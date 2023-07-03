Twitter reaction as midwest’s top defender chooses Ohio State over Notre Dame and Michigan

A few short days ago we dove into a report that the Midwest’s top defensive player in the 2024 recruiting class appeared torn between Notre Dame and Michigan. Well it turns out that it was neither the Irish or Wolverines forJustin Scott as the five-star defensive tackle instead announced his commitment to Ohio State on Sunday.

Make no bones about it – this is a brutal loss for Notre Dame. Absolutely brutal. If there was one player they circled on their boards and had as a must-get for this class, this was the one.

Want to compete against the big boys then you need to control the trenches on both sides of the ball. Scott is a guy that will almost certainly do that at the next level and the fact he’s from Chicago only makes the news sting that much more.

Here is how the Notre Dame and college football world’s reacted to Scott’s news on Twitter.

Hayes Fawcett Announces the News

BREAKING: Five-Star DL Justin Scott tells me he has Committed to Ohio State! The 6’5 305 DL from Chicago, IL chose the Buckeyes over Michigan, Georgia, & Miami “Coach Larry Johnson is the best to do it at the defensive line position🌰”https://t.co/iEP2pY7Ual pic.twitter.com/tMUzqOB6iE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 3, 2023

Tom Lemming

Massive commitment for Ohio State. The Buckeyes landed the nation’s no.1 DT Justin Scott 6’5” 310 Chicago Saint Ignatius. Great job by D line coach Larry Johnson. Justin is a terrific athlete also stars in basketball. Exceptional feet, balance and burst. 5* talent pic.twitter.com/nvg5bm937P — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) July 3, 2023

Charleston Bowles

@Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith (@GregSmithRivals): "There isn’t a great way to sugarcoat this one. Seeing five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott commit to Ohio State was a stunner for the college football world, but the sting factor for the Irish is high.” https://t.co/MIa74RHtm2 — Charleston Bowles (@cbowles01) July 3, 2023

Was going to commit to Michigan...

On3 Director of Recruiting @ChadSimmons_ has the inside scoop on how Ohio State landed a surprise commitment from 5-star DL Justin Scott👀 Read (On3+): https://t.co/NWB95y8HgM pic.twitter.com/9UARdgvXoR — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 3, 2023

Massive Blow for Irish

Gigantic miss for Notre Dame. Losing a kid like Justin Scott from your backyard, especially from a school like St. Ignatius is just not acceptable. MASSIVE blow for the Irish. And to go to another Midwest power… that’s brutal. Huge blow to the 2024 defensive class. https://t.co/s36rMRZPX9 — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) July 3, 2023

Pete Sampson

Tough blow for Notre Dame here. Justin Scott is a five-star defensive tackle from St. Ignatius in Chicago. The kind of battle the Irish need to win to compete at the highest level. Instead, Ohio State lands the Midwest’s top defensive prospect. https://t.co/84UhMvLsRe — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) July 3, 2023

All-American Bowl

Jeremy Birmingham

What are the Buckeyes getting in @juustinscott ? A 6-5 DT that runs like a DE and maybe an unexpected key cog in what could be the best Ohio State defensive class in a long timehttps://t.co/pwqgaRxYvL — Jeremy Birmingham (@Birm) July 3, 2023

Posted a few days ago but begs the question

Al Washington is one recruiting battle loss of Justin Scott from needing to hit the road. — Dougie Sant (@dougiesant) June 27, 2023

Notre Dame Prime

My thoughts on the Justin Scott Recruitment/Commitment: This was probably the most gut wrenching recruitment loss ever for me. I’ve never wanted another player so badly to come to Notre Dame. Scott is an elite talent that would’ve been a legend at Notre Dame [Thread 🧵] — Notre Dame Prime  (@NotreDame_Prime) July 3, 2023

Lesson learned by Freeman and staff?

Never say no to an elite recruit that wants in. Not saying my word means much, but that would be my advice to any college staff. Much easier to keep a kid committed than it is to secure the commitment to begin with — Nathan Erbach (@Nathan_Erbach) July 3, 2023

