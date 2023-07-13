Twitter reaction: 4-star EDGE Jacob Smith commits to Michigan football
Michigan football now has the honor of having two twin brothers pledged to the 2024 class as four-star edge rusher Jacob Smith joined his brother Jerod by committing to the Wolverines on Thursday.
It was thought that Smith was going to delay his commitment after some late reporting on Wednesday, but he pulled the trigger precisely as previously expected, choosing the maize and blue over Nebraska.
A player with a big-time offer sheet that includes Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and USC among others, the No. 97 player in the country according to ESPN naturally elicited a strong reaction from some staff members, commits, and reporters.
Here are the best reactions we could find on Twitter.
His brother, fellow Michigan commit, Jerod Smith
〽️〽️
— Jerod Smith (@Jerodsmith44) July 13, 2023
Gon be something special 〽️ https://t.co/aIQa8JBDlW
— Jerod Smith (@Jerodsmith44) July 13, 2023
Michigan commit Jacob Oden
Defense about to be crazyyy!!! https://t.co/2cIY376HvV
— Jacob Oden 4 ⭐️ ATH (@JacobOden4) July 13, 2023
ESPN's Tom VanHaaren
Michigan got a commitment from ESPN 300 edge Jacob Smith, ranked No. 97 overall.
His commitment gives the #Wolverines 13 ESPN 300 commitments in a top-four ranked class. https://t.co/pJT3GLRYWl
— Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) July 13, 2023
Michigan commit Andrew Sprague
Go blue https://t.co/T4oadh9ebB
— Andrew Sprague (@andrewsprague15) July 13, 2023
Michigan football
#Born2Play4Michigan pic.twitter.com/il9RiJLri7
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 13, 2023
TMI's Brice Marich
#Michigan led by @CoachMikeElston and @CoachD_Roney have compiled one of the best DL classes this cycle:
– Jacob Smith
– Jerod Smith
– Devon Baxter
– Elias Rudolph
– Dominic Nichols
– Manuel Beigel
– Owen Wafle
– Ted Hammond pic.twitter.com/ipO1h0o7tg
— Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) July 13, 2023
The Wolverine's Zach Libby
One of the best stories to come out of the 2024 recruiting cycle for Michigan. #GoBlue https://t.co/nzbvxPXGpn
— Zach Libby (@LibbyOn3) July 13, 2023
New England Football Journal
Smith joins his brother Jerod by committing to Michigan. Wolverines land two of the best in New England. @UMichFootball @CAcatsFB1794 https://t.co/ZEbFAs99Kb
— New England Football Journal ® 🏈 (@newftbj) July 13, 2023
Michigan assistant OLB coach Dylan Roney
— Dylan Roney (@CoachD_Roney) July 13, 2023
Michigan director of recruiting Albert Karschnia
KEEP EM COMING!!! #PassRushU #Born2Play4Michigan 〽️〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/CRGyY2LYr8
— Albert Karschnia (@AKarsch_UM) July 13, 2023
The Wolverine's EJ Holland
What is Michigan getting in four-star EDGE Jacob Smith (@jjls_14)? A great mix of a high ceiling and a high floor and another big-time pass rusher.
More in-depth thoughts on his pledge here #GoBlue. https://t.co/HGNCx3oxdc pic.twitter.com/fYIOp4zcVC
— "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) July 13, 2023
Michigan commit Blake Frazier
bout time https://t.co/8bfnULIVoU
— Blake Frazier (@_BlakeFrazier) July 13, 2023