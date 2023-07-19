Twitter reaction after day No. 3 at 2023 SEC media days

Day No. 3 of Southeastern Conference media days took place Wednesday at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee.

Media days will conclude with Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and student-athletes Joe Milton III, Omari Thomas and Jacob Warren on Thursday.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, Florida head coach Billy Napier and Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops discussed their teams from the main stage on Wednesday. Student-athletes from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Kentucky were also in attendance.

Following the third day at Southeastern Conference media days on Wednesday, Vols Wire looks at social media buzz and is listed below.

Florida cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. details preparing for and competing against Tennessee’s offense. https://t.co/90pToQnN3w — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) July 19, 2023

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is feeling youthful at SEC Media Days😳🤣https://t.co/0W3wu2Q1By pic.twitter.com/tyFYvNrTXk — On3 (@On3sports) July 19, 2023

Radio row at SEC Media Days pic.twitter.com/lfnQkD6jzJ — Carey Murdock (@CareyAMurdock) July 19, 2023

Always fun doing @SECNetwork at #SECMD23 with Peter Burns and Chris Doering, two of best dudes on TV. College football getting close! pic.twitter.com/vUde0oZGDi — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) July 19, 2023

J.J. Weaver is making an impact on and off the field 👏 @UKFootball pic.twitter.com/euAXtmMlPf — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 19, 2023

Alabama head coach Nick Saban says football media days being held in Nashville is in the heart of SEC country. https://t.co/UkjpI9sZRI — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) July 19, 2023

On @DevinLeary1 "I saw in the spring a guy that competes at a high level. I love the way he goes to work. He has a lot of confidence. He has a chip on his shoulder, which I like." @UKCoachStoops at #SECMD23 pic.twitter.com/HRkHqAjZTo — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) July 19, 2023

Our guys looking good at the podium. #SECMD23 pic.twitter.com/akicaHPe4O — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) July 19, 2023

Is carrot cake top 5? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zcj4tdBmxj — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 19, 2023

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner discusses Tennessee’s offense at SEC media days. https://t.co/Jqeey6gb1g — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) July 19, 2023

