Twitter reaction to Notre Dame officially hiring Marcus Freeman

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Shepkowski
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Marcus Freeman was officially named Notre Dame’s head coach on Friday morning. The move was known to be coming since Tuesday evening but obviously a lot had to go on behind the scenes in order to put it all in place.

Notre Dame’s football team was made aware of the news as they were called together Friday morning for what they were told was a team workout that instead turned into their new head coach being introduced by strength and conditioning coach Matt Balis.

The rest of the college football world reacted to official news of the hiring as well. See some of the best below:

@CharlieWeissr

@barstoolbigcat

Welcome to the party, Big Cat.

Related – 5 reasons Marcus Freeman is the right hire for Notre Dame

@aabonnbc

@CarterKarels

@KrownCityKing

@Taylor_Ashbrook

@choppens_

@DavidPJablonski

@TomMendozaTalks

@5footnothinpod

@MYarsewickWNDU

@jordancornette

@RJ_Young

@RGIII

@PeteFiutak

1

1

Recommended Stories