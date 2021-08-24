Twitter’s reaction after Jags take second preseason loss vs. Saints

Daniel Griffis
The Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t exactly got their season off to a promising start as the team dropped its second preseason game in a row, losing to the New Orleans Saints 23-21. The starting offense struggled and managed just three points in the first half of play.

The second-team offense also failed to move the needle as 18 of the Jags’ 21 total points were scored in the fourth quarter. The defense didn’t seem much better off as Tyson Campbell was beat deep on the first drive for a lengthy 43-yard touchdown from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway.

Many fans were excited for this new regime and Jacksonville, and rightfully so. The team brought in two of the biggest names in college football with Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence. Sadly, this hasn’t yet developed into wins or consistent play.

Lawrence had some promising throws, notably one where he threw across his body while rolling to his left, finding Laviska Shenault Jr. for a first-down. The first four drives, however, garnered just one first-down. The run game struggled mightily as James Robinson couldn’t find any running room. In total, the team amassed just 45 yards on 20 carries. It is important to note the team was missing three of its starting offensive linemen, but Meyer and company were hopeful for more movement in the run game nonetheless.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Monday night’s loss:

