Twitter reaction to Notre Dame officially hiring Marcus Freeman

Marcus Freeman was officially named Notre Dame’s head coach on Friday morning. The move was known to be coming since Tuesday evening but obviously a lot had to go on behind the scenes in order to put it all in place.

Notre Dame’s football team was made aware of the news as they were called together Friday morning for what they were told was a team workout that instead turned into their new head coach being introduced by strength and conditioning coach Matt Balis.

The rest of the college football world reacted to official news of the hiring as well. See some of the best below:

@CharlieWeissr

Let me congratulate Marcus Freeman on his appointment as HFC at Notre Dame. A rising star in the profession, he takes over the most storied program in the country. Although expectations are high, there is no better place to have the honor to direct. Best wishes! Good luck! — Charlie Weis (@charlieweissr) December 3, 2021

@barstoolbigcat

Watching this video I’m starting to think Notre Dame actually won this entire exchange now that Marcus Freeman is their new Head Coach pic.twitter.com/h6YMa9Dtlt — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 3, 2021

Welcome to the party, Big Cat.

@aabonnbc

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙁𝙪𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 𝙄𝙨 𝙉𝙤𝙬 2004 All-American Marcus Freeman (@Marcus_Freeman1) has been named the head football coach at the University of Notre Dame. #GoIrish ☘️ #AllAmericanBowl 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/r0rgHMtdiJ — All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) December 3, 2021

@CarterKarels

Notre Dame is… a lovable underdog now? https://t.co/gBBsFOJfJa — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) December 3, 2021

@KrownCityKing

This is fantastic. I do ‘ t know if Marcus Freeman will turn out to be a great or even a good head football coach, but I do know that Former Guy has NEVER walked into any room to even half this level of energy, respect and LOYALTY. https://t.co/F0MuQB4LWi — Krown City King (@KrownCityKing) December 3, 2021

@Taylor_Ashbrook

I say this as someone who has never liked Notre Dame: I hope Notre Dame somehow makes it into the playoff and Marcus Freeman and these guys will the whole damn thing. https://t.co/uLv4wbJX3r — Taylor Ashbrook 🏳️‍⚧️ (@taylor_ashbrook) December 3, 2021

@choppens_

marcus freeman allowing me to like notre dame for the first time in my life. historic https://t.co/fntGq4jGpd — could kiss jim harbaugh on the lips (@choppens_) December 3, 2021

@DavidPJablonski

Possibly the earliest Dayton Daily News photo of new Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman: from a 1992 story on a new baseball field in Huber Heights. I can't say for sure that's him, but he would have been 6 at this time and it is in Huber Heights. pic.twitter.com/6yQRLD5d7l — David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) December 3, 2021

@TomMendozaTalks

The committee made a point of saying they took Brian Kelly’s leaving into account (which hurt ND). If they are watching the reaction to Marcus Freeman’s hire, hopefully they will take that into account this week. #GoIrish @NDFootball — Tom Mendoza (@TomMendozaTalks) December 2, 2021

@5footnothinpod

Marcus Freeman is officially Notre Dame’s new Head Coach! That calls for a celebration at 7am.#GoIrish #WeAreND #TheFreemanFactor 🤘☘️ pic.twitter.com/q7DTWQWtZ4 — 5 Foot Nothin, 100 & Nothin (@5FootNothinPod) December 3, 2021

@MYarsewickWNDU

The sun rises on a new era of Notre Dame Football! Marcus Freeman has been officially named as new Irish Head Football Coach! pic.twitter.com/6uN0vIqMdh — Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick WNDU (@MYarosewickWNDU) December 3, 2021

@jordancornette

The desire to watch Notre Dame play w/Marcus Freeman on the sidelines couldn’t be at a higher peak. CFP you want the Irish. You know you do. pic.twitter.com/KIFTQzd2en — jordan cornette (@jordancornette) December 2, 2021

@RJ_Young

The next time you're asked what a player's coach looks like pull this up and watch how ND's players embrace Marcus Freeman.pic.twitter.com/LQT7jGhTBI — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) December 3, 2021

@RGIII

Notre Dame’s New Head Coach Marcus Freeman has the whole squad behind him! The reaction of the players says it all, they got their guy! pic.twitter.com/C4boK646f3 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 3, 2021

@PeteFiutak

Notre Dame is now … likable? You want to talk about genuinely jacked up – these players when Marcus Freeman enters the room … https://t.co/lX5154dgnQ — Pete Fiutak (@PeteFiutak) December 3, 2021

