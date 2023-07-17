Twitter reaction after day No. 1 at 2023 SEC media days

Southeastern Conference media days kicked off Monday at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee.

Media days will conclude with Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and student-athletes Joe Milton III, Omari Thomas and Jacob Warren on Thursday.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly, Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher took part in media days on the main stage Monday. Student-athletes from LSU, Texas A&M and Missouri were also in attendance.

Following the opening day at Southeastern Conference media days on Monday, Vols Wire looks at social media buzz and is listed below.

👀 catch these around the Music City this week Ready for #SECMD23 😤 pic.twitter.com/YrrJ3LtQoz — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) July 17, 2023

"We're going to miss Mike, but he is not going to be forgotten." @GregSankey honored Mike Leach at SEC media days ❤️ @HailStateFB pic.twitter.com/jN2NHRTAkk — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 17, 2023

A part of the scene this week in Nashville…check out the “stoplight” on the left! #SECMD23 #ItJustMeansMore pic.twitter.com/0glJKFJfyA — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) July 17, 2023

“Words and gestures cannot fully represent the appreciation we have for your work, and the work of your colleagues, in serving your community. Thank you.” Today @GregSankey honored the team members who responded to The Covenant School tragedy.#SECMD23 on 📺 @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/HwgQf7Gvm2 — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 17, 2023

"To add OU and Texas only makes [the SEC] even better" LSU head coach Brian Kelly on adding the #Sooners and Horns, and on the SEC Conference scheduling debate #SECMD23 pic.twitter.com/gtkKIowcxt — Chris Williams (@CWillTV) July 17, 2023

LISTEN: #Mizzou fans may remember new Offensive Line Coach Brandon Jones was hired in April. Here's what offensive lineman Javon Foster (@_ybvon) has learned from Jones thus far. ⤵️ #SECMD23 @BenArnetKOMU pic.twitter.com/GyN9L70hsR — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) July 17, 2023

Backstage with the social media crew at #SECMD23! pic.twitter.com/O6XUghK1Sz — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) July 17, 2023

Jimbo Fisher address is Texas A&M‘s quarterback competition “I think it’s very close, which has got me excited” #SECMD23 #GigEm pic.twitter.com/oxyRMuQS61 — Brian Perroni (@Perroni247) July 17, 2023

SEC media days: LSU head coach Brian Kelly details loss to Tennessee in 2022 https://t.co/S83TB7fNBm — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) July 17, 2023

LSU head coach Brian Kelly discusses Tennessee’s NCAA penalties at SEC media days. https://t.co/1ZfVmBjHmS — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) July 17, 2023

Commissioner Greg Sankey announces 2024 SEC media days dates and location. https://t.co/uDm4nCesDx — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) July 17, 2023

Jayden Daniels setting the tone for best dressed at SEC Media Days. Verified Progrum guy pic.twitter.com/KeaB938s09 — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) July 17, 2023

LSU football, Missouri, Texas A&M, Greg Sankey at 2023 SEC Media Days https://t.co/ogtaEJr3xA — GoVolsXtra (@GoVolsXtra) July 17, 2023

QB1 in the SEC this season? LSU’s Jayden Daniels, one-half of the league’s best QB room #SECMediaDays pic.twitter.com/jTsgEkjsnV — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) July 17, 2023

Missouri DL Darius Robinson rocking Alexander McQueen spiked shoes at SEC Media Days pic.twitter.com/ZrFfNtNlcm — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) July 17, 2023

The SEC’s football media days will be in the Lone Star State next year, commissioner Greg Sankey announced on Monday. https://t.co/lfwnS6M4nW — College Sports Wire (@College_Wire) July 17, 2023

Eliah Drinkwitz's shoes at SEC media days. pic.twitter.com/YykJ5D163T — Dan Harralson (@danharralson) July 17, 2023

Tennessee's 2023 football media guide. pic.twitter.com/NSy0ZLbiPW — Dan Harralson (@danharralson) July 17, 2023

