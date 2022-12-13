Twitter reacted strongly to Patriots’ gritty win over Cardinals

The New England Patriots defeated the Arizona Cardinals by a 27-13 margin on Monday night. The win put the Patriots back in the playoff hunt and gave the team hope, following strong performances on both sides of the football.

Quarterback Mac Jones played decently, while rookies Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris stepped up at the banged-up running back position. The team entered the game without Damien Harris, and Rhamondre Stevenson exited in the first half with an ankle injury.

Defensively, the Patriots provided a formidable pass-rushing attack and racked up six sacks, including three from Josh Uche.

It was a solid all-around effort for New England that improved their record to 7-6 and breathed new life into their season. Let’s take a look at the best Twitter reactions to the game.

Summary of the Patriots-Cardinals game so far: pic.twitter.com/QYcaJo1nXn — Brian Y (@byysports) December 13, 2022

The 2022 Cardinals are the exact type of team that would get blown out by the 2022 Patriots at home. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) December 13, 2022

Judon and Uche tonight pic.twitter.com/EuRlWdIWbL — Danillo Honorio (7-6) (@Dans_sep) December 13, 2022

When I die, I want the Cardinals to be my pallbearers so that they would let me down one last time. #BirdCityFootball #NEvsAZ #mondaynightlive #Patriots — McCracken 🇺🇸🇮🇶🇲🇽 (@TheOshShow) December 13, 2022

Colt McCoy after Judon and Uche are done with him pic.twitter.com/qssS3UHBgM — Nick (boston sports enjoyer) (@nickdelpizzahut) December 13, 2022

Regardless of who was at QB tonight. The game plan for the Cardinals looks vanilla, and the Patriots are exposing it. — Lee Patterson (@radioguyaz99) December 13, 2022

Patriots defense and RBs pic.twitter.com/tsVu9foJBw — very rare (@veryrare_ns) December 13, 2022

shut the whole league down. there’s like 10 injured players from this patriots vs cardinals game alone @NFL — 𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐚 🇫🇷 (@elanamonet) December 13, 2022

Patriots offense in 2022 pic.twitter.com/kixDHXLv6c — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) December 13, 2022

Seriously? Arizona is one of the worst coached teams I've seen this year. Embarrassing

"Patriots at Cardinals" https://t.co/qFi3Vu7zwR — Todd Wilson (@twilson1970) December 13, 2022

The Patriots are 7-6. Their resume is horrific. The Pats are 2-4 against teams with winning records, with the only 2 wins being ugly victories against the Jets, a franchise the Patriots have dominated. The Pats are feasting on the NFL’s garbage. But keep believing this is 2001. — Funny Bone (@funnybonetweet) December 13, 2022

Patriots still have major issues. This is a banged up and horrible cardinal team. — Rodney Jawkoski (@RJawkoski69) December 13, 2022

Still fire Patricia btw pic.twitter.com/4ITF8aGuOO — Nick (boston sports enjoyer) (@nickdelpizzahut) December 13, 2022

Matt Patrica tonight pic.twitter.com/u6DuIMQjMk — Football Legends (@FBL_Legends11) December 13, 2022

Lucky 🍀 win. If Murray didn’t get hurt y’all would’ve lost @AZCardinals folded like cheap tents ⛺️ Backup McCoy and DeAndre played sloppy football 🏈 win DeAndre WR loose with ball 🏈 turnover. McCoy quit on the team — Dre Vin Sanders (@utilizemind2) December 13, 2022

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire