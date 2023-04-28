Twitter reaction to Jaxon Smith-Njigba being selected by the Seattle Seahawks

Although it took longer than many expected,Ohio State wide receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 20 selection of the NFL draft.

He was the first receiver taken and goes to a team that he can help immediately. Smith-Njigba will line up opposite one of the most physically imposing receivers in the game, DK Metcalf, all-around pass-catcher in Tyler Lockett, and quarterback Geno Smith who is coming off a career year.

The Seahawks made the playoffs last year and it wouldn’t come as a surprise for them to return this coming season. Here is the Twitter reaction to Jaxon Smith-Njigba being drafted by Seattle.

Ohio State twitter

Reaction

A great landing spot for the top receiver selected.

Bleacher Report

Reaction

This will be one of the best receiver units in the NFL.

Pro Football Focus

Reaction

When healthy, Smith-Njigba was the best in college football.

ESPN’s Mina Kimes

Reaction

One of the biggest ESPN voices loves the pick.

ESPN Stats & Info

Reaction

It’s a great player to break that streak.

The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak

Reaction

Smith-Njigba looks to be going to a great situation in Seattle.

Sleeper fantasy

Reaction

Late 90’s Bulls? Not sure about that, but the three are an impressive group.

NFL on CBS

Reaction

Elite is correct.

NFL Network’s James Palmer

Reaction

Smith-Njigba has always been open.

The Score’s Jordan Schultz

Reaction

Always a good idea to make your Pro Bowl quarterback happy.

