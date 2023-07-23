Twitter reaction to Kyle Whittingham’s fashion choice at Pac-12 media day

Everyone who follows Pac-12 football was blown away by Kyle Whittingham at Pac-12 media day on Friday. Whittingham, among all the Pac-12 coaches, was the star of the show. Both in his appearance and in his comments, Whittingham made the biggest splash and made the most news at this one-day event in Las Vegas.

We noted in a separate article that Whittingham’s views of the relationship between offense and defense have evolved.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

““I believe you’ve got to have a quality defense to compete for a championship, but if you look at the analytics, offense has really taken the forefront for what is more conducive to winning football games. I think it was, offense is responsible for 50 percent of your outcome, defense 35 percent and special teams 15 percent. In that regard, in order to win a championship, you better be pretty good on offense,” Whittingham said.

This is a new-look Whittingham, and that new look manifested itself with a choice of wardrobe which had everyone talking, as you’ll see below:

LOUNGE ACT

since when does kyle whittingham dress like this lmao https://t.co/Olz5W8ImD3 pic.twitter.com/p4NhsBoRb2 — carlos: a pac-12 enjoyer (@equitybruin) July 21, 2023

CLICK, CLACK

When he wins back-to-back conference championships. https://t.co/tGY3dKkdfC — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) July 21, 2023

PRIME TIME

Coach Prime already elevating/influencing the rest of the conference. https://t.co/zRsN2vggMX — 🦬 . 🦬 (@SportsLawBuff) July 21, 2023

LIBERATED

is kyle whittingham going through a divorce, because this is how he normally dresses at Pac-12 media day pic.twitter.com/rfsrSZVpzG — carlos: a pac-12 enjoyer (@equitybruin) July 21, 2023

FASHION, BABY!

why am i tweeting about pac-12 media day like it’s the met gala — carlos: a pac-12 enjoyer (@equitybruin) July 21, 2023

NOTABLE

He said on the radio that the pac12 made the coaches wear sports coats this year instead of team logo polos like in the past. — JStarley801 (@jstarley801) July 21, 2023

SYNERGY

CHUCKLE

I congratulate him on his midlife crisis and hope the two-seat convertible he purchases will serve him well. — Benjamin Burrows (@Rumblinbuffalo) July 21, 2023

WELL-PLAYED

Megachurch pastor Kyle Whittingham? — Matt (@NoPitStops) July 21, 2023

WHOA

HE'S A NEW MAN

Who the hell introduced him to jcrew?? — 🍓🏈 (@bruinchaeyoung) July 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire