Twitter reaction after day No. 3 at 2023 SEC media days
Day No. 3 of Southeastern Conference media days took place Wednesday at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee.
Media days will conclude with Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and student-athletes Joe Milton III, Omari Thomas and Jacob Warren on Thursday.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, Florida head coach Billy Napier and Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops discussed their teams from the main stage on Wednesday. Student-athletes from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Kentucky were also in attendance.
PHOTOS: Vols’ coaches, players at SEC media days through the years
Following the third day at Southeastern Conference media days on Wednesday, Vols Wire looks at social media buzz and is listed below.
Kentucky EDGE JJ Weaver showing off his 6-finger hand at SEC Media Days👀
(via @SECNetwork, h/t @MrsTylerKSR) https://t.co/8MFXPLjmyG pic.twitter.com/aZ8wBKxWmD
— On3 (@On3sports) July 19, 2023
Florida cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. details preparing for and competing against Tennessee’s offense. https://t.co/90pToQnN3w
— Vols Wire (@VolsWire) July 19, 2023
Rolled into Media Days! @AlabamaFTBL x #SECMD23 pic.twitter.com/hu2YzaDwWb
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 19, 2023
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is feeling youthful at SEC Media Days😳🤣https://t.co/0W3wu2Q1By pic.twitter.com/tyFYvNrTXk
— On3 (@On3sports) July 19, 2023
Radio row at SEC Media Days pic.twitter.com/lfnQkD6jzJ
— Carey Murdock (@CareyAMurdock) July 19, 2023
A masterpiece 🐊🎨@Keguakun | @GatorsFB pic.twitter.com/1i0npjTOj6
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 19, 2023
The hog is strong 🐗@RazorbackFB x #SECMD23 pic.twitter.com/jfFLANyL2i
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 19, 2023
Always fun doing @SECNetwork at #SECMD23 with Peter Burns and Chris Doering, two of best dudes on TV.
College football getting close! pic.twitter.com/vUde0oZGDi
— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) July 19, 2023
The Head Hog 🐗 #SECMD23 pic.twitter.com/jhJ0UR7vsd
— Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) July 19, 2023
Slick Rick 😎🔥@S1ickSzn | @GatorsFB pic.twitter.com/83PcKof3MH
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 19, 2023
Hogs are here!@RazorbackFB x #SECMD23 pic.twitter.com/FqXyoWuNe4
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 19, 2023
Taking the Stage. 😺
🎙️ @UKFootball's Mark Stoops
📺 @SECNetwork: https://t.co/VC4fkWpoda #SECMD23 pic.twitter.com/uWNuFHoMAN
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 19, 2023
J.J. Weaver is making an impact on and off the field 👏 @UKFootball pic.twitter.com/euAXtmMlPf
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 19, 2023
The Head Coach center stage. 🐊 #SECMD23 pic.twitter.com/LXvamH9KFv
— Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) July 19, 2023
Alabama head coach Nick Saban says football media days being held in Nashville is in the heart of SEC country. https://t.co/UkjpI9sZRI
— Vols Wire (@VolsWire) July 19, 2023
bright lights, big stage ✨#SECMD23 pic.twitter.com/OUaoad9x1f
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 19, 2023
.@kj_jefferson2 recalls his favorite play with @RazorbackFB 🐗 pic.twitter.com/QUDgSWd9hz
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 19, 2023
On @DevinLeary1 "I saw in the spring a guy that competes at a high level. I love the way he goes to work. He has a lot of confidence. He has a chip on his shoulder, which I like." @UKCoachStoops at #SECMD23 pic.twitter.com/HRkHqAjZTo
— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) July 19, 2023
Our guys looking good at the podium. #SECMD23 pic.twitter.com/akicaHPe4O
— Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) July 19, 2023
🐐 is in the house #RollTide | #secmd23 pic.twitter.com/GfHF6xGy8f
— Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) July 19, 2023
Taking the stage. 🐊
🎙️ @GatorsFB’s Billy Napier
📺 @secnetwork #SECMD23 pic.twitter.com/aHXF6diTc0
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 19, 2023
Who wants to sing karaoke with @CoachSamPittman? 😂 @RazorbackFB pic.twitter.com/c0HkRBCeRu
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 19, 2023
absolute goosebumps. 😤
IT JUST MEANS MORE. @SECNetwork x #SECMD23 pic.twitter.com/N1OC6mV8hN
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 19, 2023
This is art 🎨@GaQMcK1 | @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/2zKThyC0jt
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 19, 2023
Is carrot cake top 5? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zcj4tdBmxj
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 19, 2023
Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner discusses Tennessee’s offense at SEC media days. https://t.co/Jqeey6gb1g
— Vols Wire (@VolsWire) July 19, 2023