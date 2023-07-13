Twitter reaction: 4-star EDGE Jacob Smith commits to Michigan football

Isaiah Hole
·2 min read

Michigan football now has the honor of having two twin brothers pledged to the 2024 class as four-star edge rusher Jacob Smith joined his brother Jerod by committing to the Wolverines on Thursday.

It was thought that Smith was going to delay his commitment after some late reporting on Wednesday, but he pulled the trigger precisely as previously expected, choosing the maize and blue over Nebraska.

A player with a big-time offer sheet that includes Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and USC among others, the No. 97 player in the country according to ESPN naturally elicited a strong reaction from some staff members, commits, and reporters.

Here are the best reactions we could find on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire

