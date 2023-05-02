Twitter reaction to Kennedy Urlacher committing to Notre Dame

Notre Dame recruiting has been as hot as two rats…you know what, let’s pass on making an analogy about how hot the Irish have been on the recruiting trail. Instead, just know that they’ve been red-hot and continue to be.

The latest commitment came from three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher out of Chandler, Ariz. Urlacher chose the Irish over Miami, Penn State, TCU, Illinois, and Kansas State.

As always is the case, college football fans took to Twitter to react to the news of the commitment. It just so happens that a good amount of these fans are either Chicago Bears fans or NFL fans because their reactions were largely what you would expect many of them to be.

Related

Notre Dame stays hot on recruiting trail, lands Kennedy Urlacher commitment College football: Phil Steele makes his preseason AP top 10 prediction Which Notre Dame players could be first round picks in 2024 NFL draft Notre Dame football: Epic father-son recruiting brief

Kennedy's Announcement

Yahoo Sports

Feel old yet? Longtime Bears LB Brian Urlacher’s son committed to Notre Dame today. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/a4cmNyy7Vc — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 1, 2023

Notre Dame Recruiting

Notre Dame has landed a commitment from 2024 safety Kennedy Urlacher. Urlacher is the son of Brian Urlacher, Hall of Fame linebacker and Chicago Bears legend. Like his father Brian, Kennedy definitely can go downhill and lay someone out. Very physical football player. https://t.co/jOczCqbeAl — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) May 1, 2023

Always Irish (our very own John Kennedy)

Story continues

🚨BREAKING 🚨Notre Dame ☘️Kennedy Urlacher Is Irish This name hits on every level let’s ride ☘️⬇️🚨https://t.co/w4LvOBfDPG pic.twitter.com/ykjs2iAkPu — Always Irish ☘️ (@AlwaysIrishINC) May 1, 2023

Son of a...football star

Got a Bryant, now an Urlacher…please tell me there's a Stonebreaker or Zorich percolating somewhere! 🤣 — CMcKee (@cmckee63) May 1, 2023

Happy birthday Brad

Brian Urlacher's kid commits to Notre Dame. I turned 43 today, but I now feel much, much older. 😩 https://t.co/oW7oppkrlw — Brad Everett (@BREAL412) May 1, 2023

Worked with Joe Alt...

Notre Dame brought in 3-star tackle Joe Alt banking on him being like his old man. Now he’s projected as a top 10 pick in 2024 NFL. So ND is trying it again! This time with two HOFers sons: Bryant Young (Bryce Young) and Brian Urlacher (Kennedy Urlacher) ☘️🏈 #GoIrish — Andrew Lamping (@AndrewLamping) May 1, 2023

Speaks for a lot of Bears fans

An Urlacher at ND…my worlds are colliding and I like it — Section 312 Sports (@sect312sports) May 1, 2023

Yes, yes it is.

I can’t believe Brian Urlacher’s son committed to ND. That’s so awesome — Joey G (@Joey_Gibsonn) May 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire