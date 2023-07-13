Twitter reaction: 4-star EDGE Jacob Smith commits to Michigan football

Michigan football now has the honor of having two twin brothers pledged to the 2024 class as four-star edge rusher Jacob Smith joined his brother Jerod by committing to the Wolverines on Thursday.

It was thought that Smith was going to delay his commitment after some late reporting on Wednesday, but he pulled the trigger precisely as previously expected, choosing the maize and blue over Nebraska.

A player with a big-time offer sheet that includes Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and USC among others, the No. 97 player in the country according to ESPN naturally elicited a strong reaction from some staff members, commits, and reporters.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the best reactions we could find on Twitter.

His brother, fellow Michigan commit, Jerod Smith

〽️〽️ — Jerod Smith (@Jerodsmith44) July 13, 2023

Gon be something special 〽️ https://t.co/aIQa8JBDlW — Jerod Smith (@Jerodsmith44) July 13, 2023

Michigan commit Jacob Oden

Defense about to be crazyyy!!! https://t.co/2cIY376HvV — Jacob Oden 4 ⭐️ ATH (@JacobOden4) July 13, 2023

ESPN's Tom VanHaaren

Michigan got a commitment from ESPN 300 edge Jacob Smith, ranked No. 97 overall. His commitment gives the #Wolverines 13 ESPN 300 commitments in a top-four ranked class. https://t.co/pJT3GLRYWl — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) July 13, 2023

Michigan commit Andrew Sprague

Michigan football

TMI's Brice Marich

#Michigan led by @CoachMikeElston and @CoachD_Roney have compiled one of the best DL classes this cycle: – Jacob Smith

– Jerod Smith

– Devon Baxter

– Elias Rudolph

– Dominic Nichols

– Manuel Beigel

– Owen Wafle

– Ted Hammond pic.twitter.com/ipO1h0o7tg — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) July 13, 2023

The Wolverine's Zach Libby

One of the best stories to come out of the 2024 recruiting cycle for Michigan. #GoBlue https://t.co/nzbvxPXGpn — Zach Libby (@LibbyOn3) July 13, 2023

New England Football Journal

Smith joins his brother Jerod by committing to Michigan. Wolverines land two of the best in New England. @UMichFootball @CAcatsFB1794 https://t.co/ZEbFAs99Kb — New England Football Journal ® 🏈 (@newftbj) July 13, 2023

Michigan assistant OLB coach Dylan Roney

Michigan director of recruiting Albert Karschnia

The Wolverine's EJ Holland

What is Michigan getting in four-star EDGE Jacob Smith (@jjls_14)? A great mix of a high ceiling and a high floor and another big-time pass rusher. More in-depth thoughts on his pledge here #GoBlue. https://t.co/HGNCx3oxdc pic.twitter.com/fYIOp4zcVC — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) July 13, 2023

Michigan commit Blake Frazier

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire