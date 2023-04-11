Twitter reaction to Kliff Kingsbury being hired by Lincoln Riley at USC

Kliff Kingsbury, a former NFL head coach, was hired by a college head coach as an assistant. This doesn’t happen every day. It is not a normal turn of events within the football coaching industry. Yet, it’s completely understandable when viewed in a larger context.

Kingsbury was ground down by the unforgiving world of the NFL. He had a thoroughly miserable 2022 NFL season with the Arizona Cardinals. It was reasonable to think that Kingsbury would take the year 2023 off and simply rest before looking at a college head coaching job (maybe a coordinator job) in 2024. By working for Lincoln Riley in the capacity of an analyst and not as a coordinator, Kingsbury doesn’t have a massive set of responsibilities. He is focused only on coaching quarterbacks, not designing plays — Lincoln Riley has that job locked down.

This is a chance for Kingsbury to re-enter the coaching industry without having an especially demanding job. He gets to work in Los Angeles with Caleb Williams. Pretty sweet gig. Then he can look for a head coaching job in 2024.

Twitter reacted to the Kingsbury hire, an unexpected big story to hit the college football headlines this week:

INTERNAL REACTION

When you’re offered a seat on @uscfb’s rocket ship, you don’t ask what seat…

you just get on! 🚀 Welcome @KliffKingsbury!#FightOn✌️ https://t.co/4woH3MUKiJ — Annie Hanson (@AnnieHanson_) April 11, 2023

FACTS

Notable QBs Lincoln Riley and Kliff Kingsbury have coached: Caleb Williams*

Baker Mayfield*

Kyler Murray*

Johnny Manziel*

Jalen Hurts

Patrick Mahomes Four of the five were first-round picks minus Hurts (2nd Rd) Williams is a projected No. 1 overall pick. *Heisman winner — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) April 11, 2023

GOOD QUESTION

Story continues

How many points can #USC score per game with Lincoln Riley & Kliff Kingsbury working together with Caleb Williams at QB? pic.twitter.com/ZO4u99rzDZ — Marc Kulkin (@MarcKulkin) April 11, 2023

THE OKLAHOMA REACTION

Since Kliff Kingsbury is in the news… How about the time OU forced two safeties IN THE FIRST HALF against Kliff and Texas Tech in 2002? OU rolled to a 60-15 win and clinched the Big 12 South. pic.twitter.com/sMRqyzzYsg — The REF (@KREFsports) April 11, 2023

POPCORN

Its Levels to Everything‼️ Get Your 🍿 Because This is About To Be Fun‼️Welcome Back @KliffKingsbury https://t.co/p0pxV7DpVi — gavin morris (@DaGman7) April 11, 2023

MIKE LEACH NODS

SERIOUS POSSIBILITY

#USC might legitimately average 50 points a game this season.https://t.co/8hDfubU5gC — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) April 11, 2023

TEAMMATES

Kliff Kingsbury and Lincoln Riley's relationship dates back to 2002 in Lubbock, Texas. Now they're in LA, working to turn USC into *the* destination for every Heisman-aspiring quarterback.https://t.co/pCdiYB0kZd — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) April 11, 2023

GOOD TIMES

October 22, 2016. Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech. The game had:

• 125 points

• 1,708 total yds (Big 12 record)

• 78 1st downs (tied NCAA record)

• 1,279 pass yds (FBS record) Lincoln Riley was the OC at OU. Kliff Kingsbury was the head coach at TTU. Now Lincoln is Kliff’s boss. pic.twitter.com/PzSs5MjUVG — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) April 11, 2023

HA HA!

#poll Is Kliff Kingsbury going to coach USC from the beach? — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) April 11, 2023

CALEB WILLIAMS WILL BE HAPPY

Caleb Williams, Lincoln Riley, and Kliff Kingsbury on the same sideline 👀 pic.twitter.com/8UXIKHWZi2 — HALL of GOATS (@GOATS_hall) April 11, 2023

FORMER USC EMPLOYEE

USC Football adds former Arizona Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury to the staff. Kingsbury was at USC for 34 days in 2018-19 as their offensive coordinator. How big is this move for the Trojans as they strive for a College Football National Championship? ✌️ pic.twitter.com/SIaWiu5ZjY — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) April 11, 2023

LINCOLN RILEY REACTS

Lincoln Riley statement on USC adding Kliff Kingsbury to staff: "We're excited to officially welcome Kliff to our coaching staff and add another outstanding football mind to our program" — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) April 11, 2023

JOKES EXIST

I am pleased to see that USC has hired noted Tackling Whisperer Kliff Kingsbury to its staff. — Jack Crosby (@JCrosbyCBS) April 11, 2023

MORE JOKES

USC went undefeated during Kliff Kingsbury’s last 35-day stint with them, you literally can’t do better than that. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) April 11, 2023

YOUTUBE ANALYSIS FROM TROJANS WIRE

When big #USC football news breaks–such as the Kliff Kingsbury hire–we visit our friend @MarkRogersTV at the @VoiceOfCFB https://t.co/vvE8jKpfXH — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) April 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire