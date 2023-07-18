Twitter reaction after day No. 2 at 2023 SEC media days

Zach McKinnell
·4 min read

Day No. 2 of Southeastern Conference media days was held Tuesday at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee.

Media days will conclude with Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and student-athletes Joe Milton III, Omari Thomas and Jacob Warren on Thursday.

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett and Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea took part in media days on the main stage Tuesday. Student-athletes from Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt were also in attendance.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

PHOTOS: Vols’ coaches, players at SEC media days through the years

Following the second day at Southeastern Conference media days on Tuesday, Vols Wire looks at social media buzz and is listed below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire

Recommended Stories