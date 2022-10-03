How Braelon Allen, UW's chancellor and others on Twitter are reacting to Wisconsin Badgers football head coach Paul Chryst being fired

The firing of Paul Chryst as the Wisconsin Badgers football coach five games into his eighth season sent shockwaves through the program and the college football landscape.

Here's how social media reacted to the news, a day after Chryst's Badgers were blown out at home to Illinois, a team coached by former UW head coach Bret Bielema.

Wisconsin star running back Braelon Allen responds

Anyone who wanted Coach Chryst gone isn’t a part of this team. — Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) October 3, 2022

Junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig changed his Twitter profile to a picture of him with Chryst

Still at a loss 4 words but one thing I do know is we playing this season for you Coach!! Love you beyond measures🤞🏼💯 #P4PC — Nick Herbig (@nickherbig_) October 3, 2022

More players are showing their appreciation for Chryst

Will be forever thankful for the opportunity Coach Chryst has given me and many others in this program. https://t.co/r90BTvbtDo — Charlie Jarvis (@_charliejarvis) October 3, 2022

From the voice of the Wisconsin Badgers, Matt Lepay

I hope true Badger fans understand how lucky we have been to have Paul Chryst as coach. I hope Badger fans embrace the good fortune of having Jim Leonhard here to answer the call. He easily could be elsewhere. He’s opted to stay here. I believe he is born to handle to tough time https://t.co/tZGRQe2GpP — Matt Lepay (@MattLepay) October 3, 2022

New UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin thanks Paul Chryst for his 'professionalism'

I want to express my appreciation to Paul Chryst for his 7+ years as head coach of the UW football team.



Paul always represented UW with the utmost professionalism and class. I wish him all the best in his future. — Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin (@uwchancellor) October 3, 2022

Some are taking note of Paul Chryst's success on and off the field at Wisconsin

Now that the shock is wearing off, let me say a few words about Paul Chryst



Paul finishes w/the top bowl winning % in Wisconsin history, 3nd in wins (1 game behind Bielema), and 2nd in winning %



And was very well-liked and respected coach in and outside of his locker room — Scary Alvarez (@barryisthedon) October 3, 2022

Speaking of winning, Paul Chryst had 67 victories at Wisconsin, one fewer than Bret Bielema

Cannot make this up… Paul Chryst is fired after getting 67 wins at Wisconsin, third all-time for the Badgers.



The guy above him? Bret Bielema, who won *68* games with Wisconsin and blew out Chryst yesterday in Madison. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 2, 2022

Here's a reminder in how Chryst's two recent predecessors left Wisconsin

Wisconsin has long been labeled as the model of stability but the Badgers’ last three coaching exits have been as surprising as it gets:



Bret Bielema leaving for Arkansas



Gary Andersen leaving for Oregon State



Paul Chryst getting fired 5 games in — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) October 3, 2022

Others are mentioning that Chryst will be paid rather handsomely on his way out

Per Paul Chryst’s contract, the school owes him more than $16.4 million if he’s fired without cause. Terms of separation could apply. But that’s the contract. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 2, 2022

Those in the Nebraska Cornhuskers circles, a program that also fired their head coach this season, are scratching their heads

Paul Chryst Records at Wisconsin:



2015: 10-3

2016: 11-3

2017: 13-1

2018: 8-5

2019: 10-4

2020: 4-3

2021: 9-4



LOL who fires a coach that wins at least 9 games every year — HuskGuys (@HuskGuys) October 2, 2022

Speaking of Nebraska, some see similarities between the Chryst firing to the Bo Pelini firing in 2014

Paul Chryst was 67-26 as the HC at Wisconsin including three trips to the #B1G championship.



Bo Pelini was fired from Nebraska in 2014 with a 67-27 record after never winning less than 9 games.



Wisconsin, be careful. Sometimes you don’t know what you had until it’s gone. — Andrew J. Fulk (@fulknA) October 2, 2022

This was awkward. The Lambeau Field operators must not have gotten the breaking news alert on the Paul Chryst firing

Can’t make this up: Jump Around plays at Lambeau Field as Wisconsin reportedly fires Paul Chryst. pic.twitter.com/4lqvW3ozpl — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) October 2, 2022

Could former UW-Whitewater head coach Lance Leipold, now at Kansas, come home to Wisconsin?

Just curious, are we positive it’s Leonard for the future?



Does he want the commitment of being a head coach? He seems like a man who means it when he says family is fist.



I only ask because there is a coach at Kansas who’s proven he can win anywhere.#Badgers — Jim Rutledge (@JimRutledge) October 3, 2022

Paul Chryst out at Wisconsin. Does Lance Leipold say hey my dream job is out there and leave Kansas? Come on Lance come home. Win a Natty at Wisconsin. #OnWisconsin #GoWarhawks — Daniel Schoettler (@dshot1992) October 2, 2022

