Twitter reaction to Kennedy Urlacher committing to Notre Dame

Nick Shepkowski
·2 min read

Notre Dame recruiting has been as hot as two rats…you know what, let’s pass on making an analogy about how hot the Irish have been on the recruiting trail.  Instead, just know that they’ve been red-hot and continue to be.

The latest commitment came from three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher out of Chandler, Ariz.  Urlacher chose the Irish over Miami, Penn State, TCU, Illinois, and Kansas State.

As always is the case, college football fans took to Twitter to react to the news of the commitment.  It just so happens that a good amount of these fans are either Chicago Bears fans or NFL fans because their reactions were largely what you would expect many of them to be.

Related

Notre Dame stays hot on recruiting trail, lands Kennedy Urlacher commitment

College football: Phil Steele makes his preseason AP top 10 prediction

Which Notre Dame players could be first round picks in 2024 NFL draft

Notre Dame football: Epic father-son recruiting brief

Kennedy's Announcement

Yahoo Sports

Notre Dame Recruiting

Always Irish (our very own John Kennedy)

Son of a...football star

Happy birthday Brad

Worked with Joe Alt...

Speaks for a lot of Bears fans

Yes, yes it is.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire