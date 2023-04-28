Twitter reaction to Jaxon Smith-Njigba being selected by the Seattle Seahawks
Although it took longer than many expected,Ohio State wide receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 20 selection of the NFL draft.
He was the first receiver taken and goes to a team that he can help immediately. Smith-Njigba will line up opposite one of the most physically imposing receivers in the game, DK Metcalf, all-around pass-catcher in Tyler Lockett, and quarterback Geno Smith who is coming off a career year.
The Seahawks made the playoffs last year and it wouldn’t come as a surprise for them to return this coming season. Here is the Twitter reaction to Jaxon Smith-Njigba being drafted by Seattle.
Ohio State twitter
J$N is headed to Seattle‼️ pic.twitter.com/nL840R9GPn
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 28, 2023
Reaction
A great landing spot for the top receiver selected.
Bleacher Report
Seahawks draft Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20
B/R’s No. 1 WR paired with DK and Tyler Lockett 😳 pic.twitter.com/vnhE99k5iH
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2023
Reaction
This will be one of the best receiver units in the NFL.
Pro Football Focus
Seattle selects Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba 20th overall
PFF's highest graded WR in 2021 (91.7) 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KmlTqhqnit
— PFF College (@PFF_College) April 28, 2023
Reaction
When healthy, Smith-Njigba was the best in college football.
ESPN’s Mina Kimes
DK METCALF
TYLER LOCKETT
JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA pic.twitter.com/filvvBdo9N
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 28, 2023
Reaction
One of the biggest ESPN voices loves the pick.
ESPN Stats & Info
With Jaxon Smith-Njigba selected 20th overall, the Seahawks snap their 22-year streak of not picking a WR in the first round, the longest streak in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/vM5h5esfLu
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 28, 2023
Reaction
It’s a great player to break that streak.
The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a perfect fit with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Seahawks are killing this draft as they killed last year's draft.
— Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) April 28, 2023
Reaction
Smith-Njigba looks to be going to a great situation in Seattle.
Sleeper fantasy
The Seahawks receiving core now that they drafted Jaxon Smith-Njigba pic.twitter.com/BvpA2CsLpl
— Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) April 28, 2023
Reaction
Late 90’s Bulls? Not sure about that, but the three are an impressive group.
NFL on CBS
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is ELITE 🗣️
The @Seahawks select the @OhioStateFB WR at No. 20 overall.pic.twitter.com/ceHLeILvWG
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 28, 2023
Reaction
Elite is correct.
NFL Network’s James Palmer
The #seahawks taking Jaxon Smith-Njigba is such a good pick. With Lockett and D.K. JSN is going to be open all day long in the middle of the field. His ability to understand space and his IQ as a WR is off the charts.
— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 28, 2023
Reaction
Smith-Njigba has always been open.
The Score’s Jordan Schultz
Just got a text from @GenoSmith3,
following #Seahawks’ picking Jaxon Smith-Njigba: “Eliteeeeee”
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 28, 2023
Reaction
Always a good idea to make your Pro Bowl quarterback happy.
