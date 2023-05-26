Twitter reaction to McKenzie Milton joining Tennessee football’s staff

Dan Harralson
McKenzie Milton joined Tennessee’s football staff as an offensive analyst on Thursday.

Milton played quarterback for Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel at UCF. He played for the Knights from 2016-18 before transferring to Florida State.

Milton was a two-time American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year and a top-six Heisman Trophy voting finisher.

“I couldn’t be more excited about starting my coaching career at Tennessee and reuniting with coach Heupel,” Milton said in a press release. “I am grateful to coach Heupel and director of athletics Danny White for giving me this opportunity. Their leadership makes a difference. I look forward to helping the program in any way I can.”

Following Milton joining Tennessee’s staff, Vols Wire looks at social media buzz and is listed below.

