@williep_08) July 21, 2023

THEY KEEP REMINDING US

THIS IS ACTUALLY CLEVER AND WELL-PLAYED -- SALUTE!

Lincoln Riley lands Oklahoma a 5 star running back in Taylor Tatum — Aaron (@AaronVarner6) July 21, 2023

AS LONG AS RILEY RECRUITS WELL FOR USC, IT'S FINE

USC Lincoln Riley has recruited better for Oklahoma while being at USC by handing us Taylor tatum 🤣 — Durag Rocco (@ijustwannarocco) July 21, 2023

THIS WAS EXPECTED, SO NOT AN UPSET

As expected, Longview (Texas) RB Taylor Tatum commits to #Oklahoma over #USC. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) July 21, 2023

TWO-SPORT ATHLETE

YAMAHA X TWO SPORT U #Sooners land their 9th commitment since the beginning of June from 5⭐️ RB , and Dual Sport Athlete, Taylor Tatum. Sooners beat out USC for Taylor’s pledge. #Boomer https://t.co/vXngsVGsr9 — Oklahoma Recruiting (@CBallOklahoma) July 21, 2023

MURRAY HAS DONE GREAT WORK, NO DOUBT

#1 RB and 5 star from the class of 2024 Taylor Tatum has committed to Oklahoma, over USC and others. Big get for DeMarco Murray who is blazing hot on the trail. pic.twitter.com/55URuz96Vp — Timothy Bailey (@RealTimBailey) July 21, 2023

YEAH, LINCOLN IS REALLY SUFFERING HERE IN LA WITH ALL THAT SUCCESS

ou just broke lincoln riley https://t.co/j5TcvBYOcC — Gavin Evans (@UncleJackpot_) July 21, 2023

WHATEVER YOU SAY

Look he has when he just lost the top RB recruit to his former team. — Adam Barrow (@okiemarine81) July 21, 2023

WE'RE NOT GOING TO LOSE SLEEP OVER HERE

HE'S NOT DEVASTATED

OU fans still obsessing over Lincoln Riley? I love it. — logan laporte (@laporte_logan) July 21, 2023

IF YOU SAY SO

Lincoln Riley explaining this Tatum situation to Colin Cowherd. pic.twitter.com/eHH5XlR6W4 — Blessed_Daily (@BlueBloodOU) July 21, 2023

