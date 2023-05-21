Twitter reaction to Keshad Johnson picking Arizona over Kentucky and USC

Keshad Johnson chose Arizona as his transfer destination on Saturday.

We wrote this about the big development in the Pac-12 college basketball transfer portal:

“Let’s be very clear here: USC was not going to get Keshad Johnson once D.J. Rodman came into the program. Johnson would not have been able to get extended playing time with Rodman right there. Andy Enfield landed Rodman and got the floor-stretching forward he needed. He did really well.

“The problem for USC is simply that Johnson landed on the Trojans’ foremost competitor for the 2024 Pac-12 title. That is the bad news here.”

Let’s get a glimpse of the national reaction to this important transfer portal development:

BIG DAY IN TUCSON

One of the best – if not the best – days of acquisitions for men’s basketball and football programs at Arizona landing transfers Keshad Johnson of San Diego State and Montana Lemonious-Craig of Colorado. pic.twitter.com/fsiLjxgUlY — Javier Morales (@JavierJMorales) May 21, 2023

BEAR DOWN, STOCK UP

KENTUCKY REACTION

Keshad Johnson commits to Arizona over Kentucky https://t.co/dOpncqfsHF — A Sea of Blue (@ASeaOfBlue) May 20, 2023

NEW MEXICO LOBOS COLLEGE BASKETBALL WRITER

Former Mountain West starter makes the call. Keshad Johnson headed to the Old Pueblo to play at Arizona. https://t.co/Nz3W0vucZu — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) May 20, 2023

FURTHER READING

Initial story on Keshad Johnson's commitment to Arizona: https://t.co/AajtrODjfT — Bruce Pascoe (@BrucePascoe) May 20, 2023

ARIZONA'S PROJECTED STARTING FIVE

KENTUCKY IN A BIND

With Keshad Johnson heading to Arizona, it's another loss for Kentucky in the portal. Got crushed earlier this spring for saying Kentucky was being way too deliberate in the portal Well, it's May 20th, and their roster right now is 5 true freshmen and 2 sophomores. Not good🤦‍♂️ — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) May 20, 2023

RANKINGS ADJUSTMENTS WILL FOLLOW

Tommy Lloyd has now added two starters — Jaden Bradley (Alabama) and Keshad Johnson (San Diego State) — via the transfer portal. Arizona now checks in at 14 in the ROTHSTEIN 45.https://t.co/Z2PH2SyOV4 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 20, 2023

NATIONAL ANALYST WEIGHS IN

Tommy Lloyd loves to play In transition, playing one of the fastest tempos in the sport over his two seasons in Tucson — and adding the Uber athletic Keshad Johnson will only help in that department. Great floor running four-man. Elite defender & winner. The Wildcats shooting is… — Sean Paul (@SeanPaulCBB) May 21, 2023

THE OSCAR TSHIEBWE ANGLE

It’s not that Kentucky not getting Keshad Johnson is why people are upset. It’s because it’s been almost 2 months since the season ended and Kentucky hasn’t gotten any transfers. What is Cal doing right now? Is he just hoping that Oscar and Livingston come back? — Jeremiah Adkins (@JTAdkins12) May 19, 2023

NOT A HAPPY TIME IN LEXINGTON

if keshad johnson turned away from kentucky due to the competition level, arizona can have him. we only take dawgs around here. best of luck to him, though. — kentucky krazy (@kentuckymbbfan) May 20, 2023

AZTEC FANS SEND BEST WISHES

Good luck to former Aztec standout Keshad Johnson when he plays for Arizona in the 2023-24 college basketball season. Keshad started on San Diego State’s national runner-up team this past season. https://t.co/xW1eBq7UAN — Bill O'Rear (@billohoops) May 20, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire