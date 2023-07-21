Twitter reaction to Oklahoma beating USC and Lincoln Riley for Taylor Tatum

You knew this was coming: not just that Oklahoma was going to win the Taylor Tatum recruitment over USC, but that when it happened, Sooner fans were going to let loose and relish beating Lincoln Riley.

It’s human nature, and there’s nothing wrong with it, either. Oklahoma fans spent 2022 in a box of misery. They watched Riley and USC win 11 games and reach the Pac-12 Championship Game. They watched former Sooner quarterback Caleb Williams win the Heisman Trophy. They watched Riley exceed expectations in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Sooner fans had to endure a brutal 2022 Oklahoma football season in which OU was near .500. The Sooners were a non-factor in the Big 12 championship chase. They didn’t sniff a major bowl game. Of course OU fans were going to revel in finally getting a victory of importance over and against Lincoln Riley.

We will see how many on-field victories Oklahoma and USC produce this year, as this new rivalry (created on November 28, 2021) continues.

Here’s how it all went down on Twitter Friday morning once Taylor Tatum chose the Sooners over the Trojans:

OU FANS OUT IN FORCE

THE NEWS

THEY REMEMBER THOSE WORDS

USC VIEWPOINT

SEC! SEC!

DEMARCO MURRAY IS NOT THE MOST HATED GUY ON THE USC CAMPUS, BUT WHATEVER

YEAH, IT'S SO MUCH BETTER NOW FOR OU!

WHOA, THAT'S A NEW ONE!

LINCOLN IS SURELY CRUSHED

THEY KEEP REMINDING US

THIS IS ACTUALLY CLEVER AND WELL-PLAYED -- SALUTE!

AS LONG AS RILEY RECRUITS WELL FOR USC, IT'S FINE

THIS WAS EXPECTED, SO NOT AN UPSET

TWO-SPORT ATHLETE

MURRAY HAS DONE GREAT WORK, NO DOUBT

YEAH, LINCOLN IS REALLY SUFFERING HERE IN LA WITH ALL THAT SUCCESS

WHATEVER YOU SAY

WE'RE NOT GOING TO LOSE SLEEP OVER HERE

HE'S NOT DEVASTATED

IF YOU SAY SO

