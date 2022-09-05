Twitter reaction to former Eagles left tackle Jason Peters signing with the Cowboys

Glenn Erby
·2 min read

After an official visit last week and mutual interest, the Cowboys have officially signed free agent offensive tackle Jason Peters to the practice squad.

The signing gives Dallas depth and experience at a position of need heading into the regular season.

The Cowboys announced that defensive end Mika Tafua has been released to make room for Peters on the practice squad.

Peters made seven of his nine career Pro Bowls with the Eagles and started 15 games for Chicago last year.

With the future Hall of Famer now with a division rival, fans and media reacted on social media.

Ian Rapoport

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Peters didn’t have to drive far.

Todd Archer

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, Pool)

Peters is already at practice.

Patrik Walker

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Peters will wear his famed No. 71 with Dallas.

Jon Machota

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Does Peters look good in blue?

Howard Eskins

Jason Peters — LT

The long-time Philadelphia media personality insinuates that Peters signing with Dallas is a criminal act.

Greg Auman

Jason Peters

Is Peters the Tom Brady of offensive linemen?

