Twitter reaction after day No. 2 at 2023 SEC media days

Day No. 2 of Southeastern Conference media days was held Tuesday at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee.

Media days will conclude with Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and student-athletes Joe Milton III, Omari Thomas and Jacob Warren on Thursday.

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett and Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea took part in media days on the main stage Tuesday. Student-athletes from Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt were also in attendance.

Following the second day at Southeastern Conference media days on Tuesday, Vols Wire looks at social media buzz and is listed below.

"I love and embrace SEC athletics." –@KirbySmartUGA on the success of the @SEC 👏 pic.twitter.com/RvPDPhdw8n — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 18, 2023

Stage is set for day ✌️ pic.twitter.com/98CswdhX7q — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 18, 2023

2023 SEC media days: Clark Lea details Vanderbilt’s cornerbacks ahead of fall training camp https://t.co/qF68MsAvfG — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) July 18, 2023

How Mississippi State football coach Zach Arnett invoked Mike Leach's legacy at SEC Media Days https://t.co/0jZHYrVv5B — Tennessean (@Tennessean) July 18, 2023

"When you line up against Mississippi State, you better pack your lunch box and hard hat because it's going to be a physical game."@CoachZachArnett on @HailStateFB's identity on defense 🐶 pic.twitter.com/wLUhah8CmP — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 18, 2023

Elijah McAllister was asked his thoughts on Texas and Oklahoma joining the conference. His response: “There are only 3 conferences in the world. The SEC, NFC, and AFC…and that strengthens the SEC”@e_mcallister1 @AuburnFootball @SEC #SECMD23 pic.twitter.com/GsqLmTxFlV — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) July 18, 2023

Brock Bowers when asked if he’s the best tight end in America “that’s not up to me to decide…I don’t know”@GeorgiaFootball #SECMD23 pic.twitter.com/1VxFUjZoMr — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) July 18, 2023

Kirby Smart on the culture at Georgia: "You don't usually have guys that want to stay when you have bad culture or you have bad kids. That's not part of what our program is."#SECMD23 | @GeorgiaFootball | @KirbySmartUGA pic.twitter.com/tbT5NuXiyO — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) July 18, 2023

“Those are important moments to us, but those are small moments. We’re aiming for something bigger.”@Coach_Lea on @VandyFootball snapping their losing streak in the SEC last season#SECMD23 | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/ZDsjiJSMud — SEC Radio Network (@SEC_Radio) July 18, 2023

Is it Georgia- Florida or Florida-Georgia game? Kirby Smart said at SEC Media Days that it is "Georgia-Florida" pic.twitter.com/SeoKFZ9opZ — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 18, 2023

Day 2 of #SECMD23 starts NOW on @SECNetwork. Join us talking ball! pic.twitter.com/OZDwg0nSKf — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) July 18, 2023

.@HailStateFB head coach Zach Arnett only had to say a sentence or two for his speech to match Mike Leach's last year. pic.twitter.com/oR9e2GRuAy — WTVA 9 News (@wtva9news) July 18, 2023

