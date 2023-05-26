Twitter reaction to McKenzie Milton joining Tennessee football’s staff

McKenzie Milton joined Tennessee’s football staff as an offensive analyst on Thursday.

Milton played quarterback for Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel at UCF. He played for the Knights from 2016-18 before transferring to Florida State.

Milton was a two-time American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year and a top-six Heisman Trophy voting finisher.

“I couldn’t be more excited about starting my coaching career at Tennessee and reuniting with coach Heupel,” Milton said in a press release. “I am grateful to coach Heupel and director of athletics Danny White for giving me this opportunity. Their leadership makes a difference. I look forward to helping the program in any way I can.”

Following Milton joining Tennessee’s staff, Vols Wire looks at social media buzz and is listed below.

Grateful for the opportunity..let’s get to work! https://t.co/Q3GM4Axb9T — McKenzie Milton (@McKenzieMil10) May 26, 2023

McKenzie Milton joins Tennessee’s football staff as an offensive analyst. https://t.co/a3FHk8Qp95 — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) May 25, 2023

Former UCF and Florida State QB McKenzie Milton has joined Tennessee's staff as an offensive analyst — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) May 25, 2023

McKenzie Milton has taken a job on Josh Heupel's staff at Tennessee as an offensive analyst. Milton told me it was a no brainer and it just felt right. More here … "https://t.co/xEKjEkjXZs — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) May 25, 2023

Former UCF star McKenzie Milton reunites with Josh Heupel as Tennessee football offensive analyst https://t.co/JL2NJbEUwx — Knox News (@knoxnews) May 25, 2023

McKenzie Milton joins Tennessee's football staff as an offensive analyst. — Dan Harralson (@danharralson) May 25, 2023

Big time addition! Vol nation, you’re gonna love this guy! https://t.co/JegV3ZGLOl — Joey Halzle (@CoachHalzle) May 26, 2023

Congrats My Guy go kill it!!!! Continued blessing @McKenzieMil10 🙏 https://t.co/CWzREJovYm — Kenyatta Watson (@therealkwat) May 25, 2023

Congrats @McKenzieMil10 heard nothing but great things about you https://t.co/Qn27TFScEj — ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) May 25, 2023

Former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton, who came back from a gruesome leg injury in 2018 to play another season of college football for Florida State 2 years later, has been hired by Tennessee to be an offensive analyst. https://t.co/uYZm9o9KdI — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) May 25, 2023

Former UCF star McKenzie Milton reunites with Josh Heupel as Tennessee football offensive analyst https://t.co/xjnwxpG84W — Tennessean (@Tennessean) May 25, 2023

We see you, Coach Milton 🫡 — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) May 26, 2023

Gonna take a minute to get used to this guy in Big Orange Welcome to Rocky Top @McKenzieMil10 — hope my alma mater treats you well. #UCF North continues to grow in Knoxville https://t.co/EKaQv1cqia — Daren Stoltzfus WESH (@DarenStoltzfus) May 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire