Twitter reaction to Notre Dame beating out Ohio State and USC for big-time linebacker

Notre Dame football hasn’t had the best summer on the recruiting front. Despite landing some very talented commitments to date, this summer has seen some of their highest rated targets choose other programs – especially on the defensive side of the ball.

You could say the luck of the Irish changed a bit Sunday as one of the nation’s top linebackers, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, choose Notre Dame over the likes of USC and Ohio State.

Viliamu-Asa becomes Notre Dame’s 22nd commitment in the 2024 recruiting class and according to the 247Sports composite rankings is their highest rated defender.

Here is how Notre Dame football fans and others reacted to the much-needed good recruiting news on Twitter:

The Announcement

Graphic Tells the Story

National Recruiting Insider Reacts

#NotreDame putting together a special recruiting class, the future QB of the defense in Top247 LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa the latest to join the fold. Story on the #Irish and this haul that should keep them in the College Football Playoff hunt for years to come:… — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) July 23, 2023

Impactful Words

One of the best quotes I’ve received from a recruit concerning his decision: “Honestly man I couldn’t see myself there (Notre Dame), but I could at the other two schools.” “I felt God wanted me to have faith, which required trusting in what I could not see.” ND wins out in a… pic.twitter.com/FxdqnhOY9P — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 23, 2023

Manti Te'o Memories Brought Back

Eerily similar decision making process for Manti Te’o and KVA. “It was hard for me. I did not want to go to Notre Dame. I wanted to go to USC…” Manti to his dad: “I’m going to Notre Dame. And he just smiled and nodded his head and said, “you prayed about it, didn’t you.”” pic.twitter.com/cfTw2nIfPL — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) July 24, 2023

Over the Moon

Notre Dame sources are over the moon about the 2024 class after the Irish landed Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa over the weekend. Very good vibes. — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) July 24, 2023

Tom Lemming Weighs In

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa 6’3” 230 Bellflower Saint John Bosco, CA linebacker and CIF defensive player of the year has just committed to Notre Dame. Big catch for the Irish he is a 4*+ team leader with excellent quickness, strength and body control. Dynamic defender. pic.twitter.com/qYNodBv4iV — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) July 23, 2023

Polynesian Pigskin

Big time grab for #NotreDame as they earn a commit from #StJohnBosco LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa https://t.co/8sUSEWvOfA — Polynesian Pigskin (@PolyPigskin) July 23, 2023

Win Some, Lose Some

A little while ago, there were some meltdowns and overreactions, regarding Notre Dame losing out on Justin Scott to Ohio State. Today, there were some meltdowns and overreactions, regarding Ohio State losing out on Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa to Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/zNiLxSY1if — NDFanatics (@FanaticsNd) July 23, 2023

40-Year Plan

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Finds Fit With Notre Dame’s 40-Year Plan https://t.co/vGuc2KBzuP via @isdupdate☘️ — Tom Banjo (@TJStJerome) July 23, 2023

Linebacker Load-Up

Linebackers who have committed to #NotreDame since Marcus Freeman arrived: Jaylen Sneed

Josh Burnham

Niuafe Tuihalamaka

Nolan Ziegler

Drayk Bowen

Jaiden Ausberry

Preston Zinter

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

Bodie Kahoun

Teddy Rezac Burnham/Tuihalamaka moved to the edge, but still…. — Kevin Sinclair (@KevinSinclair_) July 23, 2023

Trojans Wire Gracious in Defeat

