Twitter reaction to Notre Dame hiring Al Golden

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman appears close to completing his first staff for the Fighting Irish as reports have surfaced that former Temple and Miami (FL) head coach Al Golden will be hired as defensive coordinator. Golden had most recently worked as the linebackers coach with the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

The college football and Notre Dame world wasted no time reacting to the reports on Twitter as “Golden” was trending for a short time Tuesday morning. Here are just a few of those tweets regarding Notre Dame’s soon-to-be newest employee.

Kevin Fielder of Owls 247 (Temple)

Al Golden wasn’t a good head coach for Miami but he produced 3 consecutive top 15 recruiting classes for the Canes. Damn good recruiter. https://t.co/pTZymTUJpw — Kevin Fielder 🇫🇮 (@TheKevinFielder) February 15, 2022

Notre Dame Recruiting

With Marcus Freeman being a defensive Head Coach, I love the hire of Al Golden as Defensive Coordinator. Known for being an elite recruiter and a fantastic football mind, which is exactly what Marcus Freeman wants on his staff. Also, his coaching experience is definitely a plus — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) February 15, 2022

Patrick Engel

Some Notre Dame fans might remember Al Golden from all the way back in 1990 for his role as a player in an Irish upset loss to Penn State (about the 33-minute mark here): https://t.co/wzHocDxg4R — Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_) February 15, 2022

The always hilarious Tim Bourret

Al Golden, whose Miami team gave up 58 points to Clemson in 2015, is the new defensive coordinator at Notre Dame. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) February 15, 2022

Patrick Mayhorn (Buckeye Sports)

Marcus Freeman is speedrunning the move from "young coach who people are excited about" to "young coach who very openly does not know anyone." He's going for the world record — Patrick Mayhorn (@patrick_mayhorn) February 15, 2022

Angelo Di Carlo

Al Golden is a great hire for Notre Dame as its next defensive coordinator. Marcus Freeman gets someone on his staff with head coaching experience. Golden was HC at Temple & Miami. He's most recently been the Linebackers Coach for the Bengals, who just played in the Super Bowl. https://t.co/vVDIpLf7yQ — Angelo Di Carlo (@angdicarlo) February 15, 2022

Matt Freeman of Irish Sports Daily

"Super Bowl to South Bend. Notre Dame just got better." – Parent of a Notre Dame recruit on the Al Golden news pic.twitter.com/fG4Ymdn07o — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) February 15, 2022

Notre Dame football stats and analytics

Here are the defensive metrics of Al Golden's Miami teams (data since 2014) Personally, there were some more intriguing candidates out there But with scheme continuity seemingly of utmost importance (as it should be) and Golden's recruiting potential, all in all a solid hire https://t.co/kcplZUwoBO pic.twitter.com/AUiGuSfXA6 — Notre Dame Football Stats & Analytics (@ND_FB_Analytics) February 15, 2022

Go 'Canes!

This will always be our enduring memory of Al Golden. Good luck, Coach. pic.twitter.com/LSsVGB1gPv — GO ‘CANES! (@83_87_89_91_01) February 15, 2022

Willie Lutz

Former Notre Dame star/current Cincinnati Bengal defender

ND is getting a great man in Coach Golden, not a better guy for the job ☘️ https://t.co/409ZNyGfk8 — Khalid Kareem (@khalid_kareem53) February 15, 2022

