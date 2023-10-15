Advertisement

Twitter reaction to Lincoln Riley getting his doors blown off by Notre Dame

Matt Wadleigh
·4 min read
This was very bad for USC, but the really alarming part of Saturday’s loss to Notre Dame was that you could see it coming even if you didn’t predict it would happen.

Notre Dame’s offense was not that impressive. The Irish gained only 253 yards against an Alex Grinch-coached defense. If you had been told before the game that USC would give up only 253 yards, you probably would have felt really good about the Trojans’ chances.

Everything else, however, collapsed for this team. Caleb Williams was bad. The receivers were bad. The offensive line was bad. The special teams were bad. USC handed Notre Dame points and field position and leverage, over and over again.

Lincoln Riley has a problem. Correction: He has a lot of problems.

Fans and commentators let him know about it, as you’ll see below:

USC FANS ARE MAD, AND THEY SHOULD BE

USC DIDN'T PLAY WASHINGTON OR OREGON LAST YEAR

SOONER FANS ARE LOVING IT

OKLAHOMA WEST

TRUTH

HONEYMOON OVER

YES -- PLEASE DON'T GO OVERBOARD

WHEELS CAME OFF

NO QUESTION

THE FACTS

GOOD LUCK!

BIG CHANGES

IT REALLY WASN'T THE DEFENSE

ACCURATE

HARSH BUT FAIR

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire