Twitter reaction to Colts' selection of Anthony Richardson

The Indianapolis Colts selected Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 pick in Thursday night's NFL Draft.

He was the third quarterback selected, behind Bryce Young (No. 1 to Carolina) and C.J. Stroud (No. 2 to Houston).

The Colts have been trying to get off a years-long quarterback carousel. They signed Gardner Minshew in the offseason before picking Richardson.

Will Levis of Kentucky was also on the board for the Colts, but they went with the less-experienced player perceived to have a higher ceiling.

Reaction to Colts picking Anthony Richardson

Steichen's a key piece of this. The adaptability on offense. He'll build the offense around Richardson's strengths. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) April 28, 2023

Per @AlbertBreer, the #Colts take QB-Anthony Richardson (Florida) at No. 4.



Oozing talent. Relying on Shane Steichen to develop that accuracy.



And, finally, the Colts are on the QB path needed to build something long-term — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) April 28, 2023

I like it. Like it a lot. https://t.co/ciXQzikIJu — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) April 28, 2023

Anthony Richardson over Will Levis? What a fun ride this has been to start



Total chaos — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) April 28, 2023

Stunner: The #Colts take #Florida QB Anthony Richardson, their new franchise QB at No. 4.



Can Shane Steichen do what he did with Jalen Hurts? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2023

An electric edit for an electric player



Anthony Richardson is a COLT pic.twitter.com/bgkIyNDfwP — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 28, 2023

There's the Colts' big gamble on Anthony Richardson. Ceiling is the top of the Empire State Building ... if he can get there, and how long will that take? — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) April 28, 2023

A QB TO INDY! A QB TO INDY!



It’s time to turn the Andrew Luck page. Anthony Richardson is heading to the #Colts. pic.twitter.com/qbGJokIdcV — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) April 28, 2023

The Indianapolis Colts have selected Anthony Richardson..



🗣🗣LET’S GOOOO #PMSDraftSpectacular pic.twitter.com/nVF506UhmR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 28, 2023

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts select Anthony Richardson No. 4 overall in 2023 NFL Draft