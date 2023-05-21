Twitter reaction to Keshad Johnson picking Arizona over Kentucky and USC

Matt Wadleigh
·3 min read
1

Keshad Johnson chose Arizona as his transfer destination on Saturday.

We wrote this about the big development in the Pac-12 college basketball transfer portal:

“Let’s be very clear here: USC was not going to get Keshad Johnson once D.J. Rodman came into the program. Johnson would not have been able to get extended playing time with Rodman right there. Andy Enfield landed Rodman and got the floor-stretching forward he needed. He did really well.

“The problem for USC is simply that Johnson landed on the Trojans’ foremost competitor for the 2024 Pac-12 title. That is the bad news here.”

Let’s get a glimpse of the national reaction to this important transfer portal development:

BIG DAY IN TUCSON

BEAR DOWN, STOCK UP

KENTUCKY REACTION

NEW MEXICO LOBOS COLLEGE BASKETBALL WRITER

FURTHER READING

ARIZONA'S PROJECTED STARTING FIVE

KENTUCKY IN A BIND

RANKINGS ADJUSTMENTS WILL FOLLOW

NATIONAL ANALYST WEIGHS IN

THE OSCAR TSHIEBWE ANGLE

NOT A HAPPY TIME IN LEXINGTON

AZTEC FANS SEND BEST WISHES

