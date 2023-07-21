Twitter reaction after Edwin Spillman commits to Tennessee football

Four-star linebacker Edwin Spillman announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday.

Spillman committed to the Vols over Ohio State.

He will join his brother, wide receiver Nate Spillman, at Tennessee. Nate Spillman signed with the Vols during the early signing period on Dec. 21, 2022.

The Vols have 18 commitments in the 2024 class.

Spillman joins cornerback Kaleb Beasley, defensive lineman Carson Gentle, athlete Marcus Goree Jr., athlete Jonathan Echols, quarterback Jake Merklinger, offensive tackle Jesse Perry, offensive tackle Gage Ginther and safety Edrees Farooq, defensive lineman Jeremias Heard, edge rusher Kellen Lindstrom and running back Peyton Lewis, athlete Boo Carter and linebacker Jordan Burns and offensive lineman Max Anderson, wide receiver Braylon Staley, offensive lineman William Satterwhite and wide receiver Mike Matthews.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

2024 SEC recruiting rankings after linebacker Edwin Spillman commits to Tennessee

Below is social media buzz after Spillman committed to Tennessee.

GBO🍊🍊🍊🍊! — Kaleb beasley (@kalebbeasley) July 21, 2023

Congratulations to Edwin Spillman on committing to the University of Tennessee! #ALLIN @ESpillman13 pic.twitter.com/AJLccAwI0y — Lipscomb Academy Football (@LAmustangFB) July 21, 2023

Man… I feel bad for ball carriers in the SEC for the next few years😂 let’s go Vol Nation! This is the place to be! #RockyTop24 🔥#GBO🍊 pic.twitter.com/2PhSR78MaF — Kevin Pendleton (@KevinP_71) July 21, 2023

Tennessee recruiting is ON FIRE🔥📈 Vols move up to No. 7 in the On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings with a commitment from 4-star LB Edwin Spillman‼️https://t.co/sm0v6YrTG8 pic.twitter.com/r9IBj0ho7Y — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 21, 2023

Tennessee is out here recruiting in some type of way. Four-star linebacker Edwin Spillman commits to the Vols, who are rolling this week. https://t.co/3RIDXbT67A — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) July 21, 2023

The #Vols are staying in-state with their latest commitment. Four-star Lipscomb Academy linebacker Edwin Spillman commits to UT. https://t.co/mWPIQbNFgV — Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) July 21, 2023

Updated 2024 SEC football recruiting rankings after linebacker Edwin Spillman commits to Tennessee. https://t.co/uuMHHxcbzh — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) July 21, 2023

Josh Heupel continues to keep the state’s top talent home 🍊@LAmustangFB standout LB Edwin Spillman (@ESpillman13) will get to team up with his older brother Nate Spillman (@nathanspillman3) and current teammate Kaleb Beasley (@kalebbeasley) in Knoxville 👀 https://t.co/XQ8piKuFIh — Joe Spears (@joe_spears7) July 21, 2023

Edwin Spillman picks Vols over Buckeyes. HUGE get for Tennessee football. He'll join his brother Nate, who is a freshman there as well as Lipscomb teammate Kaleb Beasley.https://t.co/OrYG1is02W — 𝑇𝑜𝑚 𝐾𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑔𝑒𝑟 (@Kreager) July 21, 2023

4-star Lipscomb Academy LB Edwin Spillman commits to Tennessee football over Ohio State https://t.co/25y7nS4Bqo — Tennessean (@Tennessean) July 21, 2023

2024 in-state linebacker commits to Tennessee football. https://t.co/GjU84kDSEN — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) July 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire