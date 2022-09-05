Twitter reaction to former Eagles left tackle Jason Peters signing with the Cowboys

After an official visit last week and mutual interest, the Cowboys have officially signed free agent offensive tackle Jason Peters to the practice squad.

The signing gives Dallas depth and experience at a position of need heading into the regular season.

The Cowboys announced that defensive end Mika Tafua has been released to make room for Peters on the practice squad.

Peters made seven of his nine career Pro Bowls with the Eagles and started 15 games for Chicago last year.

With the future Hall of Famer now with a division rival, fans and media reacted on social media.

Ian Rapoport

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Peters didn’t have to drive far.

The #Cowboys have agreed to terms with future Hall of Fame OT Jason Peters, source said. Another year for the 40-year-old who figures to help Dallas at a position of need. The former #Eagles legend lives in Texas and now joins his hometown team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2022

Todd Archer

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, Pool)

Peters is already at practice.

Jason Peters in a Cowboys’ practice Jersey for the first time. pic.twitter.com/f32FENr3Uk — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 5, 2022

Patrik Walker

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Peters will wear his famed No. 71 with Dallas.

✭ The first-ever shot of former #Eagles LT Jason Peters in a #Cowboys uniform — taking his first-ever step onto the practice field for Dallas. ✭ Welcome to 2022, folks. #Week1 pic.twitter.com/iR1odepXde — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 5, 2022

Jon Machota

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Does Peters look good in blue?

Former Eagles All Pro OT Jason Peters is now officially a Cowboy (Photo: @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/1J8KnS145i — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 5, 2022

Howard Eskins

The long-time Philadelphia media personality insinuates that Peters signing with Dallas is a criminal act.

Jason Peters has done it again. He’s stealing money, but its great that the #Cowboys are one’s taken this time. Passing along the thoughts with handcuffs when Jerry Jones realized Peters has taken another team. Sad for a future Hall of Famer. pic.twitter.com/xLO3sA8UxI — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) September 5, 2022

Greg Auman

Jason Peters

Is Peters the Tom Brady of offensive linemen?

Jason Peters, 40, joins Dallas' offensive line, initially on practice squad. Could he suit up Sunday and play vs. Bucs? Asking a lot, but reminds me of Richard Sherman joining Bucs in a hurry last year. https://t.co/O4zcIGuLl5 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 5, 2022

