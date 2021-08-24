Twitter’s reaction after Jags take second preseason loss vs. Saints

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t exactly got their season off to a promising start as the team dropped its second preseason game in a row, losing to the New Orleans Saints 23-21. The starting offense struggled and managed just three points in the first half of play.

The second-team offense also failed to move the needle as 18 of the Jags’ 21 total points were scored in the fourth quarter. The defense didn’t seem much better off as Tyson Campbell was beat deep on the first drive for a lengthy 43-yard touchdown from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway.

Many fans were excited for this new regime and Jacksonville, and rightfully so. The team brought in two of the biggest names in college football with Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence. Sadly, this hasn’t yet developed into wins or consistent play.

Lawrence had some promising throws, notably one where he threw across his body while rolling to his left, finding Laviska Shenault Jr. for a first-down. The first four drives, however, garnered just one first-down. The run game struggled mightily as James Robinson couldn’t find any running room. In total, the team amassed just 45 yards on 20 carries. It is important to note the team was missing three of its starting offensive linemen, but Meyer and company were hopeful for more movement in the run game nonetheless.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Monday night’s loss:

Run, run, throw short of the sticks on 3rd down. NOW THAT'S JAGUARS FOOTBALL — Downer Jag Fan (@DownerJagFan) August 24, 2021

No hyperbole, Trevors footwork in the pocket is some of the best I’ve seen ever in a football player. — Jaguars United (@Jaguars_United) August 24, 2021

I promised myself I would stop drinking tonight when the Jaguars scored a touchdown. So yeah, I’m calling out of work tomorrow. — Phillip Heilman (@phillip_heilman) August 24, 2021

The #Jaguars should explore any and all avenues to improve the right side of their offensive line. — Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) August 24, 2021

Tyson Campbell is Tyson Campbell. — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) August 24, 2021

it might feel different but it sure did not look different for the Jaguars tonight — Ryan Green (@RyanGreen1010XL) August 24, 2021

Okay I’m preparing for a really really long Jaguars season. This offense is gross — Josh Collier (@JcollierBSP) August 24, 2021

Jihad Ward is a national treasure — Med (@KahunaMed) August 24, 2021

One thing I meant to add to this but forgot and will just put here: The Jags’ linebacker group continues to be a bright spot on defense. Myles Jack and Damien Wilson combined for five stops, while Shaq Quarterman tied for the lead in tackles with four. — Tyler Nettuno (@TylerNettuno) August 24, 2021

Myles Jack, good at football. — Arms Anderson (@settlemlCFB) August 24, 2021

Aldrick Rosas making a 52-yd FG for the Saints after Josh Lambo misses one for 43 is the definition of the pain I’m going through rn — Nate Dean (@NathanDean904) August 24, 2021

There are Jags fans calling for CJ Beathard to be the week 1 starter… that’s it. That’s the tweet. — Alex at Undrafted 🏈 (@AlexUndrafted) August 24, 2021