Twitter reaction to Kellen Lindstrom committing to Tennessee football
Kellen Lindstrom committed to Tennessee of Friday.
Lindstrom committed to the Vols over Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Missouri and Michigan.
The 6-foot-6, 240-pound edge prospect is from Glendale High School in Springfield, Missouri.
Lindstrom is the eleventh 2024 commitment for the Vols.
He joins cornerback Kaleb Beasley, defensive lineman Carson Gentle, athlete Marcus Goree Jr., wide receiver JJ Harrell, athlete Jonathan Echols, quarterback Jake Merklinger, offensive tackle Jesse Perry, offensive tackle Gage Ginther and safety Edrees Farooq and defensive lineman Jeremias Heard.
2024 SEC football recruiting rankings after Vols’ Kellen Lindstrom commitment
