Twitter reaction after day No. 3 at 2023 SEC media days

Zach McKinnell
·3 min read

Day No. 3 of Southeastern Conference media days took place Wednesday at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee.

Media days will conclude with Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and student-athletes Joe Milton III, Omari Thomas and Jacob Warren on Thursday.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, Florida head coach Billy Napier and Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops discussed their teams from the main stage on Wednesday. Student-athletes from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Kentucky were also in attendance.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

PHOTOS: Vols’ coaches, players at SEC media days through the years

Following the third day at Southeastern Conference media days on Wednesday, Vols Wire looks at social media buzz and is listed below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire

Recommended Stories