Twitter reaction to Jalin Hyatt being drafted by New York Giants

Jalin Hyatt was selected by the New York Giants in the third round (No. 73 overall) of the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday.

Hyatt is the first player in program history to win the Bilentnikoff Award. He earned consensus first-team All-American honors and was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2022. Hyatt set the program record for receiving touchdowns in a season.

Hyatt holds single-game records for touchdown receptions and points scored with his five-touchdown performance against Alabama in 2022.

Following Hyatt’s selection in the NFL draft, Vols Wire looks at the social media buzz and is listed below.

Tennessee ➡️ New York Jalin Hyatt is headed to the Giants at pick No. 73‼️ #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/9PTO7b7eDL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 29, 2023

The New York Football Giants select WR Jalin Hyatt with pick 73 🙌 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/NzFiTar8Zf — ESPN (@espn) April 29, 2023

The New York Giants select Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt with the 73rd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft🍊https://t.co/PPO4nDpdDH pic.twitter.com/SO85c3jfB7 — On3 (@On3sports) April 29, 2023

Jalin Hyatt is a playmaker. Period. The @Giants got a good one ⚡️ @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/K03wNQmjFu — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 29, 2023

N.Y. Giants select Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt 73rd overall 🍎 Last seasons Biletnikoff Award winner pic.twitter.com/HdynPnwCBr — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 29, 2023

The Giants take Jalin Hyatt with the 73rd pick in the third round. Welcome to New York, Jalin! 🍎 pic.twitter.com/Yz5k8MTksS — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) April 29, 2023

This dude hung 207 yards and 5 TDs on Alabama. Now @jalinhyatt’s headed to the @Giants. @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/zQztMFL7tc — NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2023

Danny Dimes gets another target 👀@jalinhyatt is on his way to the @Giants! pic.twitter.com/fyA3HlW2T0 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 29, 2023

The Giants got a dog in Jalin Hyatt 🔵 pic.twitter.com/aZ7ORhMKTP — ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) April 29, 2023

Hey @Giants fans, could we interest you in a WR who scored 5 TD in a @Vol_Football win over Bama??? Jalin Hyatt hits the Big Apple at No. 73 overall 🗽🍎 pic.twitter.com/LweBxlI576 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 29, 2023

The #Giants trade up to No. 73 in the #NFLDraft and add another weapon in Tennesse WR Jalin Hyatt!#PFN365 Draft Hub ➡️ https://t.co/9ojRIs3h6g pic.twitter.com/29lDmIy2oo — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) April 29, 2023

So excited to watch you continue your journey! The @Giants got a great person and a game changer! @jalinhyatt #NFLVols #GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/yNgjtD3KQz — Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) April 29, 2023

RD 3 | PK 73 – Giants: Jalin Hyatt WR, Tennessee The Biletnikoff Award winner earned the highest overall score among wide receivers in this year's class (87). He was the only receiver to earn at least an 85 production and athleticism score. Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/VRtAXqfkQS — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 29, 2023

The Giants trade up and draft Jalin Hyatt at pick 73! pic.twitter.com/7551Ij9JzC — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) April 29, 2023

"I would like the @Giants, blue my favorite color." –@jalinhyatt at his Pro Day 😏 pic.twitter.com/JRrYaLwoA0 — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) April 29, 2023

The New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams swapped some picks during a Round 3 trade — here are the full details and remaining Giants picks. https://t.co/DbFxnaNU7S — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) April 29, 2023

The New York Giants traded up in Round 3 of the 2023 NFL draft to select Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. https://t.co/xwzEYfNZ4D — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) April 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire