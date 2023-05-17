Twitter reaction to Emmanuel Okoye signing with Tennessee football

Dan Harralson
·2 min read

Four-star edge prospect Emmanuel Okoye signed a financial aid agreement with the University of Tennessee on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound edge prospect attends the NFL Academy in London, England.

Okoye is slated to enroll at the University of Tennessee during the summer and will eligible for the 2023-24 athletic year.

He played defensive end and on special teams for the NFL Academy.

Okoye is the first football student-athlete to sign with the Vols from Nigeria since Chris Akporoghene did as a member of the class of 2019.

Following Okoye’s signing with Tennessee on Wednesday, Vols Wire looks at social media buzz and is listed below.

