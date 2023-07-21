Twitter reaction after Edwin Spillman commits to Tennessee football

Dan Harralson
·3 min read

Four-star linebacker Edwin Spillman announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday.

Spillman committed to the Vols over Ohio State.

He will join his brother, wide receiver Nate Spillman, at Tennessee. Nate Spillman signed with the Vols during the early signing period on Dec. 21, 2022.

The Vols have 18 commitments in the 2024 class.

Spillman joins cornerback Kaleb Beasley, defensive lineman Carson Gentle, athlete Marcus Goree Jr., athlete Jonathan Echols, quarterback Jake Merklinger, offensive tackle Jesse Perry, offensive tackle Gage Ginther and safety Edrees Farooq, defensive lineman Jeremias Heard, edge rusher Kellen Lindstrom and running back Peyton Lewis, athlete Boo Carter and linebacker Jordan Burns and offensive lineman Max Anderson, wide receiver Braylon Staley, offensive lineman William Satterwhite and wide receiver Mike Matthews.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire

