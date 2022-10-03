How Braelon Allen, UW's chancellor and others on Twitter are reacting to Wisconsin Badgers football head coach Paul Chryst being fired

Christopher Kuhagen, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
The firing of Paul Chryst as the Wisconsin Badgers football coach five games into his eighth season sent shockwaves through the program and the college football landscape.

Here's how social media reacted to the news, a day after Chryst's Badgers were blown out at home to Illinois, a team coached by former UW head coach Bret Bielema.

Wisconsin star running back Braelon Allen responds

Junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig changed his Twitter profile to a picture of him with Chryst

More players are showing their appreciation for Chryst

From the voice of the Wisconsin Badgers, Matt Lepay

New UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin thanks Paul Chryst for his 'professionalism'

Some are taking note of Paul Chryst's success on and off the field at Wisconsin

Speaking of winning, Paul Chryst had 67 victories at Wisconsin, one fewer than Bret Bielema

Here's a reminder in how Chryst's two recent predecessors left Wisconsin

Others are mentioning that Chryst will be paid rather handsomely on his way out

Those in the Nebraska Cornhuskers circles, a program that also fired their head coach this season, are scratching their heads

Speaking of Nebraska, some see similarities between the Chryst firing to the Bo Pelini firing in 2014

This was awkward. The Lambeau Field operators must not have gotten the breaking news alert on the Paul Chryst firing

Could former UW-Whitewater head coach Lance Leipold, now at Kansas, come home to Wisconsin?

