Twitter reaction to Jalin Hyatt being drafted by New York Giants

Jalin Hyatt was selected by the New York Giants in the third round (No. 73 overall) of the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday.

Hyatt is the first player in program history to win the Bilentnikoff Award. He earned consensus first-team All-American honors and was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2022. Hyatt set the program record for receiving touchdowns in a season.

Hyatt holds single-game records for touchdown receptions and points scored with his five-touchdown performance against Alabama in 2022.

