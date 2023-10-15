Twitter reaction to Lincoln Riley getting his doors blown off by Notre Dame

This was very bad for USC, but the really alarming part of Saturday’s loss to Notre Dame was that you could see it coming even if you didn’t predict it would happen.

Notre Dame’s offense was not that impressive. The Irish gained only 253 yards against an Alex Grinch-coached defense. If you had been told before the game that USC would give up only 253 yards, you probably would have felt really good about the Trojans’ chances.

Everything else, however, collapsed for this team. Caleb Williams was bad. The receivers were bad. The offensive line was bad. The special teams were bad. USC handed Notre Dame points and field position and leverage, over and over again.

Lincoln Riley has a problem. Correction: He has a lot of problems.

Fans and commentators let him know about it, as you’ll see below:

USC FANS ARE MAD, AND THEY SHOULD BE

Told y’all Lincoln Riley is really just like Clay Helton…. Caleb covers up for everything and when he’s not on 100%, USC has little to no chance to beat a decent team — The Encino Man says FU*K the Dodgers (@Thencinoman) October 15, 2023

USC DIDN'T PLAY WASHINGTON OR OREGON LAST YEAR

Ok.. Just curious, cause I'm not for sure. How many top 20 teams has Lincoln Riley beat since Caleb Williams has been his starting QB? I think it's 1, but I could be wrong… I think it's Zero top 10 teams… — Rob McFall (@SBCoachMcFall) October 15, 2023

SOONER FANS ARE LOVING IT

Love to see Lincoln Riley lose. Doesn't happen often enough. But after Caleb Williams goes to NFL, I believe Riley will lose a bunch more games every year — Sooners HQ (@TheSabatore) October 15, 2023

OKLAHOMA WEST

Lincoln Riley’s team grabs some momentum by cutting the deficit to 11 points — immediately gives up a massive special teams play to lose all of that juice. It is spooky how USC is just Oklahoma-West w/Riley and Caleb Williams. — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonTweets) October 15, 2023

TRUTH

Can’t point fingers at the D this week. Offense & special teams let us down tonight. Running game was bleh. A lot of self imposed negative plays. Couldn’t protect Caleb AT ALL. Not sure what else to say really. One week it’s this and the next it’s that for The Trojans#FightOn✌🏽 — Su’a (@iammsuzy) October 15, 2023

HONEYMOON OVER

Honestly my biggest takeaway of the night is the the Honeymoon period for Lincoln Riley at USC is officially over Before tonight, he was given a pass for some of his shortcomings due to the fact that he undertook a massive rebuild. But the grace period is over—changes are needed https://t.co/UdhSaQjJQs — Adam Bradford (@Adam_Bradford14) October 15, 2023

YES -- PLEASE DON'T GO OVERBOARD

Saying one thing and logging off because frankly, it's a drain being on here… If you're *actually* thinking #USC needs a change at head coach right now, I think you are setting yourself for an utterly miserable existence. And I'm not interested in joining you. — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) October 15, 2023

WHEELS CAME OFF

No run game. Can't play defense. Turnovers. Road game against a rival. Yep. I do think #USC can still get some wins here in the meat of the schedule. But the wheels came off at the end of that game, which is not good to see. — Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) October 15, 2023

NO QUESTION

USC has a lot of soul searching to do after tonight. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) October 15, 2023

THE FACTS

Notre Dame obliterates USC 48-20 as Caleb Williams throws 3 interceptions. Washington is now the lone undefeated team in the PAC-12. — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) October 15, 2023

GOOD LUCK!

USC has games with Utah, Washington, Oregon and UCLA left on the schedule. https://t.co/jjg9Zcykei — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 15, 2023

BIG CHANGES

Only positive about Saturday night in South Bend for #USC, it’s not a conference loss But that’s likely coming soon without some significant changes 48-20 Notre Dame beats #USC after turnover No. 5 @On3USC — Scott Schrader (@Scott_Schrader) October 15, 2023

IT REALLY WASN'T THE DEFENSE

Mistakes and a lack of defense finally bite the Trojans in a 48-20 loss to Notre Dame. Caleb Williams throws three picks and is sacked six times in the nonconference defeat. USC's conference record remains unblemished, however, with Utah coming to the Coliseum next week. — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) October 15, 2023

ACCURATE

FINAL: @NDFootball 48, @uscfb 20. Trojans played great defense (ND – 253 total yds offense) despite the score, but offense was nowhere near good enough. Offensive line got handled, Caleb Williams threw three INTs and skill players fumbled twice. Irish just plain whooped USC. pic.twitter.com/3gbsOQgWWl — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) October 15, 2023

HARSH BUT FAIR

Maybe instead of 12 towel wavers @LincolnRiley can hire a special teams coordinator, a guy to tell him the time situation and that he needs to hurry up, and a real strength coach. — An Untrained Eye (@plh55) October 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire