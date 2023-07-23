Twitter reaction to Kyle Whittingham’s fashion choice at Pac-12 media day

Matt Wadleigh
·2 min read

Everyone who follows Pac-12 football was blown away by Kyle Whittingham at Pac-12 media day on Friday. Whittingham, among all the Pac-12 coaches, was the star of the show. Both in his appearance and in his comments, Whittingham made the biggest splash and made the most news at this one-day event in Las Vegas.

We noted in a separate article that Whittingham’s views of the relationship between offense and defense have evolved.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

““I believe you’ve got to have a quality defense to compete for a championship, but if you look at the analytics, offense has really taken the forefront for what is more conducive to winning football games. I think it was, offense is responsible for 50 percent of your outcome, defense 35 percent and special teams 15 percent. In that regard, in order to win a championship, you better be pretty good on offense,” Whittingham said.

This is a new-look Whittingham, and that new look manifested itself with a choice of wardrobe which had everyone talking, as you’ll see below:

LOUNGE ACT

CLICK, CLACK

PRIME TIME

LIBERATED

FASHION, BABY!

NOTABLE

SYNERGY

CHUCKLE

WELL-PLAYED

WHOA

HE'S A NEW MAN

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire

Recommended Stories