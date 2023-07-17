Twitter reaction after day No. 1 at 2023 SEC media days
Southeastern Conference media days kicked off Monday at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee.
Media days will conclude with Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and student-athletes Joe Milton III, Omari Thomas and Jacob Warren on Thursday.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly, Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher took part in media days on the main stage Monday. Student-athletes from LSU, Texas A&M and Missouri were also in attendance.
PHOTOS: Vols’ coaches, players at SEC media days through the years
Following the opening day at Southeastern Conference media days on Monday, Vols Wire looks at social media buzz and is listed below.
👀 catch these around the Music City this week
Ready for #SECMD23 😤 pic.twitter.com/YrrJ3LtQoz
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) July 17, 2023
"We're going to miss Mike, but he is not going to be forgotten." @GregSankey honored Mike Leach at SEC media days ❤️ @HailStateFB pic.twitter.com/jN2NHRTAkk
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 17, 2023
A part of the scene this week in Nashville…check out the “stoplight” on the left! #SECMD23 #ItJustMeansMore pic.twitter.com/0glJKFJfyA
— Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) July 17, 2023
Sights around day one of #SECMD23 @abc3340 pic.twitter.com/k55QrihL1v
— Chris McCulley (@ChrisMcCulleyTV) July 17, 2023
Talking season is upon us… #SECMD23 pic.twitter.com/G3UbnOWTpA
— Rusty Mansell (@RustyMansell_) July 17, 2023
Taking the Stage. 🐯
🎙️ @MizzouFootball's Eliah Drinkwitz
📺 @SECNetwork: https://t.co/YPb5lAvulg #SECMD23 pic.twitter.com/MV69ayMJLn
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 17, 2023
“Words and gestures cannot fully represent the appreciation we have for your work, and the work of your colleagues, in serving your community. Thank you.”
Today @GregSankey honored the team members who responded to The Covenant School tragedy.#SECMD23 on 📺 @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/HwgQf7Gvm2
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 17, 2023
Tigahs tearin' up the Music City. 😤@LSUfootball x #SECMD23 pic.twitter.com/qriL2c0oe6
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 17, 2023
Josh Williams recites the LSU running back creed 😤🔥@kingjosheee | @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/A2dCsgHod5
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 17, 2023
QB @JayD__5 joined @SportsCenter with @MattBarrie live from Nashville at #SECMD23 pic.twitter.com/9siFchkMmG
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 17, 2023
"To add OU and Texas only makes [the SEC] even better"
LSU head coach Brian Kelly on adding the #Sooners and Horns, and on the SEC Conference scheduling debate #SECMD23 pic.twitter.com/gtkKIowcxt
— Chris Williams (@CWillTV) July 17, 2023
LISTEN: #Mizzou fans may remember new Offensive Line Coach Brandon Jones was hired in April.
Here's what offensive lineman Javon Foster (@_ybvon) has learned from Jones thus far. ⤵️ #SECMD23 @BenArnetKOMU pic.twitter.com/GyN9L70hsR
— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) July 17, 2023
Backstage with the social media crew at #SECMD23! pic.twitter.com/O6XUghK1Sz
— Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) July 17, 2023
Jimbo Fisher address is Texas A&M‘s quarterback competition “I think it’s very close, which has got me excited” #SECMD23 #GigEm pic.twitter.com/oxyRMuQS61
— Brian Perroni (@Perroni247) July 17, 2023
See you in Nashville ✈️✈️✈️#SECMD23 | #FlyCOU pic.twitter.com/sdR0NF0Bsw
— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) July 17, 2023
A walk through Radio Row @SEC #SECMD23 pic.twitter.com/mACUaRXpbR
— 97.7 ESPN The Zone (@977ESPN) July 17, 2023
We’re off and running with @CoachBrianKelly to kick off #SECMD23‼️ pic.twitter.com/NiSgXK2SRf
— SEC Radio Network (@SEC_Radio) July 17, 2023
SEC media days: LSU head coach Brian Kelly details loss to Tennessee in 2022 https://t.co/S83TB7fNBm
— Vols Wire (@VolsWire) July 17, 2023
LSU's QB1 🤩🥶@JayD__5 | @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/kxnRmLC64q
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 17, 2023
LSU head coach Brian Kelly discusses Tennessee’s NCAA penalties at SEC media days. https://t.co/1ZfVmBjHmS
— Vols Wire (@VolsWire) July 17, 2023
Commissioner Greg Sankey announces 2024 SEC media days dates and location. https://t.co/uDm4nCesDx
— Vols Wire (@VolsWire) July 17, 2023
Jayden Daniels setting the tone for best dressed at SEC Media Days. Verified Progrum guy pic.twitter.com/KeaB938s09
— J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) July 17, 2023
Derrick Mason and Derek Mason. #SECMediaDays pic.twitter.com/cxBD7B1TPR
— Chris Lee (@chrislee70) July 17, 2023
LSU football, Missouri, Texas A&M, Greg Sankey at 2023 SEC Media Days https://t.co/ogtaEJr3xA
— GoVolsXtra (@GoVolsXtra) July 17, 2023
QB1 in the SEC this season? LSU’s Jayden Daniels, one-half of the league’s best QB room #SECMediaDays pic.twitter.com/jTsgEkjsnV
— Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) July 17, 2023
Missouri DL Darius Robinson rocking Alexander McQueen spiked shoes at SEC Media Days pic.twitter.com/ZrFfNtNlcm
— Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) July 17, 2023
The SEC’s football media days will be in the Lone Star State next year, commissioner Greg Sankey announced on Monday. https://t.co/lfwnS6M4nW
— College Sports Wire (@College_Wire) July 17, 2023
What stands out about All-American @LSUfootball DT @WingoMekhi? #LSU @CoachBrianKelly breaks it down w/ @ChildersRadio, @CoachNeuheisel & @aaronmurray11 at #SECMediaDays. #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/NutexMOIYQ
— College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) July 17, 2023
Eliah Drinkwitz's shoes at SEC media days. pic.twitter.com/YykJ5D163T
— Dan Harralson (@danharralson) July 17, 2023
Tennessee's 2023 football media guide. pic.twitter.com/NSy0ZLbiPW
— Dan Harralson (@danharralson) July 17, 2023