Twitter reaction to Jennifer Cohen becoming USC’s new athletic director

Jennifer Cohen was preparing to move Washington athletics from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. She will still move a college sports athletic program from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, but now she will do that in Los Angeles, not Seattle.

Cohen was named USC’s new athletic director on Monday, replacing Mike Bohn.

Ducks Wire’s Zachary Neel noted that “Cohen was the standing AD for the Washington Huskies since 2016 and is a current member of the College Football Playoff selection committee. The most notable success that Cohen has had at Washington is the hiring of football head coach Kalen DeBoer, who led the team to a 11-2 record in 2022.

“At USC, Cohen becomes the first female athletic director in school history.”

See how various journalists, commentators and fans reacted on social media to Cohen’s arrival at USC:

COHEN TALKS

“This is the place that’s going to be dominant in the Big Ten and nationally.” New USC AD Jennifer Cohen set the tone on Day 1 during her interview with @keelyismyname ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cZlXSMPfKV — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) August 22, 2023

NIL

#USC AD Jennifer Cohen says that a robust NIL program is crucial to building an Athletic Department that can win a National championship in any of the 21 sports. Cohen said she will be “rolling up her sleeves” to build USC’s NIL program. — Jack Smith 🎙 (@jacksmithpxp) August 21, 2023

THE ATHLETIC

“USC is lucky to have her. If they let her do her thing, she’ll kill it there."

What is #USC getting in Washington AD Jen Cohen? @AntonioCMorales @NicoleAuerbach & I have analysis of the Trojans' big hire from within the conference: https://t.co/N6TZLgqHv4 — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 21, 2023

JOB NUMBER ONE

New athletic director Jen Cohen’s most important job? Keep Lincoln Riley happy — and in L.A. (from @BradyMcCollough) https://t.co/OxGUEogGyu — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) August 22, 2023

WASHINGTON PERSPECTIVE

Info on Jen Cohen's buyout figure, the financial situation UW's next athletic director will inherit, and why that position will require both bark and bite: https://t.co/uwCECFbh8P — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 22, 2023

JOHN CANZANO

We've watched USC get a bunch of hires wrong over the years. The Trojans got a big one right today. Column: https://t.co/1Ecbj88bCr — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) August 22, 2023

HARD TO AVOID THINKING ABOUT THIS ANGLE

She seems amazing. When did she know she was gonna take that job? Is there a chance she

urged UW to join future boss to the BIG 10, which blew up the PAC? — SLJTake (@SljTake) August 22, 2023

OREGON STATE AD TO WASHINGTON?

Would 🦫 AD be tempted by UW? It’d be a great hire for UW, but unsure if Barnes would be interested — robert bass (@bbasstravel) August 21, 2023

A SKEPTIC'S VIEW

I don’t understand how you call it a “great” hire. There’s zero chance she gets the USC job without her hiring DeBoer at UW, her other major sports hires haven’t worked out at all — Matt (@matthafenbrack) August 22, 2023

TONY ALTIMORE

Fight On @JenniferCohenUW, and welcome to our Trojan Family! ✌️ I'm thrilled and excited that @PresidentFolt has landed us another great USC leader! Fas Regna Trojae!

Jen was atop the list we put out about months ago, and can help us bring back Virgil's "destined reign of Troy" https://t.co/7K9dCvi7IH pic.twitter.com/GZsU9OvSCH — Tony Altimore (@TJAltimore) August 21, 2023

GOOD FIT

Didn’t see this one coming tbh! I don’t know as much about her as some of the others – seems like a great fit though 👊🏼 — Jared Gogets (@jared_gogets) August 21, 2023

HAPPY TROJANS

Home Run hire by Dr Carol Folt 5 days before the LAST PAC 12 season 🔥👑✌️

UW < 3 weeks ➡️ B1G @ 50% share & NOW without an AD — LBCTrojan ✌️ (@LbcTrojan) August 21, 2023

USC RIVALS REACTS

"I just think that she has it all. She's got that excitement, that dynamism. This is maybe the only job that could have ever attracted her away from a place she loves, and so I think we just had a full-on match. … I think it was a dose of serendipity."https://t.co/bmJX52TqUd — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) August 22, 2023

JON WILNER PART I

An intra-Big Ten AD move (and smart hire by the Trojans) https://t.co/iOyArtJB2E — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) August 21, 2023

JON WILNER PART II

The Hotline's off-the-cuff, from-the-hip list of seven possibly potential candidates for Washington's AD search follow the Cohen bombhttps://t.co/LWaMqE96Dr — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) August 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire